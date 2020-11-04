This Fuzzy Faux-Fur Find Is the Winter Jacket of Our Dreams

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Faux fur may have gotten a bad rap in the past, but it’s certainly in style these days! Not only is it so much more affordable and animal-friendly than the real deal, it looks just as glamorous. We can admit: the faux fur on the market is enough to make any fabulous fashionista excited.

Coats like this option from Belliver are made from faux fur and feel so luxurious — plus, they look super cute! Wearing this jacket will instantly upgrade your mood (not to mention outfit), and we’re going to tell you why.

While this jacket is made from the plushest faux fur available, it also has a nice sheen that makes it look more realistic. It’s designed in a traditional bomber silhouette that cuts right at the hips, and it has a zip-up closure. The hem is cuffed with elastic for a snug fit, which expertly keeps the cold out — making sure you’re warm and toasty at all times.

The sleeves are loose, which leaves enough room for layering with thicker sweaters. They’re also cuffed off at the wrists, which emphasizes the bomber aesthetic. But the big difference is that this coat has a roomy and fuzzy hood, which isn’t common in similar offerings. The hood provides the ideal amount of added fuzziness, and it will look adorable when you flip it up. There’s even enough space for you to wear a floppy winter hat!

This jacket has thousands of fans who swear by its amazing quality. This coat is so glamorous and comfy, it’s sure to be your new favorite as the temperatures continue to drop. It’s as cozy as can be — and makes you look like a full-on snow bunny! Consider Us obsessed — this fuzzy coat has it all!

