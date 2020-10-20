This Roomy Knit Poncho Is the Definition of a Fall Fashion Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion news alert! Ponchos are making a serious comeback, and we’re obsessed. In fact, we’ve spotted reimagined versions of these iconic pullovers all over the place lately — and we’re not mad about it. Not only are the updated styles super cute, they’re as comfortable as a sweater gets!

And just like that, we found a piece that we can’t get out of our heads. Reviewers say that this one-size-fits-most poncho looks stunning, and it’s quickly become a fall essential for proud owners everywhere.

Get the BerryGo Women’s Chic Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Asymmetric Knitted Poncho for $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2020, but are subject to change.



This poncho sweater is made from a thick yarn that reportedly feels incredibly cozy. Shoppers say that it doesn’t itch, which is a huge relief — if you’ve ever dealt with this issue, you know how annoying it can be. There’s no need for a protective layer — it’s soft enough to rock on its own!

This sweater hangs over the shoulders, serving up a loose and carefree vibe. It has a relaxed swingy feel, and its asymmetric cut can look flattering on nearly every body shape. Oh, and the finishing touch on this casual sweater is the loose turtleneck up top. Extra points for being elegant and practical!

Get the BerryGo Women’s Chic Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Asymmetric Knitted Poncho for $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

The sweater is currently available in four different hues: mustard yellow, pale grey, black and dark brown. While shoppers are digging the yellow shade, all of them work perfectly with fall’s color palette. Plus, this is an ideal sweater to layer with — throw on a tank underneath when it’s unseasonably warm, or go with a long-sleeve tee when it’s chilly!

You can wear this poncho sweater with leggings, any pair of jeans in your closet or even over a dress. It’s a winner for daytime trips to the park or apple-picking jaunts. Keep it loose or add a belt at the waist to give your look more shape. Throw on a floppy wool hat and you have a quintessential boho fall outfit that’s bound to look amazing in pictures!

See it: Get the BerryGo Women’s Chic Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Asymmetric Knitted Poncho for $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from BerryGo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!