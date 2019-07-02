



What’s the one room we spend the most time in? Our bedrooms, of course! It’s the only place in our entire home where most of Us start and end our day 365 days-a-year. So of course, our bedrooms are extremely important, especially our beds. What the key to the best bed? A great mattress! A mattress that’s too firm or too soft for our taste or just uncomfortable will lead to a bad night’s rest and ruin the entire next day. A mattress that’s comfortable, one the other hand, is the one-way ticket to Dreamland.

The 4th of July is actually the perfect time to make our mattress dreams come true. There are so many sales and deals, it feels like fireworks are going off outside! For a limited time, so many retailers are offering fan-favorite, bestselling mattresses at a fraction of the cost. From Layla to Wayfair and so many in between, it’s hard to resist. Plus, many of these deals include additional pieces like pillows, sheets and so much more!

Don’t know where to start? We rounded up the seven best 4th of July mattress deals to shop ASAP. Everyone’s best night sleep is just one mattress (or click) away!

Layla Sleep

Happening now, everyone can receive $125 off the Layla Memory Foam Mattress + 2 free premium pillows, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Layla is also offering buy one, get one half off any additional pillow, $30 off foundations, $30 off toppers, $25 off sheets and even $10 off weighted blankets!

Helix

Helix is offering $100 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more with code FOURTH100 at checkout! Plus, get $150 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250 or more with code FOURTH150 as well as $200 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750 or more with code FOURTH200!

Wayfair

From a limited-time, Wayfair is offering customers the opportunity to shop their July 4th Blowout! There’s everything from bedding to outdoor furniture, but what’s the best way to score big? One of their bestselling mattresses, of course! Wayfair is offering everyone the chance to save up to $200 on fan-favorite mattresses. But, hurry time is running out!

Nectar

Check out twin beds for $399, twin XL beds for $469, full beds for $599, queen beds for $699, and even king and California king beds for $899. We know, everyone needs a moment to process all of this, but don’t take too long. This is the perfect time to upgrade our mattress or for our entire family.

DreamCloud

For a limited time, DreamCloud is offering all shoppers the chance to get $200 off luxury hybrid mattresses during the 4th of July holiday sale!

Awara

Is anyone looking for their best night sleep on an organic mattress? If so, Awara has the deal that everyone should be stealing! The brand is offering all shoppers $200 off any size mattress!

Plushbeds

We saved the best for last! PlushBeds is offering $1,200 off all organic latex mattresses plus two free organic latex pillows, a free sheet set and a free protector. Plus, shoppers can save $600 off all memory foam mattresses along with two free organic latex pillows and a free sheet set! The brand is also offering up to 60% off all adjustable beds and a free 10-year extended warranty with purchase.

