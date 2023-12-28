Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s almost time to kiss 2023 goodbye (yay!). Even though this year was, well, a bit of a dumpster fire for many of Us, we’re planning to go out in style and usher in all the good vibes for 2024. No New Year’s Eve outfit is complete without a little bit of sparkle, and if you’re not interested in wearing fully shimmering frock, you can add just a touch of sparkle with a few accessories.

We searched high and low for the most tasteful and fun twinkling accessories which will complete any NYE ‘fit. Keep reading to find 17 impeccable accessories, and if you haven’t decided on a full outfit to wear, we’ve got you covered there too. Be sure to check out our list of the prettiest New Year’s party clothing here!

1. Make a Statement: You can never wear too much sparkle on New Year’s Eve, so I say go big or go home with the JEAIRTS Rhinestone Mesh Head Wrap. Wherever you decide to celebrate, you’ll surely twinkle through the night. Plus, the sturdy wrap will stay firmly in place as you dance 2023 away — was $14, now just $13

2. Masquerade Ready: Going to a midnight masquerade on New Year’s? If so, this gleaming accessories set isn’t a want but a need. Aside from a crystal mask, it also includes a matching cuffed bracelet, necklace and dangling earrings, along with a crystal handbag. When you walk in wearing these, people will be wondering who is under the mask all night long — just $33!

3. Shooting Stars: Shine brighter than the cosmos on NYE with these crystal earrings that resemble shooting stars. The silver and champagne are classic options, but you can also add a pop of color by opting for light blue or pink — was $13, now just $9!

4. Perfectly on Theme: These New Year’s-themed sparkling fashion headbands are ideal for those who want to be on theme, but not overly kitschy. Choose between nine embellished designs. Some read “Happy New Year!” while others feature embroidered champagne flutes and glittering stars. You may not be able to wear the flashy headbands any other night of the year, but who cares? — just $21!

5. A Touch of Sparkle: Prefer to keep your outfit minimalist, but still want to incorporate a bit of shimmer? This Nina Crystal Clutch is the perfect option. You’ll be able to wear it beyond NYE to weddings and galas too — just $88!

6. Champagne Pop: Don’t just wear any old belt for NYE. Play into the glittering holiday by cinching your waist with the Nordstrom Rhinestone Buckle Metallic Stretch Leather Belt — just $49!

7. Toast to the New Year: Kate Spade New York made the most adorable Champagne Glass Stud Earrings that are begging to be worn as you sip some bubbly and welcome in 2024 — just $58!

8. Cascading Crystals: If headbands tend to give you headaches, ditch that accessory for this painless crystal fringe ponytail barrette from BP. Snap it onto your ponytail for a gorgeous “raining diamonds” effect — just $12!

9. A Little Razzle Dazzle: Wearing jeweled tights is a surprising and fun way to incorporate a little sparkle into your NYE outfit — just $8!

10. Channel Your Inner Flapper Girl: For a 1920s themed NYE party, your look won’t be complete unless you’re wearing these NBD Adonis Sequined Gloves — just $78!

11. Crystal Pumps: Reviewers rave about these true-to-size dazzling Badgley Mischka heels that are super comfortable and easy to walk in — was $265, now just $106!

12. A Brilliant Touch: Have you ever seen sneakers with crystal shoelaces? Us either, until we came across this show-stopping Yellow Box design. We’ll definitely be wearing these NYE! — just $90!

13. Quiet Luxury Shimmer: For those who want understated sparkle, you can’t go wrong with this timeless By Adina Tennis Necklace. It may just become your most-worn accessory after ringing in the new year — just $178!

14. Matchy Matchy: Let’s be honest, you also need this Serefina Pointed Oval Tennis Bracelet to match the tennis necklace — just $38!

15. Black Tie Ready: We think this shimmer wrap is the perfect accessory for a NYE wedding, whether you’re in the bridal party or simply a guest — just $39!

16. On Trend: Close out 2023 by wearing a sparkly hair bow. The hair accessory was one of the biggest trends of the year, after all — just $9!

17. Throwback: We may be in the mid-2020s, but early 2000s items are all the rage — and this YUWITA Rhinestone Purse was pretty much made for New Year’s Eve — just $30!

