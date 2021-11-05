Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Holiday decorating is a tradition for many of Us — but unfortunately, it requires a great deal of time, energy and budget. A Christmas tree is likely the centerpiece of your home decor setup if you celebrate the holiday, and it’s certainly the most difficult item to set up.

But there’s a handy hack! Scooping up a pre-lit tree can save you plenty of precious hours and substantial cash in the process. Best of all, there are plenty of options on sale right now — so keep reading to check out these six stellar picks that can be shipped directly to your doorstep from Amazon!

This Pinecone and Cranberry Tree

This tree features delicate touches of snow and pinecones, plus red berry embellishments that give it a nature vibe. Oh, and just look at that markdown!

Get the National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree (originally $650) on sale for $270 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Snow-Covered Tree

We love the snowy effect of this tree — it will make your living room look like a winter wonderland!

Get the YAHEETECH Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree (originally $170) on sale for $155 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Fully Decorated Tree

This option comes completely decked out with all the trimmings, which is ideal for anyone who doesn’t have the time or patience to decorate a tree from scratch.

Get the BrylaneHome Fully Decorated Pre-Lit 6 Foot Pop-Up Christmas Tree (originally $137) on sale for $130 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Natural Looking Tree

This is the most realistic looking tree out of the bunch and the one where you can score the most savings!

Get the National Tree Company Pre-Lit ‘Feel Real’ Artificial Full Christmas Tree (originally $887) on sale for $422 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Multicolored Light Tree

If you prefer colorful lights over traditional white, this tree is perfect for your family!

Get the Goplus 7ft Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree (originally $160) on sale for $140 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Alexa-Controlled Tree

You can actually connect this tree to your Alexa device and control the colors of the lights and how much they dazzle. The future is here!

Get the Mr. Christmas Alexa Compatible, 9 ft Tree (originally $499) on sale for $398 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

