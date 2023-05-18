Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Shopping for a swimsuit to make your booty look good is nothing to be ashamed of! Our goal while picking up new swimsuits is to find styles which make Us feel confident, and we may want to show our toned glutes off in the process — hey, we all work hard! We know showing skin in the back area can feel intimidating, but we firmly believe that cheekier cuts always perk up the derrière — no matter what body type you have.
Of course, you can choose how cheeky you go with your swim aesthetic. There’s something for every shopper — including more moderate coverage and high-cut styles which all enhance your backside. And there are a ton of different design elements on the market which you may be more comfortable with, and we’ve rounded all of the best options for you to explore below. If you’re looking to pick up new bathing suits to make your booty look good, keep reading for the top pieces from Shop With Us!
15 Best Bathing Suits to Make Your Booty Look Great
Best Classic Bottoms: Victoria’s Secret Ruffle Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Our Top Highlights:
- Timelessly flattering
- Super comfortable
- Thicker sides
Pros
- Popular style
- More moderate coverage
- Lettuce edge detail
- Ruched center
Cons
- May not be for every shopper
We’re beyond obsessed with these bottoms! Absolutely every shopper is bound to look great in them, and they have a universally beloved look. They offer just the right of cheekiness to show off the bum, but won’t make you feel like you’re wearing a thong.
Best One-Shoulder Swimsuit: Victoria’s Secret Twist Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit
Our Top Highlights:
- Monokini style
- Flattering center cut
- Waist-defining
Pros
- Beautiful color options
- High-quality material
- Extended sizing
Cons
- Higher price
This bathing suit marries a one-piece and bikini look, so you get the best of both worlds! The bottom portion has a higher cut, and the way it’s designed can make your waistline look snatched.
Best Plunge Swimsuit: Victoria’s Secret Twist Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit
Our Top Highlights:
- Deep-V plunge neckline
- Low back
- Comfy ribbed material
Pros
- Great size range
- Slimming ruched detail
- Amazing reviews
Cons
- Only three color options
If you’re going to buy a swimsuit which makes your booty look great, why not show off all of your assets? The plunging neckline on this one-piece is seriously stunning and shoppers adore the look.
Best Ruched Swimsuit: Viottiset Women’s Ruched High Cut One Piece
Our Top Highlights:
- Simple classic style
- Slimming ruched sides
- Incredible color options
Pros
- Top-rated swimsuit
- Fully adjustable
- Super comfortable
Cons
- Some may not like the high cut
There isn’t a single body type this bathing suit won’t look fabulous on. It has a cheekier back, but it’s balanced out because you get more coverage everywhere else. And the ruching that helps to slim out your figure is the cherry on top!
Best Cutout Swimsuit: Hilinker Women’s O-Ring Cutout Halter One Piece
Our Top Highlights:
- Super sexy look
- Ultra-high cut back
- Adjustable tie-back halter
Pros
- Slimming asymmetrical design
- Supportive for large busts
- Affordable
Cons
- Fit may not work for everyone
If a cutout swimsuit is what you want, you won’t find one better than this one-piece right here. Although it does exhibit a lot of skin, shoppers say you’re covered in all of the right spots for a slim appearance. And the back is extra cheeky so you can truly show off your buns!
Best High-Cut Bottoms: SheIn Women’s High Waisted Ruched Bottoms
Our Top Highlights:
- Simple style
- Easy to match
- Extra cheeky
Pros
- Flattering ruched center
- High-cut design
- Affordable
Cons
- Limited color options
Even if you already have a full swimsuit lineup picked out for the summer, it won’t hurt to add these bottoms into the mix. It’s always wise to have an extra pair of bottoms you can depend on when you need an added boost of confidence, and shoppers say these deliver in that department!
Best Bandeau Style: MakeMeChic Women’s 2 Piece Bandeau Swimsuit
Our Top Highlights:
- Minimalist aesthetic
- Great for tanning
- Cute tie details
Pros
- Great for tanning
- Tons of color options
- Affordable
Cons
- Non-adjustable top
When you want to wear something that’s basic but not boring, this is the two-piece to pick. The bottoms may be a bit too cheeky for some, but trust Us when we say you won’t regret giving this look a shot. It’s perfect for tanning poolside!
Best Print Swimsuit: BIKINX Paisley Print Bikini Set
Our Top Highlights:
- Gorgeous pattern
- High-cut style
- Boho energy
Pros
- Higher-waisted fit
- Affordable
Cons
- Non-adjustable straps
- Tricky sizing
If you’re looking for a swim look that’s a bit bolder, this patterned bikini is ideal for you. We adore the print and the trim surrounding it. Any boho girl at heart is destined to wear this cheeky bathing suit in the summer. It’s reminiscent of so many influencer-approved options that are far pricier!
Best Ruffle Swimsuit: CUPSHE Women’s Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit
Our Top Highlights:
- Beautiful design
- Ruched details
- More modest high cut back
Pros
- Top-seller
- Adjustable back
- Tons of color options
- Affordable
- Beloved brand
Cons
- Few to report — CUPSHE is iconic!
We’re confident when we say this is definitely the number one swimsuit from our list. Not only does it have nearly 29,000 reviews, it gives you a bit of a cheeky look without going overboard. CUPSHE’s styles are ideal for ladies looking to wear something stylish and on-trend without going over-the-top!
Best Color-Blocked Bikini: ZAFUL Women’s High Cut Color-Block Swimsuit
Our Top Highlights:
- Great color-blocked design
- Extra high cut bottoms
- Notched V-neckline
Pros
- Adjustable straps
- Affordable
- Plenty of color options
Cons
- Top may be a little small
We wanted to find a slew of high-cut bikini sets which have the same general cut, but that differ when it comes to their overall appearance. Color-blocked swimsuits are seriously chic, and this is one of the best versions of the style we’ve seen to date!
Best High-Waist Bottoms: Good American Good Waist High Leg Bikini Bottoms
Our Top Highlights:
- High-waist in both the front and back
- High-cut leg
- Super stretchy
Pros
- Long leg illusion
- Tummy-control design
- High-quality
- Regular and plus sizes
Cons
- Only two color options
The lower belly area is a sore spot when it comes to swimsuit shopping, and if you want to wear a two-piece and keep the region covered up, these are the bottoms for you!
Best Thick Side Bottoms: Becca Modern Edge High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Our Top Highlights:
- High-cut leg
- Thicker side straps (they’re reportedly “amazing”)
- V-style front
Pros
- Super slimming
- Flattering cheeky back
- High-quality
Cons
- Only two color options
- Higher price tag
Not all high-waist bottoms have to cover up your entire stomach, and this type of cut cinches you in where it matters most. We adore the V-front style which strikes the perfect balance between high-waisted and low-rise bottoms!
Best Strapless Style: Vero Moda Rachel Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit
Our Top Highlights:
- Timeless retro look
- Moderate back coverage
- High quality
Pros
- Neutral colors
- Slimming nude side panels
Cons
- Expensive
We would dub this bathing suit a modern take on classic 1950s swim styles! It’s definitely more modest, but the strapless neck and slightly cheekier back show off more skin in the most flattering way.
Best Slimming Bottoms: L-Space Bardot Ribbed Bikini Bottoms
Our Top Highlights:
- V-style front
- Ruched details on the front and back
- Extra thick sides
Pros
- Slimming cut
- Super durable
Cons
- Expensive
- Only two color options
These bottoms offer a different take on the high-cut, high-waisted look. The wide band reminds Us of a pair of yoga pants, which can help slim out your sides and stomach area — so we know these bottoms will have that same flattering effect!
Best High-Cut Bottoms: Billabong Summer High Hike Bikini Bottoms
Our Top Highlights:
- Retro 1990s fit
- Durable ribbed fabric
- Extra cheeky
Pros
- High-cut leg silhouette
- Simple design
Cons
- Only two color options
- Expensive
If you want to instantly lengthen your legs, these are the bottoms for the job. You can snag the same effect high-waisted bottoms have but with far less coverage, which may be just what you’re looking for!
