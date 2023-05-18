Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for a swimsuit to make your booty look good is nothing to be ashamed of! Our goal while picking up new swimsuits is to find styles which make Us feel confident, and we may want to show our toned glutes off in the process — hey, we all work hard! We know showing skin in the back area can feel intimidating, but we firmly believe that cheekier cuts always perk up the derrière — no matter what body type you have.

Of course, you can choose how cheeky you go with your swim aesthetic. There’s something for every shopper — including more moderate coverage and high-cut styles which all enhance your backside. And there are a ton of different design elements on the market which you may be more comfortable with, and we’ve rounded all of the best options for you to explore below. If you’re looking to pick up new bathing suits to make your booty look good, keep reading for the top pieces from Shop With Us!

15 Best Bathing Suits to Make Your Booty Look Great

Best Classic Bottoms: Victoria’s Secret Ruffle Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Our Top Highlights:

Timelessly flattering

Super comfortable

Thicker sides

Pros

Popular style

More moderate coverage

Lettuce edge detail

Ruched center

Cons

May not be for every shopper

We’re beyond obsessed with these bottoms! Absolutely every shopper is bound to look great in them, and they have a universally beloved look. They offer just the right of cheekiness to show off the bum, but won’t make you feel like you’re wearing a thong.

Our Top Highlights:

Monokini style

Flattering center cut

Waist-defining

Pros

Beautiful color options

High-quality material

Extended sizing

Cons

Higher price

This bathing suit marries a one-piece and bikini look, so you get the best of both worlds! The bottom portion has a higher cut, and the way it’s designed can make your waistline look snatched.

Our Top Highlights:

Deep-V plunge neckline

Low back

Comfy ribbed material

Pros

Great size range

Slimming ruched detail

Amazing reviews

Cons

Only three color options

If you’re going to buy a swimsuit which makes your booty look great, why not show off all of your assets? The plunging neckline on this one-piece is seriously stunning and shoppers adore the look.

Best Ruched Swimsuit: Viottiset Women’s Ruched High Cut One Piece

Our Top Highlights:

Simple classic style

Slimming ruched sides

Incredible color options

Pros

Top-rated swimsuit

Fully adjustable

Super comfortable

Cons

Some may not like the high cut

There isn’t a single body type this bathing suit won’t look fabulous on. It has a cheekier back, but it’s balanced out because you get more coverage everywhere else. And the ruching that helps to slim out your figure is the cherry on top!

Our Top Highlights:

Super sexy look

Ultra-high cut back

Adjustable tie-back halter

Pros

Slimming asymmetrical design

Supportive for large busts

Affordable

Cons

Fit may not work for everyone

If a cutout swimsuit is what you want, you won’t find one better than this one-piece right here. Although it does exhibit a lot of skin, shoppers say you’re covered in all of the right spots for a slim appearance. And the back is extra cheeky so you can truly show off your buns!

Our Top Highlights:

Simple style

Easy to match

Extra cheeky

Pros

Flattering ruched center

High-cut design

Affordable

Cons

Limited color options

Even if you already have a full swimsuit lineup picked out for the summer, it won’t hurt to add these bottoms into the mix. It’s always wise to have an extra pair of bottoms you can depend on when you need an added boost of confidence, and shoppers say these deliver in that department!

Best Bandeau Style: MakeMeChic Women’s 2 Piece Bandeau Swimsuit

Our Top Highlights:

Minimalist aesthetic

Great for tanning

Cute tie details

Pros

Great for tanning

Tons of color options

Affordable

Cons

Non-adjustable top

When you want to wear something that’s basic but not boring, this is the two-piece to pick. The bottoms may be a bit too cheeky for some, but trust Us when we say you won’t regret giving this look a shot. It’s perfect for tanning poolside!

Best Print Swimsuit: BIKINX Paisley Print Bikini Set

Our Top Highlights:

Gorgeous pattern

High-cut style

Boho energy

Pros

Higher-waisted fit

Affordable

Cons

Non-adjustable straps

Tricky sizing

If you’re looking for a swim look that’s a bit bolder, this patterned bikini is ideal for you. We adore the print and the trim surrounding it. Any boho girl at heart is destined to wear this cheeky bathing suit in the summer. It’s reminiscent of so many influencer-approved options that are far pricier!

Best Ruffle Swimsuit: CUPSHE Women’s Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit

Our Top Highlights:

Beautiful design

Ruched details

More modest high cut back

Pros

Top-seller

Adjustable back

Tons of color options

Affordable

Beloved brand

Cons

Few to report — CUPSHE is iconic!

We’re confident when we say this is definitely the number one swimsuit from our list. Not only does it have nearly 29,000 reviews, it gives you a bit of a cheeky look without going overboard. CUPSHE’s styles are ideal for ladies looking to wear something stylish and on-trend without going over-the-top!

Our Top Highlights:

Great color-blocked design

Extra high cut bottoms

Notched V-neckline

Pros

Adjustable straps

Affordable

Plenty of color options

Cons

Top may be a little small

We wanted to find a slew of high-cut bikini sets which have the same general cut, but that differ when it comes to their overall appearance. Color-blocked swimsuits are seriously chic, and this is one of the best versions of the style we’ve seen to date!

Best High-Waist Bottoms: Good American Good Waist High Leg Bikini Bottoms

Our Top Highlights:

High-waist in both the front and back

High-cut leg

Super stretchy

Pros

Long leg illusion

Tummy-control design

High-quality

Regular and plus sizes

Cons

Only two color options

The lower belly area is a sore spot when it comes to swimsuit shopping, and if you want to wear a two-piece and keep the region covered up, these are the bottoms for you!

Best Thick Side Bottoms: Becca Modern Edge High Waist Bikini Bottoms

Our Top Highlights:

High-cut leg

Thicker side straps (they’re reportedly “amazing”)

V-style front

Pros

Super slimming

Flattering cheeky back

High-quality

Cons

Only two color options

Higher price tag

Not all high-waist bottoms have to cover up your entire stomach, and this type of cut cinches you in where it matters most. We adore the V-front style which strikes the perfect balance between high-waisted and low-rise bottoms!

Best Strapless Style: Vero Moda Rachel Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit

Our Top Highlights:

Timeless retro look

Moderate back coverage

High quality

Pros

Neutral colors

Slimming nude side panels

Cons

Expensive

We would dub this bathing suit a modern take on classic 1950s swim styles! It’s definitely more modest, but the strapless neck and slightly cheekier back show off more skin in the most flattering way.

Best Slimming Bottoms: L-Space Bardot Ribbed Bikini Bottoms

Our Top Highlights:

V-style front

Ruched details on the front and back

Extra thick sides

Pros

Slimming cut

Super durable

Cons

Expensive

Only two color options

These bottoms offer a different take on the high-cut, high-waisted look. The wide band reminds Us of a pair of yoga pants, which can help slim out your sides and stomach area — so we know these bottoms will have that same flattering effect!

Best High-Cut Bottoms: Billabong Summer High Hike Bikini Bottoms

Our Top Highlights:

Retro 1990s fit

Durable ribbed fabric

Extra cheeky

Pros

High-cut leg silhouette

Simple design

Cons

Only two color options

Expensive

If you want to instantly lengthen your legs, these are the bottoms for the job. You can snag the same effect high-waisted bottoms have but with far less coverage, which may be just what you’re looking for!

