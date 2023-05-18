Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Swim Style

15 Best Bathing Suits to Make Your Booty Look Great

By
Woman-On-The-Beach-In-Bikini-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for a swimsuit to make your booty look good is nothing to be ashamed of! Our goal while picking up new swimsuits is to find styles which make Us feel confident, and we may want to show our toned glutes off in the process — hey, we all work hard! We know showing skin in the back area can feel intimidating, but we firmly believe that cheekier cuts always perk up the derrière — no matter what body type you have.

Of course, you can choose how cheeky you go with your swim aesthetic. There’s something for every shopper — including more moderate coverage and high-cut styles which all enhance your backside. And there are a ton of different design elements on the market which you may be more comfortable with, and we’ve rounded all of the best options for you to explore below. If you’re looking to pick up new bathing suits to make your booty look good, keep reading for the top pieces from Shop With Us!

15 Best Bathing Suits to Make Your Booty Look Great

Best Classic Bottoms: Victoria’s Secret Ruffle Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Victoria's Secret Ruffle Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Victoria’s Secret

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Timelessly flattering
  • Super comfortable
  • Thicker sides

Pros 

  • Popular style
  • More moderate coverage
  • Lettuce edge detail
  • Ruched center

Cons 

  • May not be for every shopper

We’re beyond obsessed with these bottoms! Absolutely every shopper is bound to look great in them, and they have a universally beloved look. They offer just the right of cheekiness to show off the bum, but won’t make you feel like you’re wearing a thong.

See it!

Best One-Shoulder Swimsuit: Victoria’s Secret Twist Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit

Victoria's Secret Twist Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit
Victoria’s Secret

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Monokini style
  • Flattering center cut
  • Waist-defining

Pros 

  • Beautiful color options
  • High-quality material
  • Extended sizing

Cons 

  • Higher price

This bathing suit marries a one-piece and bikini look, so you get the best of both worlds! The bottom portion has a higher cut, and the way it’s designed can make your waistline look snatched.

See it!

Best Plunge Swimsuit: Victoria’s Secret Twist Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit

Victoria's Secret Twist Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit
Victoria’s Secret

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Deep-V plunge neckline
  • Low back
  • Comfy ribbed material

Pros 

  • Great size range
  • Slimming ruched detail
  • Amazing reviews

Cons 

  • Only three color options

If you’re going to buy a swimsuit which makes your booty look great, why not show off all of your assets? The plunging neckline on this one-piece is seriously stunning and shoppers adore the look.

See it!

Best Ruched Swimsuit: Viottiset Women’s Ruched High Cut One Piece

Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Simple classic style
  • Slimming ruched sides
  • Incredible color options

Pros 

  • Top-rated swimsuit
  • Fully adjustable
  • Super comfortable

Cons 

  • Some may not like the high cut

There isn’t a single body type this bathing suit won’t look fabulous on. It has a cheekier back, but it’s balanced out because you get more coverage everywhere else. And the ruching that helps to slim out your figure is the cherry on top!

See it!

Best Cutout Swimsuit: Hilinker Women’s O-Ring Cutout Halter One Piece

Hilinker Women's O-Ring Cutout Halter One Piece
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Super sexy look
  • Ultra-high cut back
  • Adjustable tie-back halter

Pros 

  • Slimming asymmetrical design
  • Supportive for large busts
  • Affordable

Cons 

  • Fit may not work for everyone

If a cutout swimsuit is what you want, you won’t find one better than this one-piece right here. Although it does exhibit a lot of skin, shoppers say you’re covered in all of the right spots for a slim appearance. And the back is extra cheeky so you can truly show off your buns!

See it!

Best High-Cut Bottoms: SheIn Women’s High Waisted Ruched Bottoms

SheIn Women's High Waisted Ruched Bottoms
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Simple style
  • Easy to match
  • Extra cheeky

Pros 

  • Flattering ruched center
  • High-cut design
  • Affordable

Cons 

  • Limited color options

Even if you already have a full swimsuit lineup picked out for the summer, it won’t hurt to add these bottoms into the mix. It’s always wise to have an extra pair of bottoms you can depend on when you need an added boost of confidence, and shoppers say these deliver in that department!

See it!

Best Bandeau Style: MakeMeChic Women’s 2 Piece Bandeau Swimsuit

MakeMeChic Women's 2 Piece Bandeau Swimsuit
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Minimalist aesthetic
  • Great for tanning
  • Cute tie details

Pros 

  • Great for tanning
  • Tons of color options
  • Affordable

Cons 

  • Non-adjustable top

When you want to wear something that’s basic but not boring, this is the two-piece to pick. The bottoms may be a bit too cheeky for some, but trust Us when we say you won’t regret giving this look a shot. It’s perfect for tanning poolside!

See it!

Best Print Swimsuit: BIKINX Paisley Print Bikini Set

BIKINX Paisley Print Bikini Set
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Gorgeous pattern
  • High-cut style
  • Boho energy

Pros 

  • Higher-waisted fit
  • Affordable

Cons 

  • Non-adjustable straps
  • Tricky sizing

If you’re looking for a swim look that’s a bit bolder, this patterned bikini is ideal for you. We adore the print and the trim surrounding it. Any boho girl at heart is destined to wear this cheeky bathing suit in the summer. It’s reminiscent of so many influencer-approved options that are far pricier!

See it!

Best Ruffle Swimsuit: CUPSHE Women’s Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit

CUPSHE Women's Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Beautiful design
  • Ruched details
  • More modest high cut back

Pros 

  • Top-seller
  • Adjustable back
  • Tons of color options
  • Affordable
  • Beloved brand

Cons 

  • Few to report — CUPSHE is iconic!

We’re confident when we say this is definitely the number one swimsuit from our list. Not only does it have nearly 29,000 reviews, it gives you a bit of a cheeky look without going overboard. CUPSHE’s styles are ideal for ladies looking to wear something stylish and on-trend without going over-the-top!

See it!

Best Color-Blocked Bikini: ZAFUL Women’s High Cut Color-Block Swimsuit

ZAFUL Women's High Cut Color-Block Swimsuit
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Great color-blocked design
  • Extra high cut bottoms
  • Notched V-neckline

Pros 

  • Adjustable straps
  • Affordable
  • Plenty of color options

Cons 

  • Top may be a little small

We wanted to find a slew of high-cut bikini sets which have the same general cut, but that differ when it comes to their overall appearance. Color-blocked swimsuits are seriously chic, and this is one of the best versions of the style we’ve seen to date!

See it!

Best High-Waist Bottoms: Good American Good Waist High Leg Bikini Bottoms

Good American Good Waist High Leg Bikini Bottoms
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • High-waist in both the front and back
  • High-cut leg
  • Super stretchy

Pros 

  • Long leg illusion
  • Tummy-control design
  • High-quality
  • Regular and plus sizes

Cons 

  • Only two color options

The lower belly area is a sore spot when it comes to swimsuit shopping, and if you want to wear a two-piece and keep the region covered up, these are the bottoms for you!

See it!

Best Thick Side Bottoms: Becca Modern Edge High Waist Bikini Bottoms

Becca Modern Edge High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • High-cut leg
  • Thicker side straps (they’re reportedly “amazing”)
  • V-style front

Pros 

  • Super slimming
  • Flattering cheeky back
  • High-quality

Cons 

  • Only two color options
  • Higher price tag

Not all high-waist bottoms have to cover up your entire stomach, and this type of cut cinches you in where it matters most. We adore the V-front style which strikes the perfect balance between high-waisted and low-rise bottoms!

See it!

Best Strapless Style: Vero Moda Rachel Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit

Vero Moda Rachel Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Timeless retro look
  • Moderate back coverage
  • High quality

Pros 

  • Neutral colors
  • Slimming nude side panels

Cons 

  • Expensive

We would dub this bathing suit a modern take on classic 1950s swim styles! It’s definitely more modest, but the strapless neck and slightly cheekier back show off more skin in the most flattering way.

See it!

Best Slimming Bottoms: L-Space Bardot Ribbed Bikini Bottoms

L-Space Bardot Ribbed Bikini Bottoms
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • V-style front
  • Ruched details on the front and back
  • Extra thick sides

Pros 

  • Slimming cut
  • Super durable

Cons 

  • Expensive
  • Only two color options

These bottoms offer a different take on the high-cut, high-waisted look. The wide band reminds Us of a pair of yoga pants, which can help slim out your sides and stomach area — so we know these bottoms will have that same flattering effect!

See it!

Best High-Cut Bottoms: Billabong Summer High Hike Bikini Bottoms

Billabong Summer High Hike Bikini Bottoms
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Retro 1990s fit
  • Durable ribbed fabric
  • Extra cheeky

Pros 

  • High-cut leg silhouette
  • Simple design

Cons 

  • Only two color options
  • Expensive

If you want to instantly lengthen your legs, these are the bottoms for the job. You can snag the same effect high-waisted bottoms have but with far less coverage, which may be just what you’re looking for!

See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

15 Best Summer Bras to Support Large Busts

Read article
Cellulite-Body-Massager-Stock-Photo

14 Best Cellulite Body Massagers to Smooth Out Your Skin

Read article
best-moisturizing-body-washes

10 Best Moisturizing Body Washes in 2023

Read article

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!