13 Best Blazers for Larger Busts That Will Flatter Your Figure

You better werk! Blazers have quickly become an everyday wardrobe essential. Once reserved as a layering piece for the office, these tailored jackets are now necessities for day and night. As much as it pains Us to admit it, jean jackets aren’t trending right now. So, if you’re looking for a new staple for spring, a blazer is your best bet.

But certain blazers end up flattening our figure — and if you have a larger bust, that is a recipe for disaster! So, we selected 13 styles with a flattering fit, especially if you’re blessed with a curvaceous chest. These blazers mean business!

13 Best Blazers for Larger Busts

Amazon

1. Our Absolute Favorite: “Perfect blazer!” one shopper declared. “I’m really impressed with the quality of the fabric. For reference I am 5’2, 155 lbs and 38DD and I got the Medium.”

2. We Also Love: This blazer is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s blazers and suit jackets on Amazon! According to one customer, “This is a great classic, versatile and budget-friendly blazer.”

3. We Can’t Forget: The extra-oversized fit of this blazer is totally on trend! “I am a size 16 and the XL fits well,” one reviewer reported. “Love the length is it super flattering. Excellent quality.”

Nordstrom

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This boyfriend blazer has earned rave reviews! “Perfect weight material, perfect length and perfect cut,” one shopper proclaimed. “It does run big so I sized down to a X-Small for a more fitted look (5’6″, 140 lbs., 32D).”

5. We Also Love: For a slightly more structured look, try this classic notched collar blazer. “Happy customer,” one reviewer commented. “140lbs, 5’3” 32 F and this blazer fits almost slightly big, which I think you want when you’re a curvy lady like me.”

6. We Can’t Forget: Shoppers say that this relaxed-fit blazer is very roomy — just how we like it!

Reformation

7. Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to invest in a high-quality oversized blazer you’ll wear over and over again, this sustainably-made jacket from Reformation is a keeper.

8. We Also Love: Mad for plaid! This double-breasted plaid blazer from Reformation is sharp and stylish.

9. We Can’t Forget: We’re majorly smitten with this Major Blazer from Reformation! The slim fit is timeless and tailored.

Other

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Dubbed “The Perfect Blazer,” this machine-washable blazer from Spanx features four-way stretch for a comfy fit. Thanks, Spanx!

11. We Also Love: Designed by body positive influencer Remi Bader, this brown blazer from Revolve comes in sizes XXS to 4X. Plus, it’s on sale!

12. We Can’t Forget: Elevate your wardrobe with this oversized blazer from Madewell! “This jacket is definitely a closet staple!” one reviewer remarked. “It’s oversized and casual and adds instant cool to any outfit.”

13. Bonus Blazer: Last but not least is this lightweight chino blazer from J.Crew. Available in pink, periwinkle and khaki, it’s a stunner for spring!

