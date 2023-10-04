Best Buy Now CBD Products 2023

This is branded content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.
While CBD is pretty dang awesome, not all CBD products are created equal.
Some brands use substandard CBD and shady artificial ingredients in an attempt to maximize their own profit margins.
But fear not. In this guide we’ve taken the time to sift through hundreds of reviews and dozens of brands in hopes of finding 2023’s highest-quality CBD products. Keep reading to learn more about five top products that you can buy now, which make the cut.
- Medterra Daily Delight Gummies
- fiveCBD Daily Buzz Gummies
- Vena Cloud 9 Gummies
- Bluebird Botanicals 15mg Gummies
- CBDistillery Full Spectrum Gummies
Medterra Daily Delight CBD + THC Gummies
Medterra’s CBD products do everything right. They’re made from Kentucky’s best hemp, certified by the US Hemp Authority, and verified by 3rd-party labs. Medterra was founded in 2017 with the mission of providing safe, effective, affordable CBD.
Medterra’s Daily Delight Gummies do just about everything right. They’re full spectrum, vegan, and sourced mostly from organic ingredients. Speaking of ingredients, let’s take a closer look!
Ingredients
- Full spectrum hemp extract with:
- 25mg of CBD
- 5mg of THC
- Organic tapioca syrup
- Organic cane sugar
- DI water
- Organic pear juice concentrate
- Organic tapioca maltodextrin
- Citrus pectin
- Organic MCT oil
- Citric acid
- Sodium citrate
Pros
- 5mg hemp-derived THC per gummy
- Full spectrum CBD + THC
- Mostly organic ingredients
- Vegan & gluten-free
- 3rd-party lab tested
- Low sugar content
- An amazing taste!
What customers say about Medterra
Carolyn confirms that Medterra’s Gummies live up to their name:
“For me, it is a Daily Delight because I wake up each day feeling so refreshed after a good night’s sleep!”
Janice calls them a ‘gamechanger’ :
“These gummies are the game changer I’ve been searching for. All the benefits of CBD with a little THC benefit for relaxation. I’ll definitely be ordering these again.”
Daily Delight Gummies helped Teresa keep calm and carry on:
“I am very pleased with these gummies. They arrived fairly quickly and they taste pretty good. I am a very emotional person and using these gummies has helped me tremendously. They work better than expected for my sleeping issues too. I was frankly surprised by how versatile the gummies are. I would like to order more in the near future. Thanks Medterra, I will recommend your products to my friends.”
five™CBD Daily Buzz
five™CBD is a pioneering brand with a unique take on what it means to be full spectrum. While most other brands prioritize CBD at the expense of hemp’s other star ingredients, five™ is different. All of their products feature a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other cannabinoids. This ratio stays true to nature and fully activates the entourage effect.
What about five™’s Daily Buzz Gummies, you may ask? Let’s take a look.
Ingredients
- Truly full spectrum hemp extract:
- 25mg of CBD
- 5mg of THC
- Other cannabinoids
- terpenes
- Organic tapioca syrup
- Organic cane sugar
- DI water
- Organic pear juice concentrate
- Organic tapioca maltodextrin
- Citrus pectin
- Organic MCT oil
- Citric acid
- Sodium citrate
Pros
- Over 5,000 good reviews!
- Produced in an AA Rated BRC facility
- Up to 6 times the trace cannabinoids of other brands
- Vegan (pectin-based), gluten-free, and all-natural
- All-natural ingredients
- 3rd-party lab tested
- Great taste!
What customers say about five™
Jackson loves the sleep-centric effects:
“These are the first CBD/THC gummies I’ve tried and they are terrific! Using them mostly as a sleep aid. They help me fall asleep but more importantly, they help me fall back to sleep when I wake up in the night.”
Vena Cloud 9 Gummy
Vena is an exciting new CBD company created by RHOC star Tamra Judge. Alongside her husband Eddie, Tamra’s devoted herself to making the highest-quality CBD accessible to everyone!
And Vena’s Cloud 9 Gummies are no exception. These ultra-potent gummies combine full spectrum CBD with other botanical ingredients.
Ingredients
- Full spectrum hemp extract:
- 50mg of CBD
- 5mg of THC
- Other cannabinoids
- Other terpenes
- 30mg saffron
- 250mg L-tyrosine
- Organic cane sugar
- Organic tapioca syrup
- DI water
- Organic pear juice concentrate
- Organic tapioca maltodextrin
- Organic coconut oil
- Pectin
- Natural flavors
- Organic sunflower lecithin
- Citric acid
- Sodium citrate
Pros
- New and exciting brand
- Over 1,000 good reviews!
- A healthier cocktail alternative
- Natural and organic ingredients
- Vegan & gluten-free
- 3rd-party lab tested
- Amazing taste!
What customers say
Heather loves all sorts of Vena products:
“Love these and the Happy Place Drinks. Have purchased several times. Great products and taste.”
Judy does, too!
“I just LOVE these gummies. Not only for relaxation but they help me sleep too. Great product and they taste fabulous👏”
Edward says Vena’s Gummies are potent enough that half a gummy does the trick:
“Great product. Split in half for the perfect enhancement. Relaxing and uplifting at the same time — will be purchasing again!”
Bluebird Botanicals CBD Gummies
Bluebird Botanicals is one of the hemp industry’s most established companies. They got their start way back in 2012 — back before hemp-derived products were even fully legal — and they’re backed by the US Hemp Authority and Leaping Bunny’s Cruelty-Free certification.
What about their CBD Gummies? Good question. Bluebird’s CBD Gummies are simple, straightforward, and effective.
Ingredients
- 15mg full spectrum CBD
- Organic tapioca syrup
- Organic cane sugar
- Organic pear juice concentrate
- Organic tapioca maltodextrin
- Pectin
- Fractionated coconut oil
- Citric acid
- Sodium citrate
- Fruit and vegetable juice
- Natural flavors
Pros
- 110+ cannabinoids!
- Just 2 grams of sugar per gummy
- Available in 3 delicious flavors
- No artificial ingredients
- Vegan & gluten-free
- 3rd-party lab tested
What customers say
Irish likes Bluebirds Gummies — and the way they do business!
“These really help me when I need to calm my mind and relax. And this company as a whole is a progressive and life-affirming business.”
And Donna’s been enjoying better sleep for years:
“Quality is great. Been using this for a few years. Calming & helps with sleep.”
CBDistillery Full Spectrum Gummies
CBDistillery® is an established CBD company founded in Colorado, the veritable birthplace of the CBD industry. Its mission? To “improve life’s journey for the well-being of all people, and the earth on which we live.” CBDistillery adheres to the following traits in all that they do:
- Integrity
- Perseverance
- Responsibility
- Resourcefulness
- Sustainability
- Respect for People and the planet
Now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s dive into the details of CBDistillery’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies.
Ingredients
- Full spectrum hemp extract
- 30mg of CBD
- 8mg other cannabinoids
- Organic cane sugar
- Water
- Organic tapioca syrup
- Pectin (pectin, sucrose, citric acid, sodium citrate)
- Organic natural flavors
- Citric acid
- Organic lemon oil
- Terpenes
Pros
- Full spectrum CBD
- Simple and effective
- All-natural ingredients
- Vegan &gluten-free
- Highly affordable
- Great taste!
What customers say
Pamela loves CBDistillery’s Gummies and tincture:
“Love the results of CBD gummies and tincture, great sleep with no aftereffects in the am.”
Mary likes all the brand’s products, too!
“Always great products from CBDistillery!”
Michelle describes sleep benefits:
“Has definitely helped me with sleeping.”
