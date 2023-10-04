Best Buy Now CBD Products 2023

This is branded content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

While CBD is pretty dang awesome, not all CBD products are created equal.

Some brands use substandard CBD and shady artificial ingredients in an attempt to maximize their own profit margins.

But fear not. In this guide we’ve taken the time to sift through hundreds of reviews and dozens of brands in hopes of finding 2023’s highest-quality CBD products. Keep reading to learn more about five top products that you can buy now, which make the cut.

Medterra Daily Delight Gummies

fiveCBD Daily Buzz Gummies

Vena Cloud 9 Gummies

Bluebird Botanicals 15mg Gummies

CBDistillery Full Spectrum Gummies

Medterra Daily Delight CBD + THC Gummies

Medterra’s CBD products do everything right. They’re made from Kentucky’s best hemp, certified by the US Hemp Authority, and verified by 3rd-party labs. Medterra was founded in 2017 with the mission of providing safe, effective, affordable CBD.

Medterra’s Daily Delight Gummies do just about everything right. They’re full spectrum, vegan, and sourced mostly from organic ingredients. Speaking of ingredients, let’s take a closer look!

Ingredients

Full spectrum hemp extract with: 25mg of CBD 5mg of THC

Organic tapioca syrup

Organic cane sugar

DI water

Organic pear juice concentrate

Organic tapioca maltodextrin

Citrus pectin

Organic MCT oil

Citric acid

Sodium citrate

Pros

5mg hemp-derived THC per gummy

Full spectrum CBD + THC

Mostly organic ingredients

Vegan & gluten-free

3rd-party lab tested

Low sugar content

An amazing taste!

What customers say about Medterra

Carolyn confirms that Medterra’s Gummies live up to their name:

“For me, it is a Daily Delight because I wake up each day feeling so refreshed after a good night’s sleep!”

Janice calls them a ‘gamechanger’ :

“These gummies are the game changer I’ve been searching for. All the benefits of CBD with a little THC benefit for relaxation. I’ll definitely be ordering these again.”

Daily Delight Gummies helped Teresa keep calm and carry on:

“I am very pleased with these gummies. They arrived fairly quickly and they taste pretty good. I am a very emotional person and using these gummies has helped me tremendously. They work better than expected for my sleeping issues too. I was frankly surprised by how versatile the gummies are. I would like to order more in the near future. Thanks Medterra, I will recommend your products to my friends.”

five™CBD Daily Buzz

five™CBD is a pioneering brand with a unique take on what it means to be full spectrum. While most other brands prioritize CBD at the expense of hemp’s other star ingredients, five™ is different. All of their products feature a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other cannabinoids. This ratio stays true to nature and fully activates the entourage effect.

What about five™’s Daily Buzz Gummies, you may ask? Let’s take a look.

Ingredients

Truly full spectrum hemp extract: 25mg of CBD 5mg of THC Other cannabinoids terpenes

Organic tapioca syrup

Organic cane sugar

DI water

Organic pear juice concentrate

Organic tapioca maltodextrin

Citrus pectin

Organic MCT oil

Citric acid

Sodium citrate

Pros

Over 5,000 good reviews!

Produced in an AA Rated BRC facility

Up to 6 times the trace cannabinoids of other brands

Vegan (pectin-based), gluten-free, and all-natural

All-natural ingredients

3rd-party lab tested

Great taste!

What customers say about five™

Jackson loves the sleep-centric effects:

“These are the first CBD/THC gummies I’ve tried and they are terrific! Using them mostly as a sleep aid. They help me fall asleep but more importantly, they help me fall back to sleep when I wake up in the night.”

Vena Cloud 9 Gummy

Vena is an exciting new CBD company created by RHOC star Tamra Judge. Alongside her husband Eddie, Tamra’s devoted herself to making the highest-quality CBD accessible to everyone!

And Vena’s Cloud 9 Gummies are no exception. These ultra-potent gummies combine full spectrum CBD with other botanical ingredients.

Ingredients

Full spectrum hemp extract: 50mg of CBD 5mg of THC Other cannabinoids Other terpenes

30mg saffron

250mg L-tyrosine

Organic cane sugar

Organic tapioca syrup

DI water

Organic pear juice concentrate

Organic tapioca maltodextrin

Organic coconut oil

Pectin

Natural flavors

Organic sunflower lecithin

Citric acid

Sodium citrate

Pros

New and exciting brand

Over 1,000 good reviews!

A healthier cocktail alternative

Natural and organic ingredients

Vegan & gluten-free

3rd-party lab tested

Amazing taste!

What customers say

Heather loves all sorts of Vena products:

“Love these and the Happy Place Drinks. Have purchased several times. Great products and taste.”

Judy does, too!

“I just LOVE these gummies. Not only for relaxation but they help me sleep too. Great product and they taste fabulous👏”

Edward says Vena’s Gummies are potent enough that half a gummy does the trick:

“Great product. Split in half for the perfect enhancement. Relaxing and uplifting at the same time — will be purchasing again!”

Bluebird Botanicals CBD Gummies

Bluebird Botanicals is one of the hemp industry’s most established companies. They got their start way back in 2012 — back before hemp-derived products were even fully legal — and they’re backed by the US Hemp Authority and Leaping Bunny’s Cruelty-Free certification.

What about their CBD Gummies? Good question. Bluebird’s CBD Gummies are simple, straightforward, and effective.

Ingredients

15mg full spectrum CBD

Organic tapioca syrup

Organic cane sugar

Organic pear juice concentrate

Organic tapioca maltodextrin

Pectin

Fractionated coconut oil

Citric acid

Sodium citrate

Fruit and vegetable juice

Natural flavors

Pros

110+ cannabinoids!

Just 2 grams of sugar per gummy

Available in 3 delicious flavors

No artificial ingredients

Vegan & gluten-free

3rd-party lab tested

What customers say

Irish likes Bluebirds Gummies — and the way they do business!

“These really help me when I need to calm my mind and relax. And this company as a whole is a progressive and life-affirming business.”

And Donna’s been enjoying better sleep for years:

“Quality is great. Been using this for a few years. Calming & helps with sleep.”

CBDistillery Full Spectrum Gummies

CBDistillery® is an established CBD company founded in Colorado, the veritable birthplace of the CBD industry. Its mission? To “improve life’s journey for the well-being of all people, and the earth on which we live.” CBDistillery adheres to the following traits in all that they do:

Integrity

Perseverance

Responsibility

Resourcefulness

Sustainability

Respect for People and the planet

Now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s dive into the details of CBDistillery’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies.

Ingredients

Full spectrum hemp extract 30mg of CBD 8mg other cannabinoids

Organic cane sugar

Water

Organic tapioca syrup

Pectin (pectin, sucrose, citric acid, sodium citrate)

Organic natural flavors

Citric acid

Organic lemon oil

Terpenes

Pros

Full spectrum CBD

Simple and effective

All-natural ingredients

Vegan &gluten-free

Highly affordable

Great taste!

What customers say

Pamela loves CBDistillery’s Gummies and tincture:

“Love the results of CBD gummies and tincture, great sleep with no aftereffects in the am.”

Mary likes all the brand’s products, too!

“Always great products from CBDistillery!”

Michelle describes sleep benefits:

“Has definitely helped me with sleeping.”

