9 Best CBD and Wellness Deals for Labor Day

The wellness market has exploded in recent years, and CBD is at the forefront. Thanks in part to influencers and social media, CBD has hit the mainstream due to the many purposes it serves. Be it anxiety, chronic pain or insomnia, there’s likely a CBD product that will come in clutch to assist you on your journey. Whether you’re a beginner looking to dip your toes into the wonderful world of CBD or you’re an experienced aficionado on the hunt for your next miracle product, you’ve come to right the place. With Labor Day on the horizon, plenty of brands are discounting their signature offerings — and we’ve got the scoop for you. Read on to discover the new addition to your relaxation regimen!

Our Top Pick: Fabuleaf’s products are hand-harvested, meaning there’s no stems, no seeds, no leaves — basically, no filler, just flower! The result? Impressive formulas designed to “ease tired joints” and make sore muscles a distant memory, like the Full Spectrum Hemp Flower CBD Cream. Any athletes will surely appreciate this cream, which five-star reviewers have dubbed a “miracle.”

Get the Fabuleaf Full Spectrum Hemp Flower CBD Cream (originally $70) on sale for 10% off + free shipping through September 5 now — offer applies to all products!

Best CBD and Wellness Deals on Sale for Labor Day

1. CBD for pets? Yes, it’s a thing — and Penelope’s Choice has the best bundle for the anxious canine in your life (originally $50). Spend $50 and get 20% off, spend $75 and get 25% off or spend $100 and get 30% off through September 5 with code: LABORDAY22.

2. Okay, let’s shift gears for a second and talk about acne. While there are plenty of products on the market to target this pesky problem, sometimes your glow starts from within — and this ClearStem hormonal acne supplement (originally $58) could be key to a bright, untextured complexion. Get 22% off sitewide from August 31 until September 7 with code: LABORDAY22.

3. CBD and skincare go hand in hand, and while this combination may surprise you, we’re here to report it’s the real deal. Sol CBD’s Love Your Skin bundle (originally $119) may bring your skin back to peak health courtesy of a unique blend of cannabinoids and herbs. All natural, baby — snag 30% off all Sol CBD products from September 2 to September 6 with code: Laborday30.

4. One of the most remarkable qualities of CBD is its many uses. In fact, this Batch Fire & Ice Balm (originally $50) has been a saving grace for shoppers grappling with bug bites, rashes, soreness and more. Grab 30% off Batch CBD products sitewide with code: LABOR30 from August 29 to September 1.

5. Work stressing you out? Feel like you can’t focus? That’s where Feals’ Focus Melts (originally $39) come in. These caffeine-free supplements can help you beat the afternoon bump naturally — and you can get 30% off any sku onsite through September 15 with code: FOCUS30.

6. Fun fact: A CBD massage oil is an easy way to enhance your at-home spa session, and this pick from CBDFX (originally $40) is a hit. Score 30% off sitewide from September 2 through September 5 with code: RELAX.

7. Tired of bloating? Heard the buzzy phrase “gut health” and wondering how to improve yours? This Gut Hero supplement from Soul CBD (originally $62) may be what it takes to reboot your system. Try it now, and bag 30% off their entire site from September 2 through September 5 with code: BYESUMMER.

8. If you’ve seen a CBD brand tagged on the ‘gram, chances are, it’s Highline Wellness. The popular products — including the CBD Night Gummies (originally $29) are a part of the Labor Day BOGO sale — buy one, get the second for 50% off!

