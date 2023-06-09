Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer season is fully in session! With the exciting time of year comes tons of trips to the beach, lake or pool, and the last thing we want is to not feel confident while stripping down into our bikinis. What may be able to help boost our egos is picking up a lotion, cream or other treatment which can make our skin appear tighter and firmer!

Many of these lotions dub themselves as anti-cellulite products, which is a very common issue most of Us deal with. These bumps can be hard to make smoother, but with the right lotion or cream, you may make your cellulite far less visible! And if you’re not sure which creams are best, we’ve rounded up all of the best options for you to shop below!

The 10 Best Lotions and Treatments to Help Fade Cellulite

Best Investment Purchase: Caudalie Vinosculpt Lift & Firm Body Cream Pros Great reviews

Advanced formula

Safe for sensitive skin Cons Expensive

Smaller size

Unusual scent $45.00 See it!

Best Bargain Buy: Jergens Skin Firming Body Lotion Pros Very affordable

Dermatologist tested

Fast-acting formula Cons Shoppers report that delivery may be faulty

May not work for all skin types

A tad greasy Starting at $6.00 See it!

Best for Crepey Skin: Palmer's Cocoa Butter Firming Butter Body Lotion Pros Affordable option

Legacy brand

Nice tropical scent Cons Takes time to work

Some shoppers have issues with pump Starting at $8.00 See it!

Best for Vacation: Clarins Body Fit Cellulite Control Cream Pros Award-winning formula

Great scent

Reported fast-acting results Cons Only two size options

Expensive

Fewer reviews Starting at $77.00 See it!

Best for Stubborn Cellulite: Nivea Firming PLUS Q10 Cellulite Gel Super affordable

Lightweight gel formula

Fast-absorbing Pros Super affordable

Lightweight gel formula

Fast-absorbing

Cons Strong scent

Takes time to see results

May not work for all skin types $19.00 See it!

Best Vegan Cellulite Treatment: Truly Beauty Anti-Cellulite Serum Pros Fast-absorbing serum

Nutrient-rich formula

Chemical-free Cons Small bottle size

Expensive

May feel slightly greasy $32.00 See it!

Best for Slimming Appearance: Eveline Cosmetics Firming Slim Extreme 4D Pros Very inexpensive

Absorbs well

Works fairly quickly Cons May be irritating for sensitive skin

Somewhat mixed reviews

Packaging may be slightly damaged $12.00 See it!

Best for Your Booty: MAËLYS Cosmetics B-TIGHT Lift and Firm Booty Mask Pros Designed for butt and thighs

Rich formula

Absorbs quickly Cons Expensive

Small size

Results may vary $49.00 See it!

Best for Belly Cellulite: KRONA B Flat Belly Firming Cream Pros Made for full-body use

Fast-acting formula

One tube lasts a while Cons Works better when heat-activated

Fewer reviews

Slightly expensive $22.00 See it!

Best for Daily Use: SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Pros #1 Bestseller

Fun tropical scent

Proven results Cons Expensive

Scent may be overpowering for some

Small size Starting at $22.00 See it!

Still haven’t found exactly what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!