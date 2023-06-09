Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The summer season is fully in session! With the exciting time of year comes tons of trips to the beach, lake or pool, and the last thing we want is to not feel confident while stripping down into our bikinis. What may be able to help boost our egos is picking up a lotion, cream or other treatment which can make our skin appear tighter and firmer!
Many of these lotions dub themselves as anti-cellulite products, which is a very common issue most of Us deal with. These bumps can be hard to make smoother, but with the right lotion or cream, you may make your cellulite far less visible! And if you’re not sure which creams are best, we’ve rounded up all of the best options for you to shop below!
The 10 Best Lotions and Treatments to Help Fade Cellulite
Best Investment Purchase: Caudalie Vinosculpt Lift & Firm Body Cream
Pros
- Great reviews
- Advanced formula
- Safe for sensitive skin
Cons
- Expensive
- Smaller size
- Unusual scent
Best Bargain Buy: Jergens Skin Firming Body Lotion
Pros
- Very affordable
- Dermatologist tested
- Fast-acting formula
Cons
- Shoppers report that delivery may be faulty
- May not work for all skin types
- A tad greasy
Best for Crepey Skin: Palmer's Cocoa Butter Firming Butter Body Lotion
Pros
- Affordable option
- Legacy brand
- Nice tropical scent
Cons
- Takes time to work
- Some shoppers have issues with pump
Best for Vacation: Clarins Body Fit Cellulite Control Cream
Pros
- Award-winning formula
- Great scent
- Reported fast-acting results
Cons
- Only two size options
- Expensive
- Fewer reviews
Best for Stubborn Cellulite: Nivea Firming PLUS Q10 Cellulite Gel
Lightweight gel formula
Fast-absorbing
Pros
- Super affordable
- Lightweight gel formula
- Fast-absorbing
Cons
- Strong scent
- Takes time to see results
- May not work for all skin types
Best Vegan Cellulite Treatment: Truly Beauty Anti-Cellulite Serum
Pros
- Fast-absorbing serum
- Nutrient-rich formula
- Chemical-free
Cons
- Small bottle size
- Expensive
- May feel slightly greasy
Best for Slimming Appearance: Eveline Cosmetics Firming Slim Extreme 4D
Pros
- Very inexpensive
- Absorbs well
- Works fairly quickly
Cons
- May be irritating for sensitive skin
- Somewhat mixed reviews
- Packaging may be slightly damaged
Best for Your Booty: MAËLYS Cosmetics B-TIGHT Lift and Firm Booty Mask
Pros
- Designed for butt and thighs
- Rich formula
- Absorbs quickly
Cons
- Expensive
- Small size
- Results may vary
Best for Belly Cellulite: KRONA B Flat Belly Firming Cream
Pros
- Made for full-body use
- Fast-acting formula
- One tube lasts a while
Cons
- Works better when heat-activated
- Fewer reviews
- Slightly expensive
Best for Daily Use: SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Pros
- #1 Bestseller
- Fun tropical scent
- Proven results
Cons
- Expensive
- Scent may be overpowering for some
- Small size
