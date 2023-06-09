Cancel OK
The 10 Best Lotions and Treatments to Help Fade Cellulite

The summer season is fully in session! With the exciting time of year comes tons of trips to the beach, lake or pool, and the last thing we want is to not feel confident while stripping down into our bikinis. What may be able to help boost our egos is picking up a lotion, cream or other treatment which can make our skin appear tighter and firmer!

Many of these lotions dub themselves as anti-cellulite products, which is a very common issue most of Us deal with. These bumps can be hard to make smoother, but with the right lotion or cream, you may make your cellulite far less visible! And if you’re not sure which creams are best, we’ve rounded up all of the best options for you to shop below!

The 10 Best Lotions and Treatments to Help Fade Cellulite

Best Investment Purchase: Caudalie Vinosculpt Lift & Firm Body Cream

Caudalie Vinosculpt Lift & Firm Body Cream, Smoothing, Toning and Firming, with Shea Butter, 8.4 oz
Caudalie

Pros

  • Great reviews
  • Advanced formula
  • Safe for sensitive skin

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Smaller size
  • Unusual scent
$45.00
Best Bargain Buy: Jergens Skin Firming Body Lotion

Jergens Skin Firming Body Lotion for Dry to Extra Dry Skin, Skin Tightening Cream with Collagen and Elastin, Instantly Moisturizes Dry Skin, Dermatologist Tested, Hydralucence Blend Formula, 16.8 oz
Jergens

Pros

  • Very affordable
  • Dermatologist tested
  • Fast-acting formula

Cons

  • Shoppers report that delivery may be faulty
  • May not work for all skin types
  • A tad greasy
Starting at $6.00
Best for Crepey Skin: Palmer's Cocoa Butter Firming Butter Body Lotion

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E + Q10 Firming Butter Body Lotion, Postpartum Essentials Skin Care, Shea Butter, Collagen and Elastin, 10.6 Fl Oz
Palmer's

Pros

  • Affordable option
  • Legacy brand
  • Nice tropical scent

Cons

  • Takes time to work
  • Some shoppers have issues with pump
Starting at $8.00
Best for Vacation: Clarins Body Fit Cellulite Control Cream

Clarins Body Fit Cellulite Control Cream | Award-Winning | Targets Cellulite |Visibly Firms, Lifts, Contours and Smoothes Hips and Thighs | 8 Natural Plant Extracts | All Skin Types
Clarins

Pros

  • Award-winning formula
  • Great scent
  • Reported fast-acting results

Cons

  • Only two size options
  • Expensive
  • Fewer reviews
Starting at $77.00
Best for Stubborn Cellulite: Nivea Firming PLUS Q10 Cellulite Gel

Nivea Firming CELLULITE GEL PLUS Q10 L-Carnitine 200 ml (6.8 fl oz) Made in France
Pros

  • Super affordable
  • Lightweight gel formula
  • Fast-absorbing

Cons

  • Strong scent
  • Takes time to see results
  • May not work for all skin types
$19.00
Best Vegan Cellulite Treatment: Truly Beauty Anti-Cellulite Serum

Truly Beauty Anti-Cellulite Serum - Better Than Cream - Helps Tighten Skin, Retinol Body Lotion Serum - Helps Reduce Cellulite - Body Moisturizer Cream Serum - Helps Compress Skin, Body Lotion Serum - 3.1 OZ
Truly

Pros

  • Fast-absorbing serum
  • Nutrient-rich formula
  • Chemical-free

Cons

  • Small bottle size
  • Expensive
  • May feel slightly greasy
$32.00
Best for Slimming Appearance: Eveline Cosmetics Firming Slim Extreme 4D

Eveline Cosmetics Firming Slim Extreme 4D Super Concentrated Cellulite Cream with Night Lipo Shock Therapy
Eveline Cosmetics

Pros

  • Very inexpensive
  • Absorbs well
  • Works fairly quickly

Cons

  • May be irritating for sensitive skin
  • Somewhat mixed reviews
  • Packaging may be slightly damaged
$12.00
Best for Your Booty: MAËLYS Cosmetics B-TIGHT Lift and Firm Booty Mask

MAËLYS Cosmetics B-TIGHT Lift and Firm Booty Mask -Leave On Booty Mask -Helps Reduce the Appearance of Cellulite for a Lifted and Firm-looking Booty - Hyaluronic Acid, Guarana Extract, Pink Pepperslim
MAELYS

Pros

  • Designed for butt and thighs
  • Rich formula
  • Absorbs quickly

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Small size
  • Results may vary
$49.00
Best for Belly Cellulite: KRONA B Flat Belly Firming Cream

KRONA B Flat Belly Firming Cream - Skin Tightening & Cellulite Cream for Stomach, Thighs & Butt - Moisturizing Firming Lotion with Natural Ingredients - 5.6 oz
KRONA

Pros

  • Made for full-body use
  • Fast-acting formula
  • One tube lasts a while

Cons

  • Works better when heat-activated
  • Fewer reviews
  • Slightly expensive
$22.00
Best for Daily Use: SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 75ml
SOL DE JANEIRO

Pros

  • #1 Bestseller
  • Fun tropical scent
  • Proven results

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Scent may be overpowering for some
  • Small size
Starting at $22.00
