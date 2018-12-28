At Shop With Us, we love loading up on accessories and our favorite essential of choice is a stunning designer handbag! A great way to add a luxe accent to our everyday looks, we can never go wrong adding another design to the mix.

Every fashionista should have a few functional styles on standby and Coach has chic satchels, trendy hobo designs, polished shoulder bags and so much more we’ve had our eyes on.

Coach is having a huge sale with 50 percent off select styles and an additional $25 off for orders $250 and more with code, ‘ENJOY25,’ so now is the time to take advantage.

Ready to shop? Check out our favorite styles we’re adding to our closets ASAP!

Coach Bedford Hobo

We live for a design that can transition from desk to drinks with ease and the Coach Bedford Hobo falls right in line! Designed with a genuine leather build, this bag sets the tone for a sophisticated vibe!

Featuring a slightly slouched construction, this handbag is the true epitome of minimalist flair. Made with a spacious interior, this number can fit all of our essentials without the annoying bulk. There are also interior zip and snap pockets that work to keep our small items safe and secure. We’re totally digging the adjustable over-the-shoulder handle for an easy carry with every wear.

Available in a variety of colors including earthy tones and muted hues, this style will surely become our new favorite in no time.

See It: Grab the Bedford Hobo at Coach for 50 percent off the original price of $595, now $298 while it’s still in stock. Be sure to use this exclusive link to score instant savings!

Coach Mercer Satchel 30

A satchel bag is a great style that provides us with handsfree convenience while being able to hold a little extra. So the Coach Mercer Satchel 30 will definitely replace your go-to purse in no time!

Made with genuine grain leather, this tote serves up a textured finish that’s equal parts chic and elegant. Providing a structured silhouette, this number comes equipped with an organized interior that’s perfect for storing documents and small essentials to complement our office style. We’re also huge fans of the zip, cell phone and multifunctional pockets that work to keep our devices separate for easy access. There is also an outside zip pocket for extra storage!

We love that we can carry this purse in the crook of our elbow with the top handles or opt for a shoulder or cross-body wear with the detachable strap. The ideal design for the fashionista that’s always out and about, this style will become a staple design in our closet.

Available in two hues including light gold and black and cornflower (blue) we can use one style for work and the other for our weekend lineup!

See It: Grab the C0ach Mercer Satchel 30 at Coach for 50 percent off the original price of $395, now $198 while it’s still in stock. Be sure to use this exclusive link to score instant savings!

Coach Swagger 27

The Coach Swagger 27 is far from your average design! Made with statement belting and double turnlock hardware, this style blends edgy detailing with a modern touch for a fashionable design.

Designed with pebbled leather, this purse is a great way to add luxurious appeal to our everyday ensembles. There are inside snap and zip pockets to keep our essentials safe and a zip top closure for added security. We also dig that there is an outside slip pocket that will give Us easy access to our keys and smartphone. Complete with a detachable strap for easy shoulder wear, this style will instantly change our look.

Available in a gorgeous light gold and rose hue, this design will make a great accent to our minimalist styles and beyond. We can also opt for the light gold and black offering for our dressy wardrobe.

See It: Grab the Swagger 27 at Coach for 50 percent off the original price of $450, now $225 while it’s still in stock. Be sure to use this exclusive link to score instant savings!

Coach Turnlock Chain Tote 27

No bag collection is complete without a trendy tote. One of the most popular handbag styles, the Coach Turnlock Chain Tote 27 is a versatile staple that will easily go the distance with any wardrobe.

This fabulous tote is made with polished pebbled leather for a luxurious appeal we can’t pass up. Made with polished chains along the top handles and a chic turnlock closure, this number adds a feminine edge that will easily take any look to the next level. Slightly smaller than the brand’s original design, we look forward to wearing this style wherever our day takes Us.

Besides the beautiful construction, we were completely sold on this purse once we saw its roomy build. Perfect for storing our daily essentials plus a small sweater, this number may very well replace our go-to design. There are also inside zip, cell phone and multifunctional pockets to suit our needs.

Available in a variety of colors including trendy neutrals, pastel shades and earthy tones, this style is well worth the hype.

See It: Grab the Turnlock Chain Tote 27 at Coach for 50 percent off the original price of $295, now $148 while it’s still in stock. Be sure to use this exclusive link to score instant savings!

Coach Clarkson Hobo

Since we always try to stock up on versatile designs, we love to keep a few hobo bags tucked away in our collection. Practical and functional, Clarkson Hobo makes for a great addition.

A stunning update on the traditional hobo silhouette, this design serves up the stylish details we love. With gorgeous polished pebbled leather, this number will make a chic statement all on its own. There are inside zip pockets that are great for storing a wide range of items to keep Us organized. We also love the outside zip pocket for added space.

We love to switch up our look and this pocketbook makes it easy. We can carry this style by the top handle or use the long strap for a chic look.

Available in multiple colors ranging from pastel hues and trendy neutrals, this bag will make quite the impression with every wear.

See It: Grab the Clarkson Hobo at Coach for 50 percent off the original price of $350, now $175 while it’s still in stock. Be sure to use this exclusive link to score instant savings!

