It’s time to get that gorgeous summer glow! You don’t even have to go to a tanning bed or the beach to do it. Thanks to Coco & Eve’s range of self-tanning products, you can look sun-kissed any time of year with little effort and plenty of big results. Right now, you can save big on Coco & Eve tanning goodies as well as its other skincare and hair care products with a huge sale on the brand’s value sets. Save up to 40% off select sets including tanning products, hair styling products, and even minis!

This is a great time to go ahead and stock up on your favorite Coco & Eve tanning and hair sets while they’re on sale. With warmer weather right around the corner, you want to make sure you’ve taken care of your hair and found the perfect skin shade for your sun-kissed look before it’s time to hit the beach. Check out some of our picks for the best Coco & Eve value sets you can save money on right now!

3 of the Best Coco & Eve Value Sets – On Sale Now!

1. Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Set: Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Set: Get the best-selling Coco & Eve self-tanner in this three-piece kit with a soft tanning mitt and kabuki brush. Available in three different shades — was $74, now just $55!

2. Tan Masters Set: This four-piece set comes with face tanning micromist, Bali bronzing foam, a face kabuki brush and a Glow-Getter pouch — was $88, now just $66!

3.Bali Babies Set: This is the perfect travel kit, with minis of the brand’s top essential hair and body products, including the Sweet Repair Hair Mask, Like a Virgin Hair Masque, Deep Clean Scalp Scrub, Bali Buffing Sugar and Body Moisture Whip — was $73, now just $44!

