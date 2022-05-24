Best Echelon Exercise Equipment for Your Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Buying brand new exercise equipment for your home can be really daunting. On the one hand, you’re making a financial decision: quality machines with up-to-date features like integrated sensors and on-demand classes can cost well over $1,000. On the other hand, workout machines are often big and bulky and can take up serious real estate in your home. Additionally and potentially more importantly, how do you know which type of machine is going to get you in shape and stay motivated?

At the start of the pandemic, when fitness centers and other institutions were forced to shutter their doors, many gym-goers and others looking to get their fitness back on track have asked themselves those same questions and found that the benefits of owning your own machine far outweigh the concerns. Not surprisingly, a trend that started a few years prior to the spread of COVID-19, but has accelerated since: more Americans are opting for their own at-home equipment — especially machines with smart connected features — than ever before. Many of us are now used to working from home making the convenience of working out from the comfort of one’s home even more appealing. Whether you’re commuting back to the office or not, why commute to the gym and wait for shared machines to become available. Not to mention the unsanitary experience of using cardio equipment after someone else sweated all over it.

Echelon, one of the leaders in smart home exercise equipment, has addressed those common questions you and others may have. Their fitness machines — from exercise bikes to treadmills and rowers — are priced less than their competitors and are available to purchase with an interest-free monthly payment plan.

As for getting or staying motivated, that’s where Echelon’s smart features really shine. The Echelon Premier Membership, which starts under $30 monthly, gives users access to thousands of live and on-demand classes from world-class instructors for all levels and workout types so you’re never alone. Features like achievement badges and tons of music from real artists — like Pitbull and Lady Gaga — all contribute to helping you get in the zone, stay there, and meet your fitness goals. Additionally, the membership is packed with off-equipment classes, giving you the ability to try different types of workouts and hit different muscle groups.

When deciding on the right exercise machine for you, there’s a lot to consider, such as your fitness goals, your challenges, and understanding what motivates or discourages you. Below, we take a deep dive into three great at-home exercise equipment options from Echelon, and explain what they are best for.

Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike: Best for Lower Body and Burning Calories

Whether you’re already a seasoned cyclist or want to get started, Echelon’s new EX-8s Connect Bike is a great option for anyone looking to boost their cardio, burn calories and increase stamina. Cardiovascular workouts, especially cycling, can strengthen your heart and lungs and flow of blood and oxygen throughout your body. But unlike cycling or running outdoors, or running on a treadmill, an exercise bike like the EX-8s is much more gentle on your knees, ankles, and muscles with e-Shock low impact support. That can be all the difference for those with joint pains who want to work out consistently.

The new EX-8s Connect Bike isn’t your typical stationary bike; it takes at-home cycling to levels you’ve never experienced. Its 32 levels of resistance, which are controlled through a motorized magnetic system that ensures you don’t skip a beat as you shift difficulty, is accommodating for all levels — beginner to advanced. While all exercise bikes are great for lower body muscles, the EX-8s has top-notch features to help incorporate the rest of your body. The remarkable 24-inch curved HD touchscreen display for live and on-demand classes can rotate away from the bike so it can be used for non-cycling exercises, including yoga, core strength, or pre-workout stretches. Additionally, the bike has dumbbell holders within easy reach to add upper-body workouts for a more total-body workout. Other motivating-related features on the bike include dual-ring LED colors that change with your workouts.

Echelon has other bikes, like the GT+ and EX-5s, that offer users many of the same great features as the EX-8s, but at a more affordable price point. The GT+ is the most cost-saving option because it does not include an HD display. However, you can use your own tablet to access all of the live and on-demand classes through your Echelon Premier Membership. The EX-5s comes in two options: a 10-inch and 22-inch touchscreen HD display. While these bikes do not have all of the bells and whistles of the EX-8s, many of the core features are included like 32 levels of resistance, oversized padded comfort seat, water bottle and dumbbell racks.

Echelon Row-s: Best for Full-Body Workout

While typical home equipment machines like bikes and treadmills generally focus more on lower body workouts, rowers like the Echelon Row-s will give you the most full-body experience. Rowers are particularly great at strengthening the upper back, pecs, arms and abs, but actually target over 85% of the body’s muscle groups. Rowing is low-impact, meaning you’ll be able to burn calories without stress on your joints.

However, all rowers aren’t the same, of course. The Echelon Row-s breaks from the pack because of its phenomenal features. The 32 level of magnetic resistance makes it perfect for any individual regardless of their strength level or experience. The 22-inch touchscreen display is great for live and on-demand classes. It also has a library of scenic waterway workouts from around the world for you to feel like you’re out there though you’re actually in your home. The display also rotates allowing you to use it for non-rowing workouts like yoga or strength training.

The Row-s also folds for easy storage. Additionally, the ergonomic design supports proper hip and spine alignment.

Echelon Stride Treadmill: Best for Cardio

While treadmills have been around for decades, the Echelon Stride and Stride-S are not your parents’ treadmill of the 90s. Those big and bulky equipment that often ended up collecting dust are a thing of the past. The Echelon Stride’s integrated smart technology will excite and motivate any user to want to keep working out consistently and getting or staying in shape. Treadmills, like the Echelon Stride and Stride-S, are great cardiovascular exercise machines that can significantly improve heart health by steadily increasing your heart rate throughout a workout.

However, the challenge many at-home treadmill owners have had is the ability to stay motivated. The Echelon Stride solves that with fantastic live and on-demand classes to join, world-call motivating instructors to follow, and scenic workouts to watch while running to fully immerse yourself in a place beyond your living room.

Traditionally, treadmills have been an eye sore for most owners. They are bulky and can take up significant space in any living room, bedroom, or garage. The Echelon Stride’s patented auto-folding feature makes it easy to fold and tuck away. No need to stare at it when it isn’t in use.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!