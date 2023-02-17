17 Best Face Washes for Men in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The fact is, most men take their skin for granted. Their daily routine (if they have one) might involve some soap, a few splashes of water and a quick pat dry. However, because of everything guys get into during a typical day, from working to working out, a skimpy routine just doesn’t cut it.

If you want to keep your face looking better for longer, investing in a high-quality face wash should be at the top of your list.

A face wash is a crucial component of any well-rounded skincare routine, as it provides the means for removing dirt, oil, sweat and other impurities that wreak havoc on your skin. It not only cleanses but also helps prevent blemishes, wrinkles and other signs of aging.

Using a solid face wash paves the way for additional steps to take place, like applying a toner or a moisturizer. But if you don’t nail down that first piece of the puzzle, nothing else will be as effective. Failing to use the right cleanser is like applying conditioner without shampoo – it just doesn’t make sense.

What to Look For

When selecting the right face wash to use, there are a couple of things you should be on the lookout for. You want to make sure you’re choosing a gentle formula that won’t irritate or dry out your skin, and that contains all-natural ingredients derived from the earth.

If you’re prone to pimples and breakouts, look for components that fight acne-causing bacteria and remove dead cells from the surface of the skin.

Products that contain vitamins and antioxidants – as well as any number of hydrating agents like aloe vera – are designed to keep your complexion looking absolutely radiant.

But with the abundance of face washes on the market, it can be hard to know where to start. The good news is that we’ve searched high and low for the best cleansers out there, and have curated our favorites in the guide below.

By splurging on one of these products, you’ll be saving yourself time and money in the long run.

So, what are you waiting for? Keep reading to explore the best face washes for men in 2023 and take back control of your skin.

This cleanser from Blu Atlas boldly leads the pack on our list of the best face washes for men.

It features a unique formula of all-natural ingredients, carefully selected for their powerful cleansing and rejuvenating abilities. Whether you have oily, dry or combination skin, this product will leave your skin feeling deeply restored and purified.

One of the many standout features is the use of volcanic ash. This powerful component works to remove dirt, grime and excess residue from your skin in order to replenish and revitalize. The absorbent particles in the ash help to clean far beneath the surface and soak up every last impurity.

Bentonite, another key ingredient, works to tighten pores and absorb secretions, supporting your skin’s microbiome. And with pomegranate seed oil, you’ll get regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties. This is all thanks to high levels of vitamins A, C and K, not to mention the essential omega fatty acids.

What’s more, this cleanser is totally vegan and cruelty-free, and is free of preservatives, parabens, synthetic dyes and phthalates. The premium ingredients used in this face wash are from natural origins such as plants, fruits and minerals, making it a great choice for those who want to take care of their skin in a pure, clean way.

With three varieties to choose from – Classic, Coconut Apricot and Fragrance Free – you’re sure to find the perfect face wash for you.

If you’re hunting for a face wash that will leave your skin feeling better than it ever has, look no further than Blu Atlas. Possessing a formula that far outclasses what you’ll find on most store shelves, this face wash is sure to become a new staple in your skincare routine.

This light and smooth formula from Oars + Alps has been expertly crafted to gently cleanse your skin without stripping away its natural oils. The prebiotics balance your skin’s pH, leading to a healthy and glowing complexion.

A little bit goes a long way here. Just a dime-sized amount covers your face in an invigorating, foamy lather.

Aloe, which has a multitude of calming properties, soothes irritation, and the hydrating formula pulls in moisture for a fully refreshed feel. This face wash is dermatologist-tested and alcohol-free, making it suitable for all skin types without putting you at risk of drying out. It is fragrance-free, so you won’t have to worry about any overpowering smells.

Gone are the days when harsh face washes would leave you looking as red as a tomato. This face wash not only cleanses your skin but also nurtures it. It’s the perfect solution for anyone who wants to take their daily routine up a few notches, without breaking the bank.

In a world filled with generic, uninspiring skincare products, it’s time to make a change. Scale new heights and give this effective face wash from Oars + Alps a go.

This face wash from Ursa Major is an all-natural treasure trove of nutrients for your skin. It leaves out harsh chemicals and instead uses refreshing components to brighten, exfoliate and hydrate.

Each handful of this gentle yet effective cleanser unleashes the power of sugar maple, which uplifts dull skin and evens out your tone. The lemon works to swiftly remove toxins and impurities, leaving smoother, clearer skin in its wake. And let’s not forget about the aloe, which provides hydration for a dewy and glowing complexion.

The scent of this face wash is a forest-fresh aroma of cedar, black spruce and lavender. You’ll feel like you’re in the heart of nature, even if you’re just standing over the sink in your bathroom.

Not only does this Ursa Major face wash provide an amazing cleansing experience, but it also knows how to pamper your skin. The lightweight texture won’t disrupt your skin’s balance, so you can trust that it won’t cause any irritation or breakouts.

The company behind this cleanser is pretty great, too. Ursa Major is committed to reducing waste and protecting the planet. As a plastic-negative brand, they remove two plastic bottles from the environment for every one they sell, so you can have a positive impact on society whenever you make a purchase.

This creamy cleanser from Huron is packed with a range of ingredients that will make your skin’s complexion do a 180.

If you’re thinking it’s time to elevate your skincare routine, this is the perfect place to start. It exfoliates and effectively clears out dirt, oil and other impurities that clog pores. With every splash, it erases dull and tired-looking skin, brightening and smoothing.

The unique blend of plant-based elements – including bamboo powder and fruit enzymes – scrub away flaky, lifeless skin. And, unlike traditional face washes that contain harsh sulfates, silicones and aluminum, Huron Men’s Face Wash is gentle and forgiving.

Not only is it highly effective, it’s also a sensory experience. The peppermint, citrus and juniper scent will invigorate, leaving you feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day. And the creamy formula will leave your skin smooth, polished and conditioned.

This face wash is enriched with aloe and cactus, which help retain moisture and keep your skin hydrated. Whether you have irritated, dry or acne-prone skin, this product has you covered.

If you’re not already a fan of the skincare products from BlackWolf, this face wash will turn you into one.

The rich blend of blue sage and citrus will transport you to a world of pure refreshment. The charcoal powder, a powerful ingredient in this face wash, penetrates deep into your pores, drawing out dirt and impurities that will leave your skin clean as a whistle.

For those who struggle with breakouts, the salicylic acid in the formula is on the job. This acne-busting ingredient dissolves whiteheads and blackheads, eradicating pimples and leaving you with a blemish-free complexion.

And for those with sensitive skin, the cucumber extract is a godsend. It soothes irritation and will have your skin feeling calm and relaxed.

With just a few squirts and a rinse of warm water, you can experience the ultimate deep-pore cleanse that will make dirt and grime a thing of the past. You’ll be left with skin that is ready to take on anything life throws its way.

Unleash your inner beast and take the first step toward brighter, clearer skin with this face wash from BlackWolf.

Every Man Jack keeps their core consumer top of mind with this powerful cleanser.

This face wash is designed to provide deep cleansing and hydration, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and awake. The secret sauce is the combination of hyaluronic acid and caffeine, which work to revive and energize your skin.

From the moment you squeeze the tube and start massaging your face, you’ll feel the moisturizing sensation of plant-based ingredients, like jojoba oil and green tea, gently cleansing and soothing your skin. You won’t have to worry about harsh irritants, as this face wash is fragrance-free and suitable for even the most sensitive skin types.

Every Man Jack is an environmentally conscious brand and makes use of recycled packaging. So, if you end up springing for a bottle of this cleanser, not only will you be giving your skin the energy boost it needs, but you’ll also be doing your part for the planet.

Try it today and experience the difference for yourself.

This face wash from Geologie is a must-have for any guy looking to improve his complexion in a meaningful way. It’s a secret weapon for those who struggle with bad skin and an uneven tone, and might just be the pick-me-up you’ve been seeking.

One of the key features of this product is its fragrance-free formula, which makes it ideal for those with sensitivity issues. It’s so gentle that it’s like giving your skin a warm hug.

The salicylic acid beats acne into submission, clearing up breakouts and preventing new ones from forming. It gets to the root of the problem, digging deep into your pores to remove dirt, oil and bacteria.

This isn’t just a standard face wash; it works to exfoliate as well. It sloughs away dead cells, leaving you with a smooth face you won’t be able to stop stroking. And if you’re tired of dealing with inflammation, this face wash won’t cause any redness, so you can breathe a sigh of relief.

With this product, Geologie has made a face wash that any guy can feel proud about using and displaying. Simply put, it’s a must-try for anyone looking to achieve their best skin yet.

Experience a burst of vitamin C with this face wash from Eve Hansen.

Vitamin C is a powerhouse ingredient known for its incredible benefits for the skin, and this face wash delivers it in full force. It’s like a daily dose of sunshine for your skin. It protects from damaging free radicals, helping to prevent signs of aging and promoting a brighter, more even complexion.

It also stimulates collagen production, which is essential for healthy, firm skin. Aloe vera, vitamin E and rosehip form the perfect trifecta of nourishing ingredients, hydrating your skin and leaving it feeling refreshed and revitalized.

This natural gel cleanser is gentle enough for daily use yet effective enough to target common skin concerns like dark circles, age spots, fine lines, discoloration and blemishes. It cleanses and exfoliates for a soft, smooth effect. And because it’s made with organic ingredients, you won’t have to think twice about what you’re putting on your skin. There are no parabens, silicones, sulfates or phthalates in this product.

It’s time to take your skincare routine to the next level with Eve Hansen’s Vitamin C Face Wash. A brighter, more radiant complexion is just a few washes away.

Harry’s Face Wash has quickly become a modern classic and a favorite of consumers everywhere. This exfoliating cleanser packs a punch with the refreshing scent of mint and eucalyptus, leaving your skin feeling cool and spotless.

This is not a generic, run-of-the-mill face wash. With every splash, this potent combination effectively removes impurities and unclogs pores, giving you a tight, even skin tone.

But that’s not all. Harry’s Face Wash takes exfoliation up a few steps with a formula that includes volcanic rock. This natural exfoliant scrubs away dead skin cells and unveils softer, smoother skin beneath. And for all the scruffy guys out there, Harry’s Face Wash is more than just a typical cleanser – it’s made to be a pre-shave, too.

Say goodbye to a scratchy face and hello to softer, more manageable facial hair. Whether you’re looking to start your day off with a fresh face or a smooth shave, Harry’s knows how to get it done.

Botanic Hearth’s Tea Tree & Mint Face Wash is a true gem in the world of skincare.

Imagine waking up to a burst of invigorating mint and tea tree every morning, leaving you feeling refreshed and renewed. This face wash is not like other cleansers you can find in the grocery store – it’s a therapeutic experience your skin will thank you for.

The formula is carefully crafted with a blend of tea tree oil, rosemary oil, argan oil and coconut oil, providing your skin with much-needed hydration and nourishment.

No need to worry about harsh chemicals, as this face wash is paraben-free. It’s also cruelty-free and never tested on animals, making it an ethical choice you can stand firmly behind.

The gel-like texture is suitable for all skin types, but especially for those with dry, irritated skin. Essential oils work to soothe and calm, while the mint provides an energizing and uplifting kick.

No matter how many times you use it, this face wash from Botanic Hearth won’t let you down. The refreshing formula will leave you with a silky smooth complexion and a burst of confidence. So pop open the cap and try it for yourself. You won’t regret it.

Another gel-based cleanser, this face wash from Brickell easily cracks our list of the best face washes for men.

If you’re tired of being rubbed raw by cleansers that strip your skin’s natural barrier and dry you out, Brickell has your back. This renewing and protecting face wash is manufactured with the average man in mind and is the answer to your skincare prayers.

Formulated with a blend of natural and certified organic ingredients, including geranium, coconut oil and aloe, this face wash cleanses and purifies. It won’t leave shiny, greasy skin in its wake, but rather a refreshed, matte complexion.

This offering from Brickell will have you feeling confident and restored. Its natural and certified organic ingredients make it an eco-friendly choice for those who want to take care of their skin and the environment at the same time.

The gel formula is optimal for those who have consistently clogged pores and are looking for a solution to their skin troubles. It’s designed to keep you hydrated and moisturized, so you never have to worry about tightness.

This hydrating cleanser from the man-focused brand Hims is like a soothing breeze for your skin.

The addition of hyaluronic acid, squalane and green tea extract ensures every inch of your face stays nourished. The lemongrass scent is subtle and refreshing.

All it takes is a pea-sized amount and a gentle lather to experience its full potential. The formula works wonders to remove dirt and sweat buildup while controlling excess oil production.

With this face wash, you won’t have to deal with that tight, uncomfortable feeling everyone hates. Rather, your skin will feel refreshed, revitalized and like it’s been given new life. This face wash is suitable to use day or night, making it a versatile addition to your skincare routine.

So, whether you’re hopping out of your morning shower, ready to head into the city, or are getting spruced up before a date, you can treat your skin to exactly what the moment calls for – fresh, deeply hydrated skin that can withstand any conditions.

Discover the secret to a better complexion with Bevel. It’ll have you eager to turn on your faucet so you can lather up your face with this intoxicating and cleansing formula. With a blend of tea tree oil, coconut water, witch hazel and aloe vera, this face wash is a slam dunk.

Let’s start with the tea tree oil. This oil is known for its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, making it the perfect ingredient to combat blemishes and breakouts.

The coconut water hydrates and replenishes, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and revitalized. And with the addition of witch hazel and aloe vera, your skin will be soothed and calmed, reducing the appearance of redness and irritation.

Not only does Bevel Face Wash cleanse and nourish, it also works to unclog pores, which can lead to smoother skin without unsightly blackheads or whiteheads. And with its brightening and uplifting properties, your skin will be left with a radiant, youthful glow.

Kick lackluster skin to the curb and welcome a new day for your face with Bevel. You won’t want to go back to your old routine once you give this formula a whirl.

Dove is one of the most popular skincare brands in the world. It seems like every commercial break on TV contains one of their ads, but that doesn’t mean this face wash isn’t the total package.

Their Men+Care line delivers exactly what guys require: products that are tough enough to cut through dirt and debris, but gentle enough that they’re not going to lead to painful peeling.

This unique formula cleanses men’s skin while replenishing lost moisture, leaving you with a smooth and cared-for complexion. The mild ingredients are gentle on your skin, making it an ideal choice for those who are prone to dryness. And because it’s so easy to rinse off, you can enjoy a clean face without any residue.

It also pairs well with other Dove products, and will leave you feeling comfortable and confident in your own skin.

As well as being highly effective, this is the most affordable option on our list of the best face washes for men.

Good skincare is a delicate balancing act, but this glycolic facial cleanser from Anthony is more than up for the challenge.

This remarkable face wash gives you spa-like quality in a bottle, with an expertly crafted formulation built to remove impurities, hydrate and exfoliate. It’s a cleansing experience like no other and is packed with all the right ingredients to give your skin the care it craves.

The key component, glycolic acid, is a superstar when it comes to removing filth and refining pores. Dead skin cells won’t know what hit them.

Chamomile, aloe vera and botanical extracts work together to calm and soothe sensitive skin, while vitamins and antioxidants protect against free radicals and premature aging. This means you’ll not only scrub your skin clean but will also pamper it at the same time.

With this offering, Anthony lives up to its commitment to providing premium products that are free of harmful chemicals. There are no parabens, phthalates or GMOs to worry about, making it a safe and natural choice.

If other products just don’t seem to fit into your skincare routine, HommeFace Daily Face Wash is here to shake things up. This revolutionary cleanser contains an expertly curated blend of nourishing ingredients that will leave your skin looking and feeling incredible.

The first thing you’ll notice about this face wash is the slick yet smooth texture (not to mention the herbal scent). The formula lathers into a rich foam that instantly lifts away dirt and impurities, leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. But what sets HommeFace apart from other face washes – aside from its killer packaging – is the potent combination of ingredients that work together to brighten, hydrate and revitalize.

The tea tree leaf acts as an anti-inflammatory agent that reduces redness and irritation, while witch hazel evens your skin tone and fades any blotches. The vigorous formula unclogs your pores, leaving them clear and free from debris, so your skin can breathe and glow like new.

It contains zero alcohol and is made without parabens, sulfates or artificial colors, so it won’t overdry your skin or cause unwanted irritation.

Add HommeFace to your arsenal of products, and watch your skin transform for the better.

Step into the world that Method has created and encounter a whole new standard of cleanliness.

This innovative formula bottles the beauty of the ocean and puts it in the palm of your hand. Infused with nourishing seaweed and cucumber extract, your skin will be treated to a spa-like sensation of moisturized freshness.

This face wash is designed to deliver a high-powered clean without compromising what makes your skin so vibrant to begin with. The plant-based cleansers gently remove impurities but don’t leave your skin stripped dry.

This face wash has been tested by dermatologists, so you can trust that it’s suitable for even the most sensitive skin. The cruelty-free formula is environmentally conscious, making it a choice you can feel good about.

The fragrance will invigorate your senses and leave you feeling like you’ve been riding waves along the coastline. Each wash is like a vacation for your skin, allowing you to escape the daily grind and treat yourself to a moment of self-care.

If you’re someone who doesn’t like to settle for anything less than the best, consider this face wash from Method. It will change your skincare game for good.

