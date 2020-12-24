The Best Facial Serum: Choosing What’s Right for You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all want glowing, clear, and timeless looking skin, but getting all of this out of one product can feel impossible.

The best products for your skin type have always been out there, and finding the right product shouldn’t be so difficult.

Now, you can finally stop looking for your skin glow-up! A facial serum is the key to that clean, dewy, healthy, and ageless look you’ve wanted for so long—the kind of skin where your friends ask you what foundation you’re wearing, and you say none.

The magic of facial serum is the hydrating, anti-wrinkle, soothing ingredients that are infused inside each drop. To help find which product is right for you, start with understanding your skin type!

Here Are The Best Facial Serums For Sensitive Skin

When shopping for sensitive skin serums, it’s best to look at the ingredients. This seems obvious, but there are several ingredients that sensitive skin types should not be applying daily that appear in tons of highly regarded skincare products.

First and foremost, anyone with sensitive skin should always test their products on a small area on their hand or arm before applying that product to their face. This test is to check for immediate allergic reactions or reddening irritation. It’s usually worth waiting a day or two to see if a reaction will crop up before you really slather your skin with something new. If you have sensitive skin like I do, make sure the product you’re using works with your skin type — this is vital to getting the results that you’re looking for.

Ingredients to look for in sensitive skin serums are Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, soothing Green Tea, Witch Hazel and organic Aloe Vera. You want products that aren’t too harsh on your pores and are also lightweight for easy absorption without leaving a thick residue.

Hyaluronic acid is a magical ingredient for sensitive skincare serums because it’s already found naturally in the body, so your skin is already used to it. It bonds to water molecules, so it’s able to hold a lot of moisture — way more than other synthetic polymers. This makes hyaluronic acid a natural moisturizer, and all skin types need moisture. Keeping your skin moisturized is really important — think of moisturizing as a protective shield against harmful toxins, wrinkles and dirt floating around in the air.

Anyone with sensitive skin needs a quenching serum that moisturizes, hydrates and provides nutrient-rich ingredients for overall skin protection. Shea butter, jojoba oil and vitamin B5 are naturally derived skin healers that you may want in your serum for the best results.

Also, any herbal, antioxidant or Omega 3 ingredients are incredibly healing to find in a facial serum for sensitive skin. Antioxidant ingredients help keep the skin clean of impurities and really flush out toxins that clog your pores.

From non-toxic ingredients to soothing acids, picking a serum when you have sensitive skin isn’t as easy as it might seem. It’s all about finding a serum that works with your skin, not against it!

The Perfect Serums For Dry Skin

When shopping for dry skin products, you want to avoid products with alcohol and fragrances in the ingredients. Alcohol dries out the skin, and fragrances irritate dry skin — making it appear cracked and red.

Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, aloe, cucumbers, plant stem cells, vitamin C and witch hazel are vital for a deep moisturizing serum experience. Other ingredients to keep in mind are de-ionized water, shea butter and sunflower oil, plus other ingredients that are organic or naturally found and sourced.

To combat dry skin for that youthful glow, you need gentle serums that are designed to cleanse and moisturize you every day. For example, aloe helps soothe red skin, leaving skin hydrated and rosehip seed oil rids dry skin of toxins by providing it with fundamental nutrients found in omega-3s. To continue the production of healthy skin cells, tea tree oil aids to shrink the appearance of pores and replace excess oil without over-drying.

When you have dry skin, you don’t want to try to counteract it with overly oily skin routines. Excess oil causes pore blockage, gives you acne and with excess oil comes an easier time for your skin to collect excess dirt and toxins.

For dry skin, it’s important to find deeply nourishing herbal and antioxidant ingredients — keep away from harsh chemicals that you can’t understand on a product’s label! Remember, there are several companies that create “hydrating serums” that are actually harmful to your skin.

Learning to understand the ingredients lists of your skincare products is the most crucial step of finding productive skincare products — it’s like learning what’s in your food and how you’ll react to it. You want to know what you’re putting in (and on) your body.

Let’s Talk About Oily Skin

How to combat oily skin? You guessed it — serums!

For oily skin, look for a good serum with retinol, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, jojoba oil, shea butter and hyaluronic acid. The key ingredient here is retinol.

Retinol is a fantastic ingredient for oily skin because it stops the production of too much oil but still keeps your skin hydrated. Retinol builds collagen and firms up your skin, which keeps it looking smooth and tight.

You want your serum to be packed with proactive skincare ingredients that build collagen, tighten your skin and hit deep layers to start with internal moisturizing so your skin doesn’t compensate on the outside with excess oil release.

Serums that include retinol make a huge impact on oily skin while not drying out your skin too much, so you’re still able to produce those natural oils that your body needs to protect your skin already.

When shopping for serums with retinol, you want to find one with a tinted or foggy orange or yellow color container — ideally one made of glass. That’s when you know the product you’re buying has real retinol in it, as retinol has to be packaged carefully to remain stable.

For oily skin, retinol is key!

What About Combo Skin Serums?

If your skin is oily some days and dry some others, or you have patches or dry skin amongst oily areas, the perfect serums for your skin should include hydrating ingredients and skin-tightening ingredients. Chances are if your skin is both oily and dry (what’s known as combination skin), it simply needs a rebalancing agent to help capture what’s naturally happening underneath and on the surface of your skin already.

Australian Kakadu plum is great for hydration because it has the richest source of vitamin C in any fruit. The Kakadu plum has a hundred more times the vitamin C of an orange, and it reacts well with combo skin types because it’s a hydrating agent.

For combo skin, ferulic acid helps even your skin’s appearance. Ferulic acid also helps with firming the skin to keep it strong and healthy all over.

If your skin is both dry and oily, evening out the skin’s strength is a key to harnessing a smooth and moisturized appearance. Ferulic acid will keep combination skin from cracking or releasing too much oil.

Another essential for combination skin is Tamarindus seed, which improves hydration, helps with skin elasticity and smoothes the skin’s surface appearance. Tamarindus seed aids in improving skin texture, creating moist radiation and improving the look of skin elasticity.

How To Apply Facial Serum

Applying a facial serum is a soothing, simple process. First, you have to drop the recommended amount onto your fingertips. Your specific serum should tell you how many drops to apply because different ingredients need to be applied in different amounts. After you put the drops on your fingertips, move them in an upward circular motion around your face and neck.

When using facial serums, make sure that you’re rubbing the serum onto your face as well as your neck. Your neck is important to moisturize too!

Massage the serum into your skin until it’s been evenly distributed all over. If your serum contains retinol, it will have a yellow or orange tint, which should disappear with application, so just be aware.

How Often Should You Use Facial Serum?

Depending on the serum you purchased, there should be instructions on how many times a day to apply. Most serums can be applied daily, both in the morning and at night.

You should always put your serum on before you apply any makeup, and your face should always be cleansed before applying serums — you can apply your serum along with toners and other moisturizers as well!

The Best Facial Serum? Easy. GoPure Beauty!

My #1 facial serum, based on its key, clean ingredients, quick results and fair prices, is goPure Beauty facial serums.

GoPure Beauty is the only company I’ve found that I believe has clean and affordable serums that cater to all skin types and ages. They not only have serums filled with hyaluronic acid, retinol, vitamin C and omega-3 ingredients, but their serums are chemical-free, sulfate-free and paraben-free!

GoPure has a Facial Serum Trio System Kit with a Vitamin C Serum, a Hyaluronic Acid Serum and a Retinol Serum so that you can cover all your bases. These are the important ingredients for all skin types that you want to see in serums.

GoPure beauty makes the best skin serums because they’re a company that knows what should go on your skin and stay off it! They lead the market on clean beauty, cruelty-free beauty and dermatologist reviewed products.

GoPure beauty is all about improving your skin in a healthy way, whether you have dry, oily or combination skin. Their serums can also help with removing scars, decreasing the appearance of wrinkles, and ultimately helping your skin glow.

Keep it natural with GoPure Beauty Serums — they’ve simplified skincare to its purest form. Now, you don’t have to think twice about what you’re putting on your skin — GoPure already did the research.

