10 Best Fashion Deals From Nordstrom You Don’t Want to Miss — Up to 55% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do we technically need more clothes? No. But do we want more clothes? Always. We’re almost done with winter, the least fashionable season. So, now it’s time to celebrate by shopping for spring and summer! And what better way to enjoy some guilt-free retail therapy than with a Nordstrom sale?

We sorted through these discounted designs and found our top 10 favorite fashion deals! From stylish sandals to trendy pants, these closet staples will be on repeat the rest of the year. Shop these must-have markdowns up to 55% off!

Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal

Last year, we dubbed this braided heel the ‘It’ sandal of the season. Elevate your little black shoe game with this stylish silhouette from Dolce Vita!

Was $125 On Sale: $80 You Save 36% See It!

Nike Air Max Sneakers

To buy this shoe or not to buy this shoe? As Nike says, “Just do it.” Made with recycled materials, these retro-inspired Air Max sneakers are cute, cushioned and comfy.

Was $135 On Sale: $80 You Save 41% See It!

Maggie London Flutter Sleeve Faux Wrap Midi Dress

Lady in red! This flattering flutter sleeve faux wrap dress is suitable for a variety of different settings, from a wedding to a work party.

Was $118 On Sale: $53 You Save 55% See It!

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Quilted Leather Crossbody

Looking for a neutral handbag for a night out on this town? Adorned with Tory Burch’s signature logo in gold hardware, this tan convertible crossbody is chic and compact. As one shopper said, “Perfect size for credit cards, cash, a key, lipstick and phone!”

Was $348 On Sale: $244 You Save 30% See It!

Nike Leggings

Sweat it out in these supportive moisture-wicking leggings from Nike! Featuring a contoured waistband with hidden pockets, these leggings are buttery soft for optimal comfort.

Was $90 On Sale: $52 You Save 42% See It!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Slippers

Sweet dreams! These Barefoot Dreams CozyChic slippers are a true treat for your feet.

Was $68 On Sale: $41 You Save 40% See It!

Blue Lace Long-Sleeve Dress

Winter blues getting you down? Opt for some spring blues instead! This gorgeous lace mini dress would be lovely for any semi-formal function.

Was $128 On Sale: $58 You Save 55% See It!

Good American Coated Jeans

Faux leather pants are fierce, fashion-forward and flexible. So, we’re big fans of these Good American coated jeans! “They look like leather, but more comfy and eco-friendly,” one customer claimed. “Some of the best-fitting pants I own.”

Was $179 On Sale: $120 You Save 33% See It!

Sam Edelman Nude Strappy Stilettos

Nude heels are a wardrobe essential — they elongate your legs and go with everything! These strappy sandals from Sam Edelman will give you a lift, thanks to the 4-inch heel. “Never thought I would find a comfortable pair of stilettos,” one shopper said. “These were perfect. Wore them for a wedding and did a lot of walking and standing. By the end of the night, my feet were still fine.”

Was $140 On Sale: $70 You Save 50% See It!

Paige Bootcut Jeans

Back off, baggy jeans! See you later, skinnies! We’re all about bringing back the boot cut. These flattering dark-wash jeans will sculpt your shape and flatter all your features.

Was $209 On Sale: $168 You Save 20% See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

