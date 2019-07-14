



There’s nothing better than experimenting with new hair colors. But we often forget that changing up the locks we love so much can be problematic. Those once silky smooth strands we’ve so strived so hard to maintain suddenly appear fried, frizzy and, worst of all, unmanageable.

What if there was a way to enjoy coloring our hair without any of the cons? When dealing with color-treated hair, this must-have spray can help to fight frizz and give us the silky smooth strands we dream of. This top-rated spray isn’t only supported by over 1,200 reviewers, but also celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton!

The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is the flawless finishing product anyone with color-treated hair should incorporate into their hair care routine for goddess-like locks.

This frizz-fighting spray utilizes heat-activated polymer technology to help smooth and gloss the hair. This groundbreaking formula is light as a feather and works like a dream. When applying directly to the hair, it won’t cause any unwanted build-up, make it greasy or even weigh our hair down.

It can also withstand humidity, according to Appleton, who is Color Wow’s artistic director. The master behind so many stars’ hair including Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez told TODAY this spray is as “light as water.”

“Using the right product to get the right finish to the hair is essential,” he said, noting that this was the product behind Kardashian’s “glass-like” hair when she had it styled in a bob.

So how should we use it? According to Appleton, cover wet hair from roots to ends with this spray and then blow-dry with a round brush. But like anything in life, too much of something is bad and the same applies here. Beware to not lift hair too much at the root while drying or it’ll add far too much volume. Balance is key.

The reason this product is in a league of its own? Well, that’s simple. Color chemicals leave hair even more vulnerable to humidity and all of that unwanted, unnecessary moisture weighs our hair down and leaves it frizzy.

This spray looks to deflect all of that and instead keep it smooth and manageable. The Dream Coat Supernatural Spray covers each hair strand with an invisible waterproofing cloak — or as Appleton described it, like “umbrella for the hair.” The heat-activated polymer in the formula works to compress, tighten & seal hair strands for that silky smooth look.

Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is just one product in the impressive Color WOW lineup. Each of the products from this brand looks to keep hair looking first-day fresh while making it easy to achieve a sleek and shiny style.

It’s so groundbreaking, over 1,2000 reviewers are obsessed, claiming this spray helped to restore their hair to its former glory. By simply implementing this product into their weekly routine, so many reviewers claimed to have sleek and super manageable hair after just their first use. Amazing!

