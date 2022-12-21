Sleep Like You’re Staying at a 5-Star Hotel With 11 Holiday Deals on Bedding

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We spend approximately one-third of the day sleeping, so why aren’t we more concerned about the comfort of our bedding? No wonder we’ve been feeling sore and sluggish lately! How can we get our best beauty sleep if our bed isn’t up to our standards? All it takes is a few simple tweaks, and we’ll be sleeping like a baby in no time.

We searched high and low for the best holiday deals on bedding, from memory foam mattress pads to silk pillowcases. Once you invest in these elevated extras, you’ll actually look forward to hitting the hay. Sweet dreams, shoppers!

This Mellanni King Size Sheet Set

With over 330,000 reviews on Amazon, this soft sheet set has acquired a loyal following of fans. Each bundle comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Was $54 On Sale: $40 You Save 26% See It!

This Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Say goodbye to hair creases and facial fine lines with this luxuriously soft silk pillowcase!

Was $23 On Sale: $15 You Save 35% See It!

This Signature Design by Ashley Memory Foam Mattress

Shoppers say that this medium-firm memory foam mattress has alleviated their back pain! “Feels as good as the most expensive bed-in-box brands but at a fraction of the cost!” one customer declared.

Was $546 On Sale: $320 You Save 41% See It!

This Cozy Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Large enough to cover your whole bed, this faux fur blanket will keep you cozy at night. One reviewer reported, “I’ve been looking high and low for the ‘perfect’ snuggly blanket, and this absolutely takes the cake.

Was $60 On Sale: $50 You Save 17% See It!

This Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert

Don’t let the low price fool you! Soft, fluffy and affordable with almost 100,000 glowing reviews, this comforter feels much more expensive than it is. “It is amazing,” one shopper gushed. “So soft, and comfortable. We’ve used it from August heat last yr. through a cold winter, and it’s light enough for warm weather and has enough weight for winter.”

Was $42 On Sale: $27 You Save 36% See It!

This Casper Original Pillow

This OG pillow from Casper is a cult-favorite! According to one reviewer, “The Casper pillow is so nice and soft. You feel like your head is in the clouds. I would highly recommend it.”

Was $85 On Sale: $77 You Save 9% See It!

This Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress Topper

I can’t live without my Tempur-Pedic Cloud pillow that just sinks against my skin. This premium mattress topper also adapts to your shape, offering support and relieving pain.

Was $220 On Sale: $176 You Save 20% See It!

This Hotel Collection Luxe Down Comforter

This luxe down comforter gives you hotel quality from the comfort of your own home. “Perfectly warm for winter months,” one shopper said. “Just love it and it meets my expectations – comfy, not heavy, warm, and pleasing design.”

Was $380 On Sale: $152 You Save 60% See It!

This LinenSpa Mattress Topper

Get a good night’s sleep with this plush mattress topper! “This topper is amazing,” one customer asserted. “Literally like sleeping on a cloud. I LOVE it!!! I can’t wait to go to bed to read or watch tv…soooo comfortable.”

Was $218 On Sale: $93 You Save 57% See It!

This Temperature Regulating Memory Foam Topper

Add a layer of comfort to your bed with this memory foam topper. “This mattress topper is so soft and comfortable!” one reviewer raved. “I sleep so much better!”

Was $220 On Sale: $93 You Save 58% See It!

This UGG Classic Sherpa Throw Blanket

Whether it’s shoes, sweaters or scarves, Ugg always delivers the cozy vibes. And this Sherpa throw blanket is no exception! This super soft throw will add warmth to your bed on a chilly night.

Was $50 On Sale: $35 You Save 30% See It!

