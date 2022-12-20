Warm Up This Winter With a Top-Rated Rotating Space Heater — 50% Off Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Baby, it’s cold outside — but it’s hot inside! The age-old dilemma. We’re always fluctuating between freezing and sweating in the winter — there never seems to be a middle ground. Even in Southern California, temperatures have dropped to the 40s at night with no heat wave on the horizon. Instead of blasting the heat, stay warm with this top-rated space heater from Amazon!

This space heater may be little, but the heat distribution is surprisingly powerful. And rather than waiting forever for the heat to warm up, this device features high thermal efficiency with fast heating. The 90° oscillating heater provides rotating heat that disperses in multiple directions for effective air flow. A blanket only offers a certain amount of insulation. Go the extra mile with this lightweight space heater, on sale now at Amazon!

Get the Seven-First Space Heater Fast Ceramic 3 in 1 Electric Heater for just $40 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Seven-First Space Heater is a steal at $40 — that’s 50% off the original price! Plus, this quiet heater gets an average of 4.8 rating, while most of the other bestselling products in this category have a cumulative rating of 4.3. Only the best for you!

So, why is this space heater so special? Well, for starters, this device doubles as an air purifier! The advanced infrared system disinfects the air while maintaining moisture. In addition, the fast heating will warm you up quickly, especially with the rotating function. And the small size won’t clutter your room in the fall/winter or your closet in the spring/summer. Safe for children or pets, there are no exposed blades that could cause harm.

Since we trust consumer reviews above all else, we had to share some of the glowing feedback on this space heater! “Love this heater!” one shopper gushed. “It’s small but very, very powerful!” Another customer agreed, commenting, “This little puppy really pushes out the heat. I can heat up a single room in 10 minutes with this bad boy. I love it.” And this reviewer was blown away by the heater’s power: “I’m amazed at the huge amount of heat it provides even when not set up to the max. It’s super lightweight and easy to operate.”

Stay warm and toasty all winter with this wonderful space heater from Amazon, on sale now!

