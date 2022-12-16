Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are upon Us, and we still haven’t decked the halls! When in doubt, just turn to classic Christmas carols for interior design inspiration. Mistletoe hung where you can see? Check. While you’re at it, hang a shining star upon the highest bough! And the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be on your own front door.

If you’re planning on hosting a holiday party and need to decorate your home stat, we’ve got you covered. From ornate ornaments to lovely lights, we secured the best holiday decor for entertaining. Put the ho-ho-ho in hosting with these seasonal staples!

Christmas Chef Nutcracker

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without a classic Nutcracker! And this Christmas chef is ready to greet all your guests with tasty treats.

$36.00 See It!

Spode Christmas Tree Earthenware Dinnerware — Set of 12

Eat, drink and be merry with this Christmas tree dinnerware set! Featuring four dinner plates, four salad plates and four mugs, this holiday set can take you from appetizers to the main course to post-dinner coffee or cocoa.

Was $420 On Sale: $95 You Save 77% See It!

Snowflake Napkin Rings (Set of 6)

These snowflake napkin rings will make your table shine like the top of a Christmas tree! We love the luxe gold hardware and wintery vibes.

$27.00 See It!

Winter Sparkle Embellished 3-Piece Dish Cloth Set

My mom’s favorite way to distinguish between seasons is by switching out hand towels. These shimmering gold and silver dish cloths will spread holiday cheer with their classy designs and jolly messages.

Was $29 On Sale: $25 You Save 14% See It!

Holiday Flocked Centerpiece Ornaments

Silver bells! Adorned with blue metallic ornaments and snow-flocked accents, this centerpiece works for either Christmas or Hanukkah.

Was $80 On Sale: $56 You Save 30% See It!

Snowman 2-Tier Serving Tray

In the meadow we can build a snowman! Or we can just use this two-tier snowman tray to serve cookies, hors d’oeuvres or other snacks instead.

Was $32 On Sale: $26 You Save 19% See It!

Snowflakes Glass Unscented Flameless Candle (Set of 2)

Even if it’s not a white Christmas, you can create your own winter wonderland with these snowflake flameless candles. Set the mood at your next holiday party with these glass candles — no fire hazards here!

$27.00 See It!

Penguin Cookie Jar

How cute is this penguin cookie jar? Fun for the whole family, this jar will make the holiday season sweet as can be.

$30.00 See It!

Christmas Front Door Wreath

Welcome all your guests to your home with a festive holiday wreath! Featuring Christmas balls and pine cones, this pre-lit wreath is a sight to behold.

$30.00 See It!

