Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In the winter, we have one strict rule when it comes to style: comfort first. With the possible exception of holiday parties, there’s no need to wear anything other than sleepwear and sweats. And we go all out for Christmas, buying match PJs for the whole family. It’s our annual tradition! But this year, we’re ready to take our cozy clothing to the next level. We just discovered holiday-print onesies that will spread all the Christmas cheer.

Feel like a kid on Christmas morning in these holiday hooded jumpsuits from Tipsy Elves (one of the most successful brands to ever come off Shark Tank!). Look like Santa, Buddy the Elf, a gingerbread man and more in these one-of-a-kind onesies! We may be too old for SantaCon, but we’ll never be too old to don some festive apparel for the holidays.

Deck the halls in these decked-out onesies from Amazon!

$75.00 See It!

Get the Tipsy Elves Christmas Onesies for Adults for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Tipsy Elves Christmas Onesies for Adults are the no. 1 bestseller in women’s jumpsuits on Amazon! Many onesies can end up feeling too hot, but these soft styles are still breathable. There’s even a full-front zipper that allows extra air flow. These pajamas also comes with convenient side pockets and a hood. Whether you’re matching with your family for a holiday photo or with your significant other as a couple’s costume, you’ll be the Jingle bell of the ball in these onesies!

There are 27 different patterns to choose from! The candy canes, snowmen, polar bears and penguins will appeal to anyone, regardless of the holiday you celebrate. And then there are fuzzy Christmas trees with tinsel, ornaments and “Ho-Ho-Ho” onesies for Christmas. You can’t go wrong with any of these snuggly styles!

$75.00 See It!

Get the Tipsy Elves Christmas Onesies for Adults for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers may just adore these onesies more than Santa loves Christmas cookies. “I’ve worn this more times than I can count just this year,” one reviewer revealed. “It has brought me so much joy that I honestly can’t put it into words. Pajama party ✅ tacky sweater party ✅ just regular, festive afternoon ✅ You will NOT go wrong in buying this outfit. I guarantee it.” Another customer gushed, “This onesie is everything I hoped for and more! It’s both hilarious and cozy. It’s actually really high quality! Very thick and soft on the inside.”

Ugly Christmas sweater party? Christmas morning present-opening? Holiday movie night? You’ll be good to go in these Tipsy Elves Christmas onesies. ‘Tis the season to be cozy!

See it! Get the Tipsy Elves Christmas Onesies for Adults for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Tipsy Elves here and explore more onesies here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more holiday outfit ideas? Check out additional picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!