We’re ready to step up our outfit game this holiday season, which means it’s time to get our looks in order before we run out of time. In the same boat? Whether you’re looking for a Thanksgiving ensemble or planning ahead for December, we’ve got you covered.

A chic dress or skirt are always our go-to picks, and we found so many different options that you’re bound to love just as much as we do. Check out our picks below!

Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This dress truly has everything you could want from a holiday look! It’s made from velvet, feels sultry but stays modest enough for a family gathering — and it’s flattering too. The dress is also available in a number of hues that are too dreamy for the holidays — our top choice is the wine red version!

Starting at $35.00 See it!

More mini dresses we love:

Midi and Maxi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re completely obsessed with slinky slip dresses like this one, which will flatter a wide range of body types! What totally sells Us on this particular frock is the cowl neckline. So sleek!

Starting at $24.00 See it!

More midi and maxi dresses that we love:

Mini Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: This faux-suede skirt isn’t just fab for the holidays — it’s a solid staple we can all wear year-round! We adore the warmer feel of this particular material, and when teamed with the right cozy sweater, this skirt is the best base for a festive outfit.

Starting at $26.00 See it!

More mini skirts that love:

If suede isn’t your preferred material, we think this faux-leather skirt from Zeagoo is another excellent option — starting at $20 on Amazon!

The tulip wrap design of this Milumia faux-leather skirt makes it beyond flattering — starting at $27 on Amazon!

Plaid is always a trusted option for a festive look, and it doesn’t get much better than this MakeMeChic mini — $37 at Amazon!

Midi and Maxi Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: We know this skirt is simple, but that’s what makes it such a great garment to style and make your own! It’s made from a knit material that’s cozy and stretchy, so you’ll feel relaxed while wearing it. Plus, you can create a more casual look or dress it up with different tops!

$55.00 See it!

More midi and maxi dresses we love:

