We’re ready to step up our outfit game this holiday season, which means it’s time to get our looks in order before we run out of time. In the same boat? Whether you’re looking for a Thanksgiving ensemble or planning ahead for December, we’ve got you covered.
A chic dress or skirt are always our go-to picks, and we found so many different options that you’re bound to love just as much as we do. Check out our picks below!
Mini Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: This dress truly has everything you could want from a holiday look! It’s made from velvet, feels sultry but stays modest enough for a family gathering — and it’s flattering too. The dress is also available in a number of hues that are too dreamy for the holidays — our top choice is the wine red version!
More mini dresses we love:
- If you’re looking for a more whimsical look, we love this chiffon dress from Byinns — $40 at Amazon!
- Sweater dresses, like this wrap style from Mansy, always look elegant during the holiday season — starting at $26 on Amazon!
Midi and Maxi Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: We’re completely obsessed with slinky slip dresses like this one, which will flatter a wide range of body types! What totally sells Us on this particular frock is the cowl neckline. So sleek!
More midi and maxi dresses that we love:
- Make a stylish statement in this Zalalus one-shoulder dress, which also has a lovely cutout — $39 at Amazon!
- Wearing a loose sweater dress, like this cable knit version, makes you feel at ease and ready to grub in style — $119 at Nordstrom!
- The square neckline and puffy sleeves on this Charles David sweater dress truly make it a special look — $89 at Nordstrom!
- This Dress the Population midi is so sleek and elegant, plus we love the flutter detail on the one-shoulder style — $148 at Nordstrom!
- Boho dresses which use autumnal colors, like this maxi from Madewell, are excellent for the season — specially if you’re looking for a Thanksgiving outfit — originally $118, now $71 at Nordstrom!
- We are loving the way this Eliza J dress takes the classic tuxedo and turns it into a feminine look — $168 at Nordstrom!
Mini Skirts
Our Absolute Favorite: This faux-suede skirt isn’t just fab for the holidays — it’s a solid staple we can all wear year-round! We adore the warmer feel of this particular material, and when teamed with the right cozy sweater, this skirt is the best base for a festive outfit.
More mini skirts that love:
- If suede isn’t your preferred material, we think this faux-leather skirt from Zeagoo is another excellent option — starting at $20 on Amazon!
- The tulip wrap design of this Milumia faux-leather skirt makes it beyond flattering — starting at $27 on Amazon!
- Plaid is always a trusted option for a festive look, and it doesn’t get much better than this MakeMeChic mini — $37 at Amazon!
Midi and Maxi Skirts
Our Absolute Favorite: We know this skirt is simple, but that’s what makes it such a great garment to style and make your own! It’s made from a knit material that’s cozy and stretchy, so you’ll feel relaxed while wearing it. Plus, you can create a more casual look or dress it up with different tops!
More midi and maxi dresses we love:
- Pairing this Modegal satin midi skirt with your favorite oversized sweater is a classic holiday vibe — starting at $24 on Amazon!
- There are tons of perfect plaid options, but this IDEALSANXUN skirt is the epitome of holiday cheer — starting at $29 on Amazon!
- We love the way this Dirholl skirt uses tulle to create a fun aesthetic — $39 at Amazon!
- This Treasure & Bond midi basically looks like a pair of joggers in skirt form, which obviously makes it appear elevated — $59 at Nordstrom!
- Sparkle and shine this holiday season by rocking this Halogen sequin skirt, which comes in a stunning gold hue — $79 at Nordstrom!
- Another fierce sequin skirt option is this Vince Camuto midi, which is now available in a gorgeous deep red shade — $69 at Nordstrom!
