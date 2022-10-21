10 Holiday Pajama Sets for the Whole Family That May Sell Out Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who says it’s too early to start properly prepping for the holidays? Before we know it, Thanksgiving will be here — and we want to be ready for the official start of the season! Sound familiar? Perhaps you want to start ticking off your gift list or maybe you’re planning a family get-together — both of which may require some fun and festive pajamas!

Get your entire family into the holiday spirit by picking up a matching set of themed pajamas! Luckily, there are plenty to choose from. We found some of the most sought-after sets on Amazon offered in a variety of sizes. Some even include matching options for your pet so every family member can be included. Let’s get merry — check out our picks below and start shopping!

These Christmas Tree PJs

We love that the Christmas tree on the top from this set blends in with the bottoms for a unique look!

Get the shelry Christmas Family Matching Pajamas for prices starting at $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Classic PJs

Button-down pajamas with piping trim are undeniably classic — we’re obsessed.

Get the Ekouaer Christmas Family Matching Pajamas for prices starting at $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Plaid PJs

Another traditional style of pajamas for the holidays are plaid styles, just like this one!

Get the PajamaGram Christmas Pajamas For Family for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Patterned PJs

These pajamas feature adorable Santas, reindeer and snowmen alongside other iconic Christmas imagery!

Get the SWOMOG Matching Family Christmas Pajamas for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These String Light PJs

If you’re not a fan of the color red but still want to exude festive vibes, these pajamas are absolutely ideal!

Get the PajamaGram Matching Christmas PJs For Family for prices starting at $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Simple PJs

We love how pared-down this pajama set is, and think it would photograph beautifully for a holiday card!

Get the PajamaGram Plaid Christmas Pajamas For Family for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Funny PJs

Have some fun with your pajama look by picking up this cute set!

Get the IFFEI Matching Family Pajamas for prices starting at $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Jogger PJs

The plaid jogger bottoms from this set match the reindeer on top to create a completely cohesive look!

Get the Joyond Christmas Family Pajamas for prices starting at $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Striped PJs

If you’re looking for a pajama set to make a huge splash, this one is calling your name!

Get the Family Feeling Matching Family Pajamas for prices starting at $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Reindeer PJs

These PJs have an understated rustic quality that we absolutely adore.

Get the OAKFashion Christmas Family Pajamas for prices starting at $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

