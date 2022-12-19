This Smart Toaster Helps Create the Perfect Snacks — Including Paninis

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Holiday shopping — particularly at the last minute — is always stressful. We don’t want to purchase a present simply to cross someone off the list. We actually want to find thoughtful gifts that will be put to good use. Re-gifting is not an option for Us!

If you know a foodie who you’re shopping for this season, skip the typical cookware set or knife block and check out this seriously cool smart toaster from Revolution instead! We’ve never seen a kitchen appliance that’s quite like this one, and it comes with an extra attachment that lets you make delicious paninis and other sandwiches too. Yum!

Get the Revolution InstaGLO® R180S Toaster + Revolution Panini Press Bundle (originally $429) on sale for $348 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Quite frankly, this is certainly the most evolved toaster we’ve come across to date. It has a digital touch screen display on the front which you use to select from over 60 different setting to nail the ideal temperature. Everything from a typical piece of toast, to bagels and english muffins has different adjustments which are built in, so your food arrives flawlessly every time! Regular toasters simply don’t provide the same amount of control and consistency, but that’s all about to change thanks to this handy device.

Best of all, with this bundle, you also receive a panini attachment designed to fit into the toaster slot so you can make tuna melts, grilled cheeses or any other type of warm sandwich — including quesadillas! All you have to do is switch into panini mode, which can transform this toaster into your own personal sandwich press. We can guarantee that even the most seasoned foodies and home chefs likely haven’t received a gift like this one before. Get ready to make a lasting impression this holiday season — and don’t forget to clip the virtual coupon to score an extra 10% off at checkout!

