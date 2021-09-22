Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Back-to-school season is officially in full swing and fall is right around the corner. That means flu season is also on the horizon — and with the COVID-19 pandemic still remaining a looming threat, we need all of the protection that we can get.

Masks are still strongly recommended to be worn in highly populated spaces and indoor areas by the CDC, and children under the age of 12 that haven’t been able to get vaccinated need to stay protected from getting sick. Luckily, Protectly has the best PPE selection around for kids and adults — and we have our top picks for you to shop below!

These FDA-Cleared Masks

Respokare Antiviral N95 face masks have been tested over the years and were developed to be highly effective in protecting against a number of different airborne diseases. Revolutionary US-Patented Virax technology provides strong antiviral protection whether inside or outside. These are the only FDA-Cleared Anti-Viral N95 masks on the market. They come in two sizes (Medium & Large) so that you can get the right fit for your face — plus, we love the double-strap design that provides full coverage!

Get the RespoKare N95 NIOSH Mask – 5 or 30 Pack for prices starting at $30, available from Protectly!

Full line of RespoKare Masks is available for purchase here at Protectly — an official and authorized RespoKare reseller.

These High-Grade Masks

These masks are the most popular N95s in stock with over 400 awesome reviews! Shoppers say that these masks are the “most comfortable ones” that they’ve worn, and they love that they’re made in the USA as well. And most importantly, they say that they feel incredibly well-protected when wearing these face coverings.

Get the 3PE N95 NIOSH Mask – 5-25 Pack for prices starting at $25, available from Protectly!

KN95 Mask Made in the USA

Made in California, these KN95 masks are made with the highest quality materials available and offer five-layer protection, high droplet resistance and elastic ear straps for a comfy fit. It’s an easy way to avoid breathing contaminated air!

Get the USA Made KN95 Respirator Masks – 10 pack for prices starting at $27.50, available from Protectly!

These FDA-Cleared Big Kids Face Masks

With back-to-school season fully underway, masks are incredibly important for kids (and mandated in some states) — especially for those under 12 years of age. These disposable, anti-viral surgical masks are 4-ply and designed for the 5-12 year old range and they’re lightweight. They are the only FDA-Cleared AntiViral Surgical masks for kids on the market. They won’t feel like a burden to wear, which can be a huge issue with young children. They are highly breathable and comfortable for all-day wear.

Get the RespoKare Anti-Viral Mask for Kids (5-12) – 10 Pack for $30, available from Protectly!

These Little Kids Face Masks

For preschool-aged kids and kindergarteners, these smaller masks are absolutely perfect! They’re also super lightweight, adjustable and have soft ear straps that are designed to not pinch or tug to the point that a kid wants to rip it off their face. We’ve all been there!

Get the Kids Face Mask KF80 Respirator (Age 2-5) – 10 Pack for $10, available from Protectly!

These Adjustable Kids and Adult Face Masks

These masks are available in both child and adult sizes and they have a unique adjustable ear loop feature that makes them extra easy to wear. This is another great lightweight option if you’re looking for a mask that doesn’t make you feel like you can’t breathe properly!

Get the Bluna Adjustable KF94 Mask Adult/Kids – 10 Pack for $20, available from Protectly! Their full KF94 mask collection is available here.

Looking for more? Check out all of the PPE available from Protectly here!

