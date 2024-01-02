Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have a fuller bust, you’re likely well-acquainted with all the potential clothing fit problems that come with it. If you aren’t looking to flaunt your curves, having a larger cup size can make it a bit more difficult for your favorite blouses, dresses, or other clothing to fit the way you prefer them to. There are some occasions where you want to put your figure on full display, but others perhaps, like a job interview, that you might feel more comfortable keeping things a bit more buttoned up.

A minimizer bra is your secret weapon if you have a larger bust. Not only can it help make your favorite clothing fit better, but it can give your ample bust a more toned-down appearance. It can help give you better posture, offload some of the pain you might be feeling at the end of the day due to wearing the incorrect type of bra for your size, and give you more confidence. And best of all, you don’t have to spend a fortune on one. There are plenty available right now at Amazon to help you look and feel your best. Check out our picks below and see what a minimizer bra can do for you!

17 Affordable and Supportive Minimizer Bras at Amazon

1. Sporting Comfort: This lightweight wireless bra fits like a dream without poking or wires while taking the spotlight off of your breast size — was $20, now just $18!

2. Simple and Understated: This plain white T-shirt minimizer bra is pure elegance that feels fantastic while on — was $48, now just $20!

3. Satiny Surprise: This shiny, emblazoned minimizer bra has a beautiful design that’ll make you feel just as pretty underneath your clothing — was $48, now just $20!

4. Perfect Neckline: This versatile minimizer bra is the perfect option for everyday wear, with a great, deep neckline for low-cut tops — just $28!

5. Plus Size Comfort: This plus size minimizer bra is not just silky soft, but perfect for silhouettes with major curves — just $21!

6. Hidden Keyhole: Pick up this bra with a hidden keyhole design for game-changing softness and minimizing properties — was $38, now just $21!

7. Lighten Up: Wear this lightly lined minimizer bra that feels just like a bralette for super comfort — was $44, now just $18!

8. Lacy Love: Feel fashionable with this gorgeous lacy minimizer bra with floral details — just $27!

9. Working the Wire: Pick up this ornate lace-trimmed minimizer bra with sturdy underwire for real support — was $42, now just $23!

10. Perfect Posture: Put on this bra for both minimizing and posture-correcting effects that’ll make you feel positively beautiful — just $20!

11. Padded Straps: Let this minimizer bra with wide, padded straps hold you down without underwire — just $26!

12. Mesmerizing Magenta: Forget boring old black and white bras, slip into this magenta wonder with minimizing magic — just $26!

13. Show Stealer: Heads will turn when they get a glimpse of this gorgeous black lace minimizing bra — was $48, now just $18!

14. No Straps Needed: Rock your favorite strapless gowns and sleeveless tops with this strapless minimizer bra — just $28!

15. Sexy Straps: This gorgeous strappy minimizer bra can come to play outside of your clothes, too — just $27!

16. Pretty Print: Sport this flower-laden bra design with magic minimizing powers — just $20!

17. Super Sporty: Sometimes, a sports bra is all you need to do the trick — just $14!

