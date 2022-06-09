Score! You Need This Sticky Bra for Your Backless and Low-Cut Looks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While donning a look that’s revealing in the back or ultra-low cut, we can always go braless — but sometimes, we want extra support and assistance in the shaping department. Who else feels Us? Enter the sticky bra — an invention that has seriously come in handy time and time again for ladies around the globe!

Sticky bras are a low-key style savior, especially in the summer when we tend to wear skimpier ensembles. If you haven’t tried one yet or need to replace an old option, we highly recommend this version from Niidor! It’s a serious bestseller on Amazon, and shoppers say it’s been a fashion life-saver for them.

Get the Niidor Adhesive Push-Up Strapless Bra for prices starting at $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

There are plenty of sticky bras you can find on the market, but reviewers swear this is the absolute best of the bunch. It has a sufficiently powerful adhesive on the inside which actually sticks and can withstand the heat and sweat. It needs to be applied properly, but once it’s correct, it will last all day and night. The bra is currently available in a few different colors and two variations — one is made from silicone, and the other is made from a more traditional bra material.

Each has the ability to look completely seamless underneath any outfit, even if you’re wearing a skintight bodycon style. You can buy it in the three staple bra shades: Black, nude and white. Most have a smooth exterior, though there are two which have a lace overlay if you want a more upscale vibe.

The most impressive thing about this bra is the range of cup sizes it can service. You can find this bra in sizes starting from A all the way up to G! If you have a larger bust, you may be skeptical if this sticky bra can actually hold up — but reviewers swear it does with ease. If you want to feel totally free in an ensemble that you have planned for the summer, this bra is the key to getting you there fast.

