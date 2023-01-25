7 of the Best Modern Blazers for Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been shopping with Us for a while, you know we can’t get enough of blazers. Whether you’re going to work, heading to dinner, going out dancing or simply strolling through the shops downtown, a blazer can elevate your outfit to the extreme!

It doesn’t matter if you’re wearing jeans and a tee or a formal dress — layering on a blazer can be what turns your outfit into a masterpiece. Shop seven of the best modern blazers for winter below, from under $40 to designer finds!

Asvivid Plaid Blazer

Deal alert! There’s so much to love about this blazer, and Amazon’s lowered price tag is just the cherry on top. This comfortable find features a one-button closure, notched lapels, flap pockets and an all-over plaid print. Wear it with a button-up and slacks or try it over a mini dress with heels!

Was $60 On Sale: $49 You Save 18% See it!

Grlasen Oversized Blazer

Love the oversized, “borrowed from the guys” type of look? Check out this awesome find on Amazon. As you can see, you can wear it over a totally casual outfit to create a completely different vibe. You could also button it up and wear it more like a dress with faux-leather leggings or tights!

$60.00 See it!

Endless Rose Pleated Crushed Velvet Blazer

Now let’s play around with some different fabrics. This velvet blazer from Nordstrom is just begging to be taken out for a night on the town. It comes in three gorgeous shades too: black, gold and orchid. Perfect for winter weather!

$130.00 See it!

Ynocfri Faux-Leather Blazer

On the other hand, if you’re all about the faux-leather everything trend, this Amazon pick is for you. The modernized ’80s vibes are impeccable, and we love that you can grab more unexpected shades like green and red!

$44.00 See it!

Wayf Betty Twill Single-Button Blazer

It’s easy to be drawn to black, grey and brown blazers, but picking a more unexpected color is a way to stand out, style-wise. This beautifully structured find from Saks Fifth Avenue comes in the prettiest petal pink. Try layering it over a fitted turtleneck when it’s cold out!

$108.00 See it!

Vince Camuto Notched Lapel Crop Blazer



If you’d prefer a cropped design over an oversized silhouette, then you absolutely must check out this designer find from Nordstrom. The pockets are our favorite, and we definitely love the ease of the snap closures. This piece earns bonus points for being machine-washable!

$149.00 See it!

Floerns Houndstooth Blazer

Apart from plaid, houndstooth is a pattern we’ll always love on a blazer. We love the feminine silhouette of this Amazon find, and we definitely appreciate that the fabric has a little stretch. This one’s also available in other patterns!

$35.00 See it!

