It’s the season of sales! Whether you want to refresh your wardrobe, kitchen gear or bedding, you should search your favorite retailers now to scout some deals. If you don’t know where to start, we’re here to help! We took it upon ourselves to find some of the best deals to shop right now!

From bedding to flowy dresses to shoes, now is the perfect time to shop for all your needs for a steal — seriously! Some deals we’re absolutely obsessed with right now are the Kate Spade Manhattan Striped Woven Straw Small Tote, the Great Jones Family style 5-Piece Set of Cookware Essentials and the Serena & Lily Soho Sateen Bedding Set. We rounded up the best sales and deals to shop right now across retailers like Free People, Levi’s, Virtue, Our Place, Cozy Earth and more — read on to see what we found!

Best sales overall

Everlane: Get up to 70% off newly added markdowns across tops, bottoms and more!

Free People: Free People is known for creating boho-chic, flowy styles, and you can take up to 50% off during the brand’s summer sale.

Rugs USA: Save up to 75% off everything and extra 20% off with code FUN! right now.

Kate Spade: Kate Spade creates decadent, extravagant fashion. You can take up to 50% off new markdowns.

Lowe’s: If you’re remodeling your home, you can take up to 60% off select closeout items.

Wayfair: From short or long rugs, you can take up to 60% off all rugs during the Rug Sale.

Target: Get big savings across multiple categories during the Target Circle Week sale.

Best clothing, shoes and accessories sales

Best home, furniture and kitchen sales

Brooklinen: If you’re in the market for new sheets, you can take up to 50% off sale selections at Brooklinen.

Casper: Thanks to Casper, you can take up to 30% off everything and get a good night’s sleep.

Outer: Grab all your furniture needs at Outer and get up to 40% off last chance items

Cozy Earth: From across categories like clothing and bedding, you can get up to 25% off at Cozy Earth.

Pottery Barn: Take an extra 20% off clearance items (already 60% off) with code EXTRA

Albany Park: From sofas to ottomans, you can take up to 35% off during the Fourth of July Sale.

Crate & Barrel: Help you home live out your aesthetic goals y taking up to 60% off during the Crate & Barrel Summer Sale.

Macy’s: Get a good night’s rest and get 30% off bed and bath at Macy’s.

Greenpan: Are you a chef? Renew all your cooking equipment and take up to 75% off Greenpan during the summer factory sale.

The Shade Store: The Shade Store offers 20% off drapery and hardware right now.

Our Place: Here at Us, we love Our Place’s pots and pans. Now you can take up to 30% off sitewide during Our Place’s summer sale.

Serena & Lily: For those who need new bedding, you can get up to 30% off bedding, bedroom furniture and lighting.

Great Jones: Save up to $130 off select cookware and bakeware sets now at Great Jones.

Best beauty, health and wellness sales

Kiehl’s: Right now, Kiehl’s is offering 25% select favorites for reward members.

Korres: Save up to 30% off skincare and body routines at Korres.

Virtue: Get your hair back in tip-top shape by taking up to 20% off curated hair care duos at Virtue.