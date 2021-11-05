Our Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Though it feels like the sweltering summer heat just subsided, fall is officially underway — and we’re embracing all of the season’s benefits. Think Starbucks holiday cups, new Christmas music from Mariah Carey and — best of all — early Black Friday deals.

Although we have a few weeks to go before Thanksgiving and the biggest shopping day of the year, the fun’s starting a little early over at Nordstrom. If you’re on the hunt for the best deals around, we’ve rounded up a range of top-rated items — all for $50 or less. Think major brands like Mario Badescu, Zella, Barefoot Dreams and more. Read on for the scoop, and prepare to cross off a few folks from that ever-growing holiday shopping list!

Leggings

1. These high-waisted leggings from influencer-approved brand Alo Yoga are practically guaranteed to sell out fast — originally $128, now $50!

2. Zella is one of Nordstrom’s most beloved brands, and these ribbed leggings are available in three stunning shades — once $69, now just $30!

3. Looking for a trendier pick? These tie-dye leggings from Zella are bound to score endless compliments — originally $79, now just $47!

4. If you’re serious about your workouts, these performance leggings offer endless support — previously $65, now just $39!

Cold-Weather Essentials

5. This jacket from Thread & Supply is a must for any cozy fashion fan — it’s a fleece fest! Once $49, it’s now just $39!

6. Criss-cross slippers decked out in faux fur are all the rage, and these plush beauties from Nordstrom will make the perfect gift — previously $29, now just $15!

7. Need something impossibly comfortable to sleep your feet into? These Barefoot Dreams socks are a necessary purchase — and a strong stocking stuffer. They’re available right now for just $15!

8. You can never have too many pairs of joggers, especially as winter approaches. Shoppers claim to buy this popular pair of sweats from BP. every year in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — once $39, now $20!

9. Slippers are great, but they tend to be reserved for the house. Luckily, these Caslon sneaker mules bring your feet added coziness in any situation — once $70, now just $42!

10. A jacket that serves as a layer player is key for cold weather, and this faux-leather bomber from BLANKNYC is up for grabs at 58% off — once $98, now just $41!

Denim

11. High-waisted jeans are never going out of style, and these ’90s-inspired pants from BDG Urban Outfitters will elevate any outfit — once $69, now $41!

12. Levi’s are on sale? You better believe it! These jeans from Levi’s 501 boast a trendy straight leg and a 58% markdown — once $98, now $41!

13. The TikTok community may claim skinny jeans are no longer acceptable, but we humbly disagree. These high-waist skinnies from PTCL will be forever en vogue to Us — once $39, now $23!

14. Madewell has earned an impressive reputation in the denim department, and shoppers say that their classic high-rise skinnies live up to the hype — now 44% off!

15. Bootcut jeans are back in a big way — with a twist! This high-waisted pair from Wit & Wisdom blends the new aesthetic with their classic roots — once $78, now just $47!

Handbags and Wallets

16. This chain crossbody from House Of Want has handy slots so you don’t need to carry a separate wallet — once $68, now just $41!

17. If you tend to carry a tote that doesn’t have compartments, this trio of faux-leather pouches from Kurt Geiger London will keep your belongings in place — once $80, now just $32!

18. For a boss bag in a series of shades that will wow in any season, this BP. shopper tote is a hit — once $25, now just $11!

19. Scoring a wallet from a brand like AllSaints for under $50 is unheard of, but thanks to these Black Friday deals, it’s a possibility — was $69, now $48!

Beauty Products

20. If you suffer from blemishes on the regular or simply need a moisturizing boost, this Mario Badescu set offers three products that catapulted the brand to icon status — including the world-renowned drying lotion! Once $23, now just $20!

21. If you haven’t finished off your face with the original Beautyblender makeup sponge, your glam experience is about to change forever — originally $35, now just $25!

22. This Giorgio Armani lipstick set includes three travel-size versions of the designer’s most famous lippies — stocking stuffer goals! Once $35, now just $25!

23. Spruce up your skincare regimen with this Mario Badescu foaming cleanser set that shoppers say smells “great” — originally $38, now just $32!

Everyday Pieces

24. Lady Gaga is reportedly a fan of the Natori Feathers underwire bra, so you know it’s legit — once $68, now $44!

25. A pair of sleek studs is a must in any woman’s wardrobe, and these slate earrings from Kendra Scott fit the bill — once $50, now $24!

26. Say what you will about CROCS. They’re beyond comfortable, and these fabulous floral clogs are 40% off — originally $50, now just $30!

27. It’s cold-weather accessories season, and this blanket scarf from Madewell will complement your favorite coat or make a swoon-worthy gift — once $45, now just $16!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

