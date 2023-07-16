Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The jury’s still out on whether or not pheromone perfumes actually work to attract potential partners — but if you’re interested to test them out for yourself, they’re creating quite a buzz in the beauty space! After all, they certainly can’t hurt — and you can find plenty of options which won’t break the bank at Amazon.

If you’re intrigued by the potential power pheromone perfumes may have for you, see below for some of the more popular options at the mega-retailer. Numerous reviewers swear these formulas have some kind of magical power which harnesses the law of attraction, so read on to see what all the fuss is about!

PHERMALABS Pheromones Perfume Pros High pheromone concentration

Long-lasting Cons More expensive

Small size $35.00 See it!

CGC All Night Long Perfume Oil Pros Small on-the-go size

Easy application rollerball

Affordable Cons Strong fruity fragrance

Wears off somewhat quickly $20.00 See it!

Dpnamron Pheromone Oil Perfume Pros Very affordable

Great reviews Cons Doesn't last long

Small size $9.00 See it!

Lulu Candles Roll Me On, Sexy Gal Roller Ball Perfume Pros Fresh scent

On-the-go rollerball packaging

Clean design Cons Small size

A little pricy $17.00 See it!

CIATRE Flysmus Lusty Pheromone Perfume Set Pros Super affordable

Comes with four different scents Cons Low stock

No reviews $16.00 See it!

RawChemistry Pheromone Perfume Gift Set Pros Includes perfume spray and oil concentrate

Tons of reviews

Light scent Cons Expensive Originally $60 On Sale: $45 You Save 25% See it!

RawChemistry Bliss Pheromone Perfume Pros Beautiful bottle packaging

Alcohol-free

Larger size Cons A little pricy $30.00 See it!

13 Moons Love Potion Number 7 Pheromone Infused Perfume Roll-on Oil Pros Moisturizing fragrance oil

Easy rollerball application

Fresh scent Cons Small bottle size

Fewer reviews Originally $30 On Sale: $20 You Save 33% See it!

Pure Instinct FALLEN The Original Pheromone Infused Perfume Pros Light fresh floral scent

Travel-friendly packaging Cons Smaller size

May not last super long $20.00 See it!

Pure Romance Basic Instinct Pheromone Perfume Pros Easy rollerball application

Unisex formula

On sale Cons Small size

A bit expensive Originally $32 On Sale: $26 You Save 19% See it!

