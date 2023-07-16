Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The jury’s still out on whether or not pheromone perfumes actually work to attract potential partners — but if you’re interested to test them out for yourself, they’re creating quite a buzz in the beauty space! After all, they certainly can’t hurt — and you can find plenty of options which won’t break the bank at Amazon.
If you’re intrigued by the potential power pheromone perfumes may have for you, see below for some of the more popular options at the mega-retailer. Numerous reviewers swear these formulas have some kind of magical power which harnesses the law of attraction, so read on to see what all the fuss is about!
PHERMALABS Pheromones Perfume
Pros
- High pheromone concentration
- Long-lasting
Cons
- More expensive
- Small size
CGC All Night Long Perfume Oil
Pros
- Small on-the-go size
- Easy application rollerball
- Affordable
Cons
- Strong fruity fragrance
- Wears off somewhat quickly
Dpnamron Pheromone Oil Perfume
Pros
- Very affordable
- Great reviews
Cons
- Doesn't last long
- Small size
Lulu Candles Roll Me On, Sexy Gal Roller Ball Perfume
Pros
- Fresh scent
- On-the-go rollerball packaging
- Clean design
Cons
- Small size
- A little pricy
CIATRE Flysmus Lusty Pheromone Perfume Set
Pros
- Super affordable
- Comes with four different scents
Cons
- Low stock
- No reviews
RawChemistry Pheromone Perfume Gift Set
Pros
- Includes perfume spray and oil concentrate
- Tons of reviews
- Light scent
Cons
- Expensive
RawChemistry Bliss Pheromone Perfume
Pros
- Beautiful bottle packaging
- Alcohol-free
- Larger size
Cons
- A little pricy
13 Moons Love Potion Number 7 Pheromone Infused Perfume Roll-on Oil
Pros
- Moisturizing fragrance oil
- Easy rollerball application
- Fresh scent
Cons
- Small bottle size
- Fewer reviews
Pure Instinct FALLEN The Original Pheromone Infused Perfume
Pros
- Light fresh floral scent
- Travel-friendly packaging
Cons
- Smaller size
- May not last super long
Pure Romance Basic Instinct Pheromone Perfume
Pros
- Easy rollerball application
- Unisex formula
- On sale
Cons
- Small size
- A bit expensive
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!