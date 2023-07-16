Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Shop With Us

10 Best Pheromone Perfumes on Amazon

By
Woman-Spraying-Perfume-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The jury’s still out on whether or not pheromone perfumes actually work to attract potential partners — but if you’re interested to test them out for yourself, they’re creating quite a buzz in the beauty space! After all, they certainly can’t hurt — and you can find plenty of options which won’t break the bank at Amazon.

If you’re intrigued by the potential power pheromone perfumes may have for you, see below for some of the more popular options at the mega-retailer. Numerous reviewers swear these formulas have some kind of magical power which harnesses the law of attraction, so read on to see what all the fuss is about!

PHERMALABS Pheromones Perfume

PHERMALABS Pheromones Perfume For Women- 1.0 oz- Attract Men Instantly- Highest Concentration Of Pheromones Possible - Fresh & Long-lasting Smell
PHERMALABS

Pros

  • High pheromone concentration
  • Long-lasting

Cons

  • More expensive
  • Small size
$35.00
See it!

CGC All Night Long Perfume Oil

CGC All Night Long Perfume Oil | With Pheromones | .4oz |Get ready to go All Night Long with this deeply arousing pheromone infused perfume
Classic Erotica

Pros

  • Small on-the-go size
  • Easy application rollerball
  • Affordable

Cons

  • Strong fruity fragrance
  • Wears off somewhat quickly
$20.00
See it!

Dpnamron Pheromone Oil Perfume

Pheromone Oil Perfume Double Fast Luck
Dpnamron

Pros

  • Very affordable
  • Great reviews

Cons

  • Doesn't last long
  • Small size
$9.00
See it!

Lulu Candles Roll Me On, Sexy Gal Roller Ball Perfume

Lulu Candles Roll Me On, Sexy Gal - Sandalwood Rose, Pheromone Infused, Eau de Parfum, Travel Size, Vegan - Roller Ball Perfume - 10 ML
Lulu Candles

Pros

  • Fresh scent
  • On-the-go rollerball packaging
  • Clean design

Cons

  • Small size
  • A little pricy
$17.00
See it!

CIATRE Flysmus Lusty Pheromone Perfume Set

CIATRE Flysmus Lusty Pheromone Perfume, Lusty Lure Pheromone Perfume, Pheromone Perfume Spray for Women, Love Seduction Perfume (4pcs a)
CIATRE

Pros

  • Super affordable
  • Comes with four different scents

Cons

  • Low stock
  • No reviews
$16.00
See it!

RawChemistry Pheromone Perfume Gift Set

RawChemistry Pheromone Perfume Gift Set, for Her (Attract Men) - Elegance, Extra Strength Human Pheromone Formula 1 Fl. Oz
RawChemistry

Pros

  • Includes perfume spray and oil concentrate
  • Tons of reviews
  • Light scent

Cons

  • Expensive
Originally $60On Sale: $45You Save 25%
See it!

RawChemistry Bliss Pheromone Perfume

RawChemistry Bliss Pheromone Perfume for Women - Attraction for Men 1oz.
RawChemistry

Pros

  • Beautiful bottle packaging
  • Alcohol-free
  • Larger size

Cons

  • A little pricy
$30.00
See it!

13 Moons Love Potion Number 7 Pheromone Infused Perfume Roll-on Oil

13 Moons Love Potion Number 7 Pheromone Infused Perfume Roll-on Oil, Strong Attraction Unisex Pheromones…
13 Moons

Pros

  • Moisturizing fragrance oil
  • Easy rollerball application
  • Fresh scent

Cons

  • Small bottle size
  • Fewer reviews
Originally $30On Sale: $20You Save 33%
See it!

Pure Instinct FALLEN The Original Pheromone Infused Perfume

Pure Instinct FALLEN The Original Pheromone Infused Sprayer Perfume Cologne – For Her - Eau de Parfum EDP for Women
Pure Instinct

Pros

  • Light fresh floral scent
  • Travel-friendly packaging

Cons

  • Smaller size
  • May not last super long
$20.00
See it!

Pure Romance Basic Instinct Pheromone Perfume

Pure Romance Basic Instinct Pheromone Perfume for Women and Men | Travel-Ready Pheromone Oil With Effortless Roll On Application | .35 Fl Oz
Pure Romance

Pros

  • Easy rollerball application
  • Unisex formula
  • On sale

Cons

  • Small size
  • A bit expensive
Originally $32On Sale: $26You Save 19%
See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

amazon-facetory-eye-cream

Hi, Bright Eyes! This Rice Water Eye Cream Is on Sale for Under $10

Read article
Woman-Shampooing-Hair-Stock-Photo

The Absolute Best Clarifying Shampoos for an Extra Deep Clean — Starting at $9

Read article
Best-Acne-Face-Washes-Stock-Photo

The 10 Best Acne Face Washes to Clear and Prevent Breakouts

Read article

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!