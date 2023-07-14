Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many beauty brands will try to convince you that to see real results, you need to spend the big bucks. While we definitely do think some luxury brands are worth the cost, that absolutely does not mean you can’t find an effective product at an affordable price. It may be harder to locate, but we’re here to pluck you out of the search and lead you straight to the solution.

This Facetory eye cream was already inexpensive, but now that it’s 26% off, we need to make sure everyone knows about it. It’s on Prime too! The tube design is so cute, but it’s the amazing ingredients that have Us in love!

Facetory Me, Myself & Eye Refreshing Eye Cream Pros: Clean beauty pick

Amazing ingredients like rice water and squalene

Precise applicator Cons: No retinol

May need to patch test for super sensitive skin

Was $13 On Sale: $9.79 You Save 25%

This Facetory eye cream contains incredible key ingredients, including one of our favorites that’s been growing in popularity lately: rice water. Rice water is known for its ability to even out skin — both its tone and texture — delivering a brightening effect. A study also found that rice water may improve skin’s healing capacity when damaged!

Other key ingredients include bifida lysate ferment, which may majorly improve elasticity for a youthful look, and squalene, known for its hydrating powers. The formula could produce a multitude of benefits, including reducing puffiness, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, smoothing, firming and hydrating skin, evening out tone and texture and banishing dark circles and dry patches. What more could we ask for?

Another reason this eye cream stood out to Us is because it has a clean formula. It’s free of parabens, sulfates, ethanol and artificial fragrances. It’s cruelty-free as well, which we know is an absolute must for many shoppers. We also love that it’s over 1 oz, as many eye creams are about half the size (and at least twice the price).

You only need a tiny amount of this eye cream per use. The precise applicator will help you dot just a bit under and around your eyes. Gently spread around the eye area, morning and night!

