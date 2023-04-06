12 Best Postpartum Bras to Make Nursing Easier

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The pregnancy journey certainly doesn’t stop once you give birth. The body still continues to change, and a great deal of that shift happens in the bust area. For those who breast feed, it’s easy to imagine how dramatic those changes can be! Let’s be real: the proper type of comfortable bra is an absolute must for nursing.

Even if you’re not nursing, chances are, you’ll want to wear a bra which can feel supportive without being restrictive. There are so many different styles to choose from, and we picked out our favorites which you’re bound to love! These bras come highly recommended by shoppers, and may help you enter the world of motherhood with ease. That’s all we can ask for, right? Check out our top picks below!

DELIMIRA Women's Plus Size Sleep Nursing Bra Pros Dainty lace trim

Plus sizes available

Great color options

Positive reviews $20.00 See it!

BRAVADO! DESIGNS Sustainable Original Full Cup Nursing Bra Pros Eco-friendly

Breathable material

Extended sizes available

Front hooks on straps Starting at $25.00 See it!

Playtex Women's Maternity & Nursing Pure Comfort Bra Pros Molded, structured shape

Front clips on straps

Great bang for your buck

High quality Starting at $7.00 See it!

Kindred Bravely Simply Sublime Seamless Nursing Bra Pros Designed specifically for F cups and above

One-handed clip-down cups for nursing access

Ultra-soft fabric Originally $55 On Sale: $43 You Save 22% See it!

Cabales Women's Wire-Free Yoga Bra Pros Affordable multipack

Removable padding

Many color combos available

Amazon's Choice product Starting at $20.00 See it!

Suekaphin Nursing Bra 5-Pack Pros Trendy ribbed knit material

Clips on front straps

Value pack

Extended sizes available $47.00 See it!

iloveSIA 3-Pack Women's Full Bust Nursing Bra Pros Top-seller

Value pack

Super affordable

Long-lasting design $30.00 See it!

Suekaphin 2-Pack Nursing Bra Pros Super low price point

Top seller

Great color options

Front clips on straps for nursing Starting at $15.00 See it!

CAKYE Women's Maternity Nursing Bra Pros Super flexible design

Great color combo options

Positive reviews

Currently on sale Originally $40 On Sale: $24 You Save 40% See it!

Medela Women's Standard Nursing Sleep Bra Pros Eco-friendly

Racerback style

Super soft and flexible

Great reviews $19.00 See it!

Motherhood Maternity Women’s Seamless Clip Down Nursing Bra Pros Awesome size range

Glowing reviews

Great flexible material

Cost-effective Starting at $13.00 See it!

