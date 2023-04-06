Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Shop With Us

12 Best Postpartum Bras to Make Nursing Easier

By
Nursing-Maternity-Bra-Stock-Photo
 Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The pregnancy journey certainly doesn’t stop once you give birth. The body still continues to change, and a great deal of that shift happens in the bust area. For those who breast feed, it’s easy to imagine how dramatic those changes can be! Let’s be real: the proper type of comfortable bra is an absolute must for nursing.

Even if you’re not nursing, chances are, you’ll want to wear a bra which can feel supportive without being restrictive. There are so many different styles to choose from, and we picked out our favorites which you’re bound to love! These bras come highly recommended by shoppers, and may help you enter the world of motherhood with ease. That’s all we can ask for, right? Check out our top picks below!

DELIMIRA Women's Plus Size Sleep Nursing Bra

DELIMIRA Women's Plus Size Sleep Nursing Bra Support Wireless Bralette Breastfeeding Beige 38DD/E
DELIMIRA

Pros

  • Dainty lace trim
  • Plus sizes available
  • Great color options
  • Positive reviews
$20.00
See it!

BRAVADO! DESIGNS Sustainable Original Full Cup Nursing Bra

BRAVADO! DESIGNS Sustainable Original Full Cup Nursing Bra | Organic Cotton | Pink Leopard | M
BRAVADO! DESIGNS

Pros

  • Eco-friendly
  • Breathable material
  • Extended sizes available
  • Front hooks on straps
Starting at $25.00
See it!

Playtex Women's Maternity & Nursing Pure Comfort Bra

Playtex Women's Maternity & Nursing Pure Comfort Shaping Foam Wirefree US3015, Paris Nude, Medium
PLAYTEX

Pros

  • Molded, structured shape
  • Front clips on straps
  • Great bang for your buck
  • High quality
Starting at $7.00
See it!

Kindred Bravely Simply Sublime Seamless Nursing Bra

Kindred Bravely Simply Sublime Seamless Nursing Bra for Breastfeeding | Wireless Maternity Bra (Twilight, Medium)
Kindred Bravely

Pros

  • Designed specifically for F cups and above
  • One-handed clip-down cups for nursing access
  • Ultra-soft fabric
Originally $55On Sale: $43You Save 22%
See it!

Cabales Women's Wire-Free Yoga Bra

Cabales KINYAOYAO 3 Pack Women's Ultimate Comfy Medium Support Seamless Wireless Sports Bra with Removable Pads,Medium Black White Grey
Cabales

Pros

  • Affordable multipack
  • Removable padding
  • Many color combos available
  • Amazon's Choice product
Starting at $20.00
See it!

Suekaphin Nursing Bra 5-Pack

Suekaphin Nursing Bra 5pack Wireless Deep V Neck Maternity Nursing Bra Bralette Sleeping Breastfeeding with Extra Extenders,Medium,SORT Rib Surface-A
Suekaphin

Pros

  • Trendy ribbed knit material
  • Clips on front straps
  • Value pack
  • Extended sizes available
$47.00
See it!

iloveSIA 3-Pack Women's Full Bust Nursing Bra

iloveSIA 3PACK Womens Full Bust Nursing Bra Seamless Maternity Bra Size M
iloveSIA

Pros

  • Top-seller
  • Value pack
  • Super affordable
  • Long-lasting design
$30.00
See it!

Suekaphin 2-Pack Nursing Bra

Suekaphin 2PACK Nursing Bra Wireless Women's Sleeping Maternity Breastfeeding Bra,Medium,Grayhemp+LightGrayhemp
Suekaphin

Pros

  • Super low price point
  • Top seller
  • Great color options
  • Front clips on straps for nursing
Starting at $15.00
See it!

CAKYE Women's Maternity Nursing Bra

CAKYE Women's Maternity Nursing Bra for Sleep and Breastfeeding 3 Pcs/Pack (Medium/36B,36C,36D, Black/Deep Grey/Nude)
CAKYE

Pros

  • Super flexible design
  • Great color combo options
  • Positive reviews
  • Currently on sale
Originally $40On Sale: $24You Save 40%
See it!

Vinfact Nursing Bra 3-Pack

Vinfact Nursing Bra 3 Pack Seamless V Neck Maternity Bra Women Pregnancy Breastfeeding Bra - M,Black/Nude/Pink
Vinfact

Pros

  • Comes with extender for the back
  • On sale
  • Value 3-pack
  • Comfortable support
Originally $40On Sale: $27You Save 33%
See it!

Medela Women's Standard Nursing Sleep Bra

Medela Women's Standard Nursing Sleep Bra, Black, Large
Medela

Pros

  • Eco-friendly
  • Racerback style
  • Super soft and flexible
  • Great reviews
$19.00
See it!

Motherhood Maternity Women’s Seamless Clip Down Nursing Bra

Motherhood Maternity Women's Maternity Seamless Clip Down Nursing Bra, Black, 1X
Motherhood Maternity

Pros

  • Awesome size range
  • Glowing reviews
  • Great flexible material
  • Cost-effective
Starting at $13.00
See it!
HACI Women's Balconette Demi Bra

The Design of This Balconette Bra Is Perfect for Square Necklines

Read article

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!