12 Best Postpartum Bras to Make Nursing Easier

The pregnancy journey certainly doesn’t stop once you give birth. The body still continues to change, and a great deal of that shift happens in the bust area. For those who breast feed, it’s easy to imagine how dramatic those changes can be! Let’s be real: the proper type of comfortable bra is an absolute must for nursing.
Even if you’re not nursing, chances are, you’ll want to wear a bra which can feel supportive without being restrictive. There are so many different styles to choose from, and we picked out our favorites which you’re bound to love! These bras come highly recommended by shoppers, and may help you enter the world of motherhood with ease. That’s all we can ask for, right? Check out our top picks below!
DELIMIRA Women's Plus Size Sleep Nursing Bra
Pros
- Dainty lace trim
- Plus sizes available
- Great color options
- Positive reviews
BRAVADO! DESIGNS Sustainable Original Full Cup Nursing Bra
Pros
- Eco-friendly
- Breathable material
- Extended sizes available
- Front hooks on straps
Playtex Women's Maternity & Nursing Pure Comfort Bra
Pros
- Molded, structured shape
- Front clips on straps
- Great bang for your buck
- High quality
Kindred Bravely Simply Sublime Seamless Nursing Bra
Pros
- Designed specifically for F cups and above
- One-handed clip-down cups for nursing access
- Ultra-soft fabric
Cabales Women's Wire-Free Yoga Bra
Pros
- Affordable multipack
- Removable padding
- Many color combos available
- Amazon's Choice product
Suekaphin Nursing Bra 5-Pack
Pros
- Trendy ribbed knit material
- Clips on front straps
- Value pack
- Extended sizes available
iloveSIA 3-Pack Women's Full Bust Nursing Bra
Pros
- Top-seller
- Value pack
- Super affordable
- Long-lasting design
Suekaphin 2-Pack Nursing Bra
Pros
- Super low price point
- Top seller
- Great color options
- Front clips on straps for nursing
CAKYE Women's Maternity Nursing Bra
Pros
- Super flexible design
- Great color combo options
- Positive reviews
- Currently on sale
Vinfact Nursing Bra 3-Pack
Pros
- Comes with extender for the back
- On sale
- Value 3-pack
- Comfortable support
Medela Women's Standard Nursing Sleep Bra
Pros
- Eco-friendly
- Racerback style
- Super soft and flexible
- Great reviews
Motherhood Maternity Women’s Seamless Clip Down Nursing Bra
Pros
- Awesome size range
- Glowing reviews
- Great flexible material
- Cost-effective
