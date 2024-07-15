Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Beauty enthusiasts, the time is here! Amazon Prime Day, taking place from July 16-17, has arrived and all of the big beauty sales are everything and more! If you’re a frugal shopper looking save some dollars on the massive markdowns, you’re in luck. There are so many beauty essentials on sale for big event!
Seriously! There are Black Friday-level markdowns on beauty brands like Dyson, L’Oreal, Revlon and more. They go as steep as 52% off the viral Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence and as low as $6 for any shade of the Covergirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss. But there’s also so many others to choose from whether you’re looking for a new self tanner for a glowy summer skin or a sunscreen to protect it. Keep reading on for our favorite Prime Day beauty deals and check out our Shop With Us page for more!
Best Early Prime Day 2024 Beauty Deals
Best Early Prime Day Skincare Deals
If you’ve started to run out of your skin care products, now’s the perfect time to start re-stocking your medicine cabinet. You can get your whole skincare routine on sale right now starting with the shopper-loved RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for 35% off and the anti-aging LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream, which is now 23% off. Oh, and an FYI: this will be the last time to stock up and save on all of your favorite skincare products until Black Friday.
- Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence — was $25, now $12!
- Olay Super Serum — was $35, now $30!
- LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream — was $30, now $23!
- TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum — was $49, now $39!
- CeraVe Retinol Serum for Post-Acne Marks and Skin Texture — was $21, now $11!
- e.l.f. SKIN Suntouchable Whoa Glow SPF 30 — was $14, now $13!
- Byoma Creamy Jelly Cleanser — was $13, now $12!
- Embryolisse Lait Crème Sensitive Moisturizer — was $32, now $26!
- RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream — was $30, now $19!
- Burt’s Bees Lip Balm — was $10, now $8!
- No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Night Cream — was $27, now $19!
Best Early Prime Day Makeup Deals
These deals are the opportunity to test out of some of TikToks most viral makeup products! One of the biggest ones being the L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, which is now just $14, but also the Revlon Face Roller, which is now down to just $10.
- L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion — was $17, now $14!
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes — was $14, now $10!
- EcoTools Start The Day Beautifully 6-Piece Makeup Brush Set — was $13, now $10!
- Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer — was $11, now $9!
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara — was $13, now $10!
- Revlon Face Roller — was $14, now $10!
- Covergirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss — was $12, now $8!
Best Early Prime Day Hair Care Deals
Hair care is where we’re seeing some of the most big ticket items going on sale ranging from straighteners to hot air brushes. Right now you can save an entire $100 on Dyson’s Airstrait Straightener and $60 on the Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, which is said to be a less expensive version of the Dyson Airwrap.
- Dyson Airstrait Straightener — was $500, now $400!
- Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System — was $300, now $240!
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush — was $40, now $34!
- Redken All Soft Shampoo — was $52, now $35!
- Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set — was $18, now $16!
- Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo — was $26, now $24!
- Wavytalk Pro Thermal Brush for Blowout Look — was $52, now $40!
- Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo — was $43, now $30!
- Virtue Flourish Sulfate Free Shampoo for Thinning Hair — was $42, now $32!
- Nexxus Color Assure Shampoo and Conditioner — was $47, now $34!
Best Early Prime Day Body Care Deals
A favorite of major A-Listers like Kate Middleton and Halle Berry, you can get the Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil for just $11 right now. You can also get the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen to keep your skin protected for the rest of the summer, now for just $9.
- eos Shea Better Body Lotion — was $11, now $9!
- Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen — was $13, now $9!
- Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil — was $14, now $11!
- Method Daily Lotion, Pure Peace — was $12, now $9!
- Dove Exfoliating Body Wash — was $10, now $6!
- Aveeno Daily Stress Relief Body Lotion — was $12, now $10!
Best Early Prime Day Beauty Tool Deals
And last but certainly not least, we couldn’t not include all of the price cut on our favorite beauty tools. From Kim Kardashian to Kate Bosworth, the Foreo Luna Cleansing Brush has a major fan base of celebrities and it’s now over over $100 off. You can also now save on everything ice rollers, teeth whitening strips and a gua sha below.
- Foreo Luna Mini 3 Premium Facial Cleansing Brush — was $247, now $103!
- Kitsch Ice Roller for Face & Eye Puffiness — was $23, now $18!
- Huonul Makeup Vanity Mirror with Lights — was $40, now $19!
- Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive At-home Teeth Whitening Kit — was $40, now $24!
- Plantifique Rose Quartz Gua Sha — was $16, now $14!
- Pmd Clean Mini – Smart Facial Cleansing Device — was $69, now $49!
- Weyais Light Therapy Wand — was $90, now $70!
- Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool — was $7, now $6!
- EcoTools Dry Body Brush — was $6, now $5!
- Fxtiaa 7-in-1 LED Light Therapy Facial Mask — was $500, now $120!
- Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand — was $189, now $95!