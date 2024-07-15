Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Beauty enthusiasts, the time is here! Amazon Prime Day, taking place from July 16-17, has arrived and all of the big beauty sales are everything and more! If you’re a frugal shopper looking save some dollars on the massive markdowns, you’re in luck. There are so many beauty essentials on sale for big event!

Seriously! There are Black Friday-level markdowns on beauty brands like Dyson, L’Oreal, Revlon and more. They go as steep as 52% off the viral Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence and as low as $6 for any shade of the Covergirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss. But there’s also so many others to choose from whether you’re looking for a new self tanner for a glowy summer skin or a sunscreen to protect it. Keep reading on for our favorite Prime Day beauty deals and check out our Shop With Us page for more!

Best Early Prime Day 2024 Beauty Deals

Best Early Prime Day Skincare Deals

If you’ve started to run out of your skin care products, now’s the perfect time to start re-stocking your medicine cabinet. You can get your whole skincare routine on sale right now starting with the shopper-loved RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for 35% off and the anti-aging LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream, which is now 23% off. Oh, and an FYI: this will be the last time to stock up and save on all of your favorite skincare products until Black Friday.

Best Early Prime Day Makeup Deals

These deals are the opportunity to test out of some of TikToks most viral makeup products! One of the biggest ones being the L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, which is now just $14, but also the Revlon Face Roller, which is now down to just $10.

Best Early Prime Day Hair Care Deals

Hair care is where we’re seeing some of the most big ticket items going on sale ranging from straighteners to hot air brushes. Right now you can save an entire $100 on Dyson’s Airstrait Straightener and $60 on the Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, which is said to be a less expensive version of the Dyson Airwrap.

Best Early Prime Day Body Care Deals

A favorite of major A-Listers like Kate Middleton and Halle Berry, you can get the Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil for just $11 right now. You can also get the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen to keep your skin protected for the rest of the summer, now for just $9.

Best Early Prime Day Beauty Tool Deals

And last but certainly not least, we couldn’t not include all of the price cut on our favorite beauty tools. From Kim Kardashian to Kate Bosworth, the Foreo Luna Cleansing Brush has a major fan base of celebrities and it’s now over over $100 off. You can also now save on everything ice rollers, teeth whitening strips and a gua sha below.