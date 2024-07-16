Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has put hundreds of skincare products from Amazon to the test throughout the years. So it stands out when she calls one of them a “miracle.” So is true for this vitamin C serum — and it’s now on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
In an Amazon livestream on her “spa day essentials,” Richards recommended the TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum. She said the serum is “an automatic refresh,” and right now the 2 oz bottle is majorly marked down for Prime Day.
“I mean, when you put this on your face, always the next day . . . you can automatically see a difference,” she said.
Get the TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum (originally $49) on sale for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2024, but are subject to change.
Beyond just having vitamin C, the serum also includes other skin-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, aloe vera and jojoba oil. The vitamin C is there to help fade dark spots, brighten skin and protect against sun damage, while the rest of the ingredients are powerful hydrators and help with anti-aging, reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Its formula also works great on all skin types, is gentle and quickly absorbs into the skin.
Richards isn’t the only one who thinks this serum is a miracle though. It’s majorly beloved by Amazon shoppers too. On top of having over 94,700 five-star ratings, it’s also a bestseller in the Amazon skincare section.
One of those shoppers, who’d “tried many products to reduce the spots” on their skin, said “none have been as effective as this one.”
“After using it for a few weeks, I can say it has been incredible,” they said. “My spots have almost completely disappeared, and my skin looks much more even and radiant.”
Take it from Richards, miracles do happen . . . but the TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum helps. Find it now marked down for Prime Day. And P.S., this is a deal you’ll want to move quickly on — happy shopping!
