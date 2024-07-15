Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s anyone who knows how to keep themselves looking refreshed even on busy days, it’s Kylie Kelce. Between being a mom of three and a wife of the retired center for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce, she has become a master of nailing her beauty looks even on “chaotic” game days. One way she does it is with a solid dry shampoo, which is now on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

In an interview with Byrdie, Kelce revealed that the Dove Advanced Volumizing Dry Shampoo is one of her game-day beauty essentials. Along with a ponytail holder to keep her hair back, she keeps it on hand to “freshen” up her long locks throughout the day if needed. She also loves that it’s “so affordable,” which is even more true now that it’s on sale for just $11 for a pack of two!

Get the Dove Advanced Volumizing Dry Shampoo on sale at Amazon when you have Amazon Prime!

Related: This Shopper-Favorite ‘GOAT of Dry Shampoos’ Is Finally Back in Stock Looking for the best dry shampoo possible? We think we might have found one of them a few weeks ago, but ever since we brought it to you, it’s been out of stock. It’s that good. But it’s come back into stock recently, and it’s time you knew about it. You’re going to want to […]

Great for those with thin, oily hair or for those who just need a refresh and a hit of volume, this dry shampoo soaks up excess oils while also adding fullness and body to your hair. Its formula is lightweight, so as not to weigh your hair down, and doesn’t leave any sort of white residue. Made with 100% tapioca, you know it’s clean and healthy for the scalp and even has a sweet but mild berry scent.

The dry shampoo is far from being just a beauty essential for Kelce though, it’s also a staple in the routine of Amazon shoppers too. So much so, that over 10,000 bottles of it have been bought in just the last month and that over 5,300 of them have left it a five-star rating.

One of those reviewers with “extremely fine/thin hair” said they have to use “a lot of dry shampoo” to avoid their hair looking like “grease slick by the end of the day.” For them, this dry shampoo is a “great value for the money and does an exceptional job.” “It has a light, pleasant scent and gives my hair that extra boost of volume it needs to look ‘normal,’” they said.

Related: This Dry Shampoo Powder is ‘Tap Secret’ — We’re Spilling the Details If you have oily hair, there’s a good chance you have an unhealthy relationship with dry shampoo (or is that just Us?). It’s not co-dependency — just true dependency. 24 hours post-shower, you’re already looking for the spray, asking yourself why. One way to decrease the oiliness of your hair is to actually wash it […]

This Kelce-approved dry shampoo is an affordable pick all of the time, so using it consistently in your routine will never be too harsh on the wallet. However, since it is on sale during Prime Day, you might as well stock up and save the extra few dollars on it while you can, since it won’t be on sale until the next big holiday.

Get the Dove Advanced Volumizing Dry Shampoo on sale at Amazon when you have Amazon Prime!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: This Shopper-Favorite ‘GOAT of Dry Shampoos’ Is Finally Back in Stock Looking for the best dry shampoo possible? We think we might have found one of them a few weeks ago, but ever since we brought it to you, it’s been out of stock. It’s that good. But it’s come back into stock recently, and it’s time you knew about it. You’re going to want to […]

Looking for something else? Explore more from Dove here and dry shampoos here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: This Viral Dry Shampoo Powder Absorbs Oil When You’re on the Go There’s nothing like taking a bathroom break during a weekend brunch date and realizing your hair looks greasy and oily when you look in the mirror. We’d love to keep full-size products on hand just in case a hair emergency strikes while we’re on the go, but it’s just not practical. Thankfully, that’s where dry […]