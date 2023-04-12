Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dry and damaged hair go hand in hand. In practice, it’s more typical to see dry hair turn into damaged hair. That’s because dry hair is a sign that your hair isn’t receiving the nutrients or care that it needs. So, at the first sign of dry hair, we recommend that you start using one of our 11 best shampoos for dry, damaged hair with split ends.

You’re probably wondering where damage can come from. Even if you treat your hair perfectly, using high-quality products, and are not washing it too often, it still could be damaged by external factors. One of the most common of these is environmental damage – from UV rays, pollution, and even secondhand smoke.

Of course, most hair damage comes from how you treat it. Yes, we’re talking about using a hair straightener, curler, or any type of heat. Another big one is color, dye, and most other types of salon treatments. Finally, the ingredients in your products play a large role in how healthy your hair is. Simply put, your hair is bound to be dry and damaged if you put alcohol, sulfates, and parabens in it.

Now, let’s cover how exactly you can tell if your hair is damaged.

How To Know If Your Hair is Damaged?

Identifying damaged hair is important if you’re coloring, drying, or using heat treatments on your hair. It can tell you when you should stop or take a step back so you don’t experience any of the more extreme things caused by hair damage. Thankfully, it’s relatively simple to notice damaged hair – all you need to do is regularly look at your hair.

Overly Dry

The biggest sign of damaged hair is dry or brittle hair. It’s also pretty easy to notice and feel. When severely dehydrated, your hair becomes dry, lifeless, and brittle. That usually means it’s all out of nutrients, vitamins, and fatty acids that make up the bonds in your hair proteins. In addition to dry hair, you may notice that it looks “duller” and without a shine.

If your hair feels straw-like and unpleasant to the touch, you have dry or damaged hair. While some people have naturally rougher hair, this can still apply to everyone – as long as you know what your “normal hair” feels like. But you should pay attention if your hair’s texture changes from silky to coarse.

Split Ends

The second thing you’ll notice if you have damaged hair is split ends – which happen when the tips of your hair fray or split apart. This is most common with long hair, so you may not notice split ends if you have shorter hair.

Typically, you can find the split ends right at the tips of your hair. To prevent this hair damage, it’s recommended to have regular haircuts and use moisturizing, breakage-preventative shampoos – like the ones on our list!

Thinning or Shedding

Excessive hair loss or shedding is arguably one of the worst signs of damaged hair. Luckily, you’ll be able to treat your hair before this occurs. During one day, a single person loses 50 to 100 hair strands. Anything above 150 strands is categorized as hair loss. Often causes of this are damaged hair, extreme heat damage, and a lack of protein.

Before hair thinning comes hair breakage. This only involves a portion of the strand, but it is still just as unsettling. Hair breakage is most prevalent among those who use bleach or strong coloring agents in their hair regularly. However, if dry hair is left untreated for a long time – it can turn into hair breakage.

To check if you’re susceptible to hair breakage, check the flexibility of your hair by lightly pulling on a single strand. The strand is healthy if it continues if it has a bit of bounce and stretch. If it’s damaged, on the other hand, your hair strand will snap or have no stretch.

Frizziness

The last thing you’ll notice if you have damaged hair is extreme frizziness. Although some flyaways and frizz are common, excessive frizziness is not normal. Unlike the other signs of damaged hair, frizz is simple. It means that your hair lacks moisture.

How We Picked

To help overcome any of these signs of damage, we took a deep dive into the best shampoos for dry, damaged hair with split ends. Below are just a few things we’ve considered when hand-selecting the 11 best options.

Ingredients

Of course, the ingredients were the biggest factor we considered. In our mission to learn more about hair-healthy ingredients, we learned a few things. For starters, we discovered that silicones encourage filth and oil buildup. Second, we discovered that, while sulfates remove dirt from your hair, they also strip your hair of its natural oils.

Having said that, you probably want to avoid both sulfates and silicones. But there are plenty of ingredients to look for as well. Some of these all-star ingredients include: biotin, vitamin B5, saw palmetto, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera. While each component has a special advantage of its own, they all work to moisturize, heal, and repair damage to your hair.

Unfortunately, silicones and sulfates weren’t the only two negative ingredients on our list. You should also avoid: parabens, phthalates, drying alcohols, formaldehyde, triclosan, and mineral oil. These will dry out your hair and cause more damage in the long run – which is the last thing you want.

Scent

Scent was the second thing we considered. While you’re probably thinking scent is trivial, it’s really not. How a scent is added via synthetic, artificial, or natural fragrances directly impacts the effectiveness of a shampoo. In short, any shampoos with synthetic or artificial fragrances are unsafe for sensitive skin – and should be avoided.

The Top 11 Shampoos for Dry and Damaged Hair with Split Ends

Now that you’ve got the background on how we picked our 11 best shampoos for dry, damaged hair with split ends, it’s time to reveal our choices.

Blu Atlas’ Shampoo is our favorite choice. That’s because it has everything you need – at a fantastic price. Your hair will feel smooth and silky in no time, thanks to the carefully formulated ingredients list designed to revitalize and preserve the health of your hair. Even better, this shampoo works on all types of hair, so no matter if your hair is damaged or not, this is the perfect shampoo for you.

When treating damaged hair, the quality of the ingredients is crucial. Lucky for you, Blu Atlas includes plenty of the ingredients that we recommend above. For example, this shampoo contains vegan biotin, known to promote healthier hair growth, and saw palmetto, often found to calm skin and help decrease hair loss.

A highly moisturizing ingredient, jojoba oil, will also help your hair maintain a glossy appearance, in addition to offering essential vitamins and nutrients. Another of our favorite ingredients, aloe vera, keeps your hair and scalp moisturized and soothed, leaving your hair feeling soft and smooth. Aloe vera also contains many vitamins and antioxidants that help boost the protective layer on your hair.

Along with the high-quality list of ingredients, Blu Atlas has made a great effort to ensure that their shampoo is safe for sensitive skin as well as the environment. You can purchase their products with full confidence that they only use vegan, cruelty-free ingredients. Also, their products are completely free from any preservatives, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.

And, if you’re truly looking to keep your hair healthy, we recommend using Blu Atlas’s Conditioner as well. If you’re interested, you can try both of these products stress-free – using Blu Atlas’s like-it or your money-back guarantee.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is ranked number two on our list of the best shampoos for dry, damaged hair with split ends. We think you’re probably familiar with Olaplex’s product as well. That’s because this product has over 20,000 reviews and 4.6 ratings, making it a cult favorite. Additionally, it received Allure’s Readers’ Choice Best in Beauty awards in 2022 and 2021.

Olaplex’s No. 4 shampoo both repairs and revitalizes your hair to bring out its natural appearance. Like Blu Atlas, this product is vegan, color-safe, cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, phosphate-free, and sulfate-free. That means it’s safe for all types of skin and hair.

The No. 4 Shampoo by Olaplex has a scientifically-based ingredients list. For starters, they use a unique bond-building solution to shield your hair from daily stressors and fortify each strand. That leaves you with softer, easier-to-manage, and less damaged hair. So no matter if you’re using heat, color, or spending time in the sun, this shampoo has got you covered.

Olaplex is also completely carbon neutral and offers sustainable packaging. The company’s clean manufacturing saves 44,000 trees and 8,000 acres of land each year. If you’re especially environmentally conscious, we think this is a perfect option.

On the downside of things, Olaplex’s shampoo is significantly more expensive than our favorite choice from Blu Atlas. However, it’s expensive because it works. But, if cost is a major factor, we recommend going with one of our cheaper options, like our next choice.

OGX is a well-known drugstore and pharmacy brand. However, their Thick & Full Shampoo has more than 7,000 ratings with 4.6 stars. Seriously, this isn’t your average drugstore shampoo….

OGX uses a few of our favorite ingredients. One of these is biotin, which is essential for healthy hair development and growth. It gives your hair proteins more keratin and collagen – which are two essential components that help increase new hair growth.

Another ingredient that OGX uses is wheat protein. Wheat protein is an efficient strengthener; however, too much of it can dry out your hair. Because of this, we advise using OGX’s Biotin Shampoo as a supplement to your already-established hair care routine. We also don’t recommend using this product on a daily basis.

In the end, we thought it was impressive how well OGX’s Thick & Full Shampoo worked. For a low price, it sure knows how to pack a punch. OGX doesn’t test their products on animals or use sulfates or parabens. While not all of their products are color-safe or pH-balanced, this shampoo is.

Kérastase is the perfect product to strengthen and repair damaged hair. This shampoo offers the ideal mix to soothe your scalp while promoting growth and thickness. We recommend this shampoo if your hair is brittle and prone to split ends.

This shampoo features a few unique compounds, including Intra-Cylane, which strengthens and thickens hair follicles; Ceramide R, which seals cuticles to keep moisture in; and Pro-Keratin, which replenishes essential proteins in your hair. Together these ingredients work to rebuild your hair from the scalp up, nourishing and strengthening each strand so that it has a healthy glow.

Like many other products on this list, Kérastase has a few other hair care products that can also benefit your hair health. Some of these include a conditioner, hair mask, primer, and serum. However, we’ll let you know that these products aren’t necessary, and just using the shampoo by itself is still a great first step.

With Redken’s effective shampoo, you can get a jump start on repairing your damaged hair. Its formula contains a strong concentration of amino acids, which are necessary for your body to produce hair-healthy proteins that strengthen hair. It also includes arginine, which increases blood flow, speeds up hair development on the scalp, and softens split ends.

Citric acid is the last vital ingredient in Rednken’s Extreme Hair-Strengthening Shampoo for Damaged Hair. It can cleanse, nourish, and maintain the pH balance of your scalp to avoid dryness or itchiness. Also, its zesty and sweet scent will help you stay energized and fill your days with a deliciously refreshing scent.

So, if you’re looking for the ideal shampoo for a post-workout, we recommend using Redken’s product. Seriously, the citrus scent is exactly what you need to stay upbeat throughout the day. At a moderate price, we think Redken’s product is a good middle-of-the-road product for the everyday skincare and hair care consumer.

Georgiemane has the answer for you. If you’re looking for a flawlessly moisturizing shampoo built or a thickening shampoo, they’ve got you covered. With this wonderful shampoo, anyone can wash their hair for healthier and shinier results.

Georgiemane’s Repair & Hydrate Shampoo will help your hair recover its silky bounce after just one wash. That’s because this shampoo contains ingredients like avocado oil to heal damage, coconut oils to encourage better hair development, and shea butter to hydrate your scalp. Together, these ingredients will leave your hair cleaner and more nourished than it was before. After regular use, Geogiemane’s product can even balance the pH of your hair.

This shampoo has a vegan ingredient list and cruelty-free formula. Additionally, this shampoo is free of any harsh chemicals, such as potential irritants for sensitive skin and aggressors for damaged hair.

If you enjoy this shampoo, which you think you will, you can purchase a few other Georgiemane hair care products in a bundle. This contains their Repair & Hydrate Shampoo, a hair development spray, a hair mask, and an anti-frizz serum.

At number seven, we have the most luxurious option on this list. It’s from Oribe – a high-quality skincare and beauty brand. Thanks to the body-building polymers used, you can expect the best when using this shampoo. These replace sulfates to give your hair a thicker and plumper appearance. You’ll also notice better-defined hair, less frizz or flyaways, and a fuller head of hair after using this shampoo.

Oribe uses some of our recommended ingredients like saw palmetto, lupine protein, and a polymer mix. While we’ve already talked about saw palmetto, lupine protein is one we haven’t mentioned yet. It helps normalize your scalp’s pH and collagen production. Both of these things help your body produce more protein, which results in thicker, stronger hair.

This shampoo contains Oribe’s patented ingredient – which shields hair from environmental aggressors and further damage. It can even halt signs of photoaging and early-stage hair loss. And while this product uses high-quality ingredients, it doesn’t use any harmful ones. In fact, it’s free from mineral oil, parabens, sulfates, and formaldehyde. Moreover, dermatologists have tested it and recommended it for all skin and hair types.

Oribe’s Shampoo is a true luxury. We think it’s a great option for someone who enjoys the finer things in life. Fancy dinners, nice cars, and brand-new tech. If you’re into that, we’re sure you’ll love Oribe’s Shampoo. So do yourself a favor and go check it out.

Briogeo has become a well-recognized, black-owned brand over the past eight years. Their Biotin Volumizing Shampoo is our favorite product from them – and a great option for dry or damaged hair. It’s also a great option if your hair looks limp, thin, or frail. This shampoo offers longer-lasting volume, fullness, and better moisture retention.

Biotin, ginseng, vitamin B5, and maltodextrin are all used in Briogeo’s Biotin Volumizing Shampoo. The namesake ingredient, biotin, accelerates keratin’s growth, which improves your hair follicles’ growth. Another popular hair care ingredient, ginseng, protects your hair strands from further harm from environmental damage, heat treatment, and hair dye.

Briogoe’s shampoo is safe to use on all hair types. However, because of its rich moisturizing properties, we think it’s best for people with curly or frizzy hair. Additionally, every order from Briogeo comes with a free sample of another product. Just like Blu Atlas, you can test this shampoo completely stress-free, thanks to their 30-day return policy.

You’ll be happy to know that 94% of the ingredients in Briogeo’s Shampoo are all-natural. We found that to be pretty impressive, although it was less than our first pick from Blu Atlas. To keep things going, Briogeo doesn’t use any silicones, parabens, sulfates, DEA, synthetic fragrances, or phthalates in their products. For the best results, Briogeo recommends using their shampoo in combination with their conditioner.

If your hair is dry and brittle, you definitely need to use some of Pureology’s Hydrate Shampoo. Seriously, your days of thin, brittle hair are long gone if you’re using this shampoo. Now, your hair can be thick, supple, and strong.

Pureology uses some serious hydrators to keep your hair well-moisturized. First, it uses jojoba oil to hydrate, green tea extract to encourage growth, and sage to give you long-lasting shine. Furthermore, this shampoo is perfectly formulated to promote hydration and nourishment while still giving your scalp a deep clean. But hydration isn’t all you get. This shampoo also contains different proteins to strengthen your hair and minimize frizz. The best part is that all these ingredients are vegan, so you don’t need to worry about animal cruelty.

Pureology has the first scent that really wowed us. Seriously, your showers will smell like a garden of freshly blooming flowers, thanks to lavender, bergamot, and patchouli notes. The scent of this shampoo is heavenly. Thankfully, these are all naturally included fragrances, so you don’t need to worry about it irritating your skin.

We recommend this shampoo for people with thick or incredibly dry hair. Additionally, if you use color treatments,you don’t need to worry, this product is completely safe. So, we say go test it out – your dry, damaged, and split-ended hair will thank you later. Of course, you can use Pureology’s conditioner for another boost of hydration – but it’s completely up to you!

Aveeno is another big name in the drugstore world. But their products aren’t classic pharmacy products with cheap ingredients. Instead, they use natural alternatives for a product that’s healthy for your scalp. For their Almond Oil Shampoo, you’ll be impressed at its softening abilities and its fresh scent.

This shampoo’s namesake ingredient, almond oil, is a fantastic choice to add additional moisture to your hair. Because it is a powerful emollient, it will aid in regenerating your hair’s cells, leaving it feeling softer and smoother than before. We think this shampoo is ideal if you’re using heat often – as almond oil can be used as a heat protectant before styling your hair.

Moreover, almond oil is incredibly rich in vitamin E. You’ll be excited to learn that vitamin E is a popular ingredient in hair growth supplements, and it helps retexture your hair. Naturally, this naturally occurring oil works wonders to keep your scalp smooth and moisturized under all circumstances.

For an additional boost of hair growth, Aveeno uses oats, which are full of fatty acids and other hair-healthy vitamins. So, if you’re looking for a shampoo that comes at a great price, is easy to find, and will boost your hair’s health, Aveeno’s Almond Oil Shampoo is a perfect choice.

Pantene Pro-V Repair and Protect Shampoo and Conditioner is a fantastic choice if you want a shampoo that treats the signs of damaged hair, offers durable protection from further damage and helps regenerate your hair.

The goal of Pantene’s shampoo is designed to address even the most difficult hair problems. Even if you’re dealing with advanced hair shedding, this shampoo can turn your hair from lifeless to shining and healthy. And that’s what you want, right?

For damaged hair, this shampoo is renowned for its effectiveness. Pantene’s shampoo removes dirt and impurities while giving hair active Pro-V nutrients that quickly reverse the effects of damage. Additionally, the keratin protection complex in this shampoo heals and shields your hair from damage brought on by environmental stressors.

This shampoo acts as a humectant – sealing moisture inside your hair follicles for maximum retention. That means all the benefits you notice will be long-lasting – and what’s better than that? It uses its namesake formula, called a Pro-V mix, that rapidly combats symptoms of oxidation, giving your hair a shiny appearance with smoother strands.

This shampoo and conditioner come together and should be used together. Unlike other conditioners, Pantene’s product did not weigh heavily on our hair and left it shiny – without any excess amount of grease or oil. Just like the shampoo, it has a long-lasting result, and you won’t need to reapply it for a few days. We recommend Pantene’s Pro-V Repair and Protect Shampoo and Conditioner for a reasonably priced pair of well-reviewed products.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!