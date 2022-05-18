The Most Stylish Sandals to Support High Arches

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Everyone’s body is different, and we all deal with varying issues. When it comes to feet, some of Us are born with higher arches — which can make footwear shopping a bit more difficult. If you haven’t figured out what to look for, we may be able to help you on your shoe quest!

Podiatrists from the Ryan Foot & Ankle Specialists note a couple of key features to consider while shopping for shoes if you have higher arches. Try to avoid buying heels that are over two inches, make sure the heel is sturdy and look out for soles that are more flexible. With that in mind, we wanted to search for new sandals to rock this summer — all of which you can shop below!

These Fun Block Heels

This is the ultimate example of a heel that’s sturdy and supportive! It’s also tapered, so the jump in height isn’t too severe and makes them feel more comfortable.

Get the Anne Klein Finesse sandals (originally $79) on sale for $53 from Zappos!

These Supportive Slingbacks

These sandals are a solid everyday option because they’re super versatile! The strap in the back helps them to not slide around while you walk, and the footbed has next-level comfort.

Get the Cole Haan Morena Sandal for $130 at Zappos!

These Mediterranean-Style Sandals

These sandals are the epitome of the summer! We adore the smooth leather look and the little baby heel in the back, plus the comfortable footbed with arch support and cushioning.

Get the SoftWalk Calimesa sandals (originally $100) on sale for $75 from Zappos!

These Surprisingly Comfy Heels

We know we mentioned heels over two inches are a general no-no, but the platform on these heels makes the height far more manageable! Shoppers confirm these are some of the comfiest heels they own.

Get the Naturalizer Mallory heels (originally $130) on sale for $110 from Zappos!

These Fun Buckle Strap Sandals

Another seriously supportive footbed! The way these sandals have an insole that’s molded and curved to the arches of the feet ensures easy all-day wear.

Get the Cougar Nifty sandals for $120 at Zappos!

These Simple Flat Sandals

For a simpler shoe with a lower profile, these slides are absolutely dreamy! The stripped-down design will go with any outfit in your closet, and we also have to shout out the curved footbed for arch support.

Get the Reef Cushion Spring Bloom sandals for $45 at Zappos!

These Everyday Wedges

The cork material these wedges are made from is super soft and flexible, which is exactly what you need! We also love the lower heel height, as it makes them perfect for daily wear — be it in the morning or at night.

Get the SKECHERS Arch Fit Beverlee wedges for $65 at Zappos!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!