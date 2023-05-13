10 Best THC Gummies in 2024

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t love chowing down on a tasty THC gummy? With just the right amount of feel-good flavor and high-quality ingredients, THC gummies are a match made in heaven.

People have enjoyed THC edibles for years. It’s also known by its scientific name, tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC – this is the psychoactive cannabis compound. This cannabinoid can easily be found in dispensaries of states with recreational cannabis laws, and some places even offer THC gummies that are accessible, legal, and can be shipped right to your doorstep.

How exactly is this possible? It all goes back to the 2018 Farm Bill. This game-changing act revolutionized the U.S. hemp industry, legalizing hemp-derived products so long as they contain no more than 0.3% THC in dry weight. Fortunately, that’s all you need to create a great and effective THC gummy.

Thanks to modern innovation, weed edibles (like THC gummies) can be derived from either marijuana or hemp. Because hemp is bred with less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, all hemp-derived products are considered federally legal — including those THC gummies you find at your local dispensary.

At first glance, the immense amount of options available to buy edibles and THC online may leave you feeling like a kid in a candy store, exploring the plentiful options at your fingertips. However, it’s important to make sure you understand how these edible weed products are made and the brands that make them.

Among the sea of incredible brands, it can sometimes be hard to discern quality and legitimate edible weed products. Fortunately, we’ve compiled the best THC gummies on the market today so you can get right to shopping and enjoying your gummies even sooner.

The hemp industry is evolving, and with plenty of great THC edibles to choose from, it’s time to take advantage!

10 Best THC Gummies

Evn – Delta 9 Live Rosin Gummies: Overall Best THC Gummies BATCH – Recreation THC Gummies: Tasty Flavor Joy Organics – HC Gummies (Beach Buzz): Subscription Variety Koi CBD – THC Gummies: Plentiful Flavor Options CBDfx – THC Gummies + CBD Magic Melon Sativa: Uplifting Effects cbdMD – Delta 9 Gummies: CBD Value Medterra – True Full Spectrum™ Original CBD Gummies: Low-THC Option ELYXR – THC/HHC Gummies: THC-Heavy Blend FAB CBD – Delta 9 Gummies: Most Servings Per Bottle five CBD – Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies: Quantity and Potency Variety

1. Evn – Delta 9 Live Rosin Gummies: Overall Best THC Gummies

Price: $45

Content: 5 mg THC and 10 mg CBD per gummy

Size: 30 gummies per container

Flavor: Sour watermelon

Key Specs: Made with single-strain rosin sourced from Sonoma Hills Farm

Evn CBD was born from a love for CBD and its potential to usher in a sense of calm and balance among users. Initially Evn aimed to create the highest-quality CBD products to share with friends and family of the brand.

But the demand only grew over time, and now a wide array of consumers enjoy Evn’s products. The CBD company also keeps a vigilant eye out on new technological innovations. Enter, Evn’s Delta 9 Live Rosin Gummies.

The Benefits of Live Rosin

What exactly is live rosin? It’s a solventless extraction made using pressure and heat, without any butane or propane other concentrates may have, ideal for the health-conscious user.

Live rosin specifically contains more terpenes than other rosin products as well. Terpenes are the aromatic compounds in cannabis and other plants, and when it comes to CBD and Delta 9 THC, a strong terpene profile works to enhance the overall effect.

While the extraction process itself is more time-consuming and can be expensive, it results in a less processed, high-quality concentrate, which equates to a more effective product. Get ready to relax!

Highlights

Cannabinoids and Strain Specs: Each piece combines 10 mg of CBD and 5 mg THC with a delectable sour watermelon flavor. The gummies are infused with single-strain hemp rosin, “Special Sauce,” a hybrid known for its standout earthy and citrus tones and tendency to promote a sense of full-body relaxation. The organic hemp is sourced from Sonoma Hills Farm in Northern California.

All Natural: Evn is incredibly transparent about what goes into these beauties, namely no artificial flavors or colors and a list of easily recognizable ingredients. That’s right, none of those hard-to-pronounce chemicals here!

Returns and Shipping: The CBD brand is so confident you’ll enjoy this offering, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Also, the free ground shipping on U.S. orders is a pretty notable perk.

We’ve got a great collection of gummies on this list, but we’ll admit: Evn’s Delta 9 Live Rosin THC Gummies are tough to beat, tuning up each detail to precision quality. Sit back, relax, and enjoy!

2. BATCH – Recreation THC Gummies: Tasty Flavor

Price: $60

Content: 5 mg THC and 25 mg CBD per gummy

Size: 30 gummies per container

Flavor: Blueberry

BATCH is built on the pillars of transparency, authenticity, and effectiveness. The brand offers lab tours, embraces a batch-by-batch approach and keeps it small with their entire team in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and centers science and function to create the most potent products to deliver the best results.

In its own words, BATCH aims to “recreate recreation” with its THC gummies, “one microdose at a time.”

Highlights

Full Spectrum Formula: The carefully crafted gummies each feature 5 mg THC and 25 mg of full spectrum CBD oil, containing all the beneficial cannabis compounds in the cannabis plant like cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids to deliver the optimal experience to all users.

Quality Ingredients: The health-conscious canna-consumer can rest assured that BATCH pays close attention to its ingredients. The company strays away from using fillers or additives, uses non-GMO and organic ingredients, and its products are Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free.

Great Flavor and Effects: The blueberry flavor has a terrific taste, and reviewers regularly highlight the gummies’ relaxing effects on their bodies and minds — specifically assisting with sleep and mood — perfect to add a little chill to your daily routine. The company recommends starting with a half THC gummy at a time, a dose that many reviewers find more than sufficient, adding even more value to the 30 gummies within each package.

Returns and Subscriptions: BATCH offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, and the brand also has a great subscription program for buyers. The subscribe-and-save program takes 25% off each order, with options for delivery every 30 or 60 days.

With its Recreation THC Gummies, BATCH provides reliable, consistent, and versatile weed gummies fit for a busy day out, an evening of unwinding, and everything in between.

3. Joy Organics – Budder THC Gummies (Beach Buzz): Subscription Variety

Price: $40

Content: 5 mg THC and 25 mg CBD per gummy

Size: 20 gummies per container

Flavor: Multi-flavor

Joy Organics was born out of Co-Founder Joy Smith’s personal journey with CBD, looking to bring comfort and compassion to as many people as she could. Joy personally struggled with sleep and other issues, and discovering CBD set her off on an expansive journey that eventually led to Joy Organics.

And these cannabinoid-rich gummies don’t play around!

Highlights

Cannabinoid-Rich Recipe: Each gummy has 25 mg of CBD, 5 mg of THC, and 40 mg of total cannabinoids in each gummy — that means minor players like CBG, CBC, and CBN give each morsel that extra kick to deliver major effects.

Variety of Flavors: With all these crucial compounds, you might pick up a hint of hemp flavor in these edible weed gummies, but the bold flavors including Pineapple, Blueberry Lemonade, and Orange shine through more than anything else. The best part? Beach Buzz includes a mix of ALL of these flavors in each bottle, so you can have something a little different each time.

Great Ingredients with Transparency: Joy Organics steers clear of artificial flavors, corn syrup, and gluten. It’s great for plant-based diets, consumers with sensitive stomachs, or anyone looking to go natural with their THC gummy consumption. Each bottle also comes with a QR code for consumers to scan, linking to internal lab reports on the raw CBD oil and the third-party lab testing results.

In the words of the CBD brand, “You can see just how clean and potent these babies are.”

Returns and Subscriptions: For repeat buyers, Joy Organics boasts a stellar subscription system. Not only do consumers snag 20% off their gummies, but they can choose from a wide variety of delivery frequencies — two, four, six, eight, or 12 weeks apart — allowing customers to tailor their experience precisely to their own lives and needs. The 90-day satisfaction guarantee is also one of the largest windows featured on this list.

Reviewers routinely nod to the consistent effects of encouraging better sleep and a general sense of relief and relaxation. As the Beach Buzz name implies, reviews also affirm these gummies still allow for function, adding a bit of spark to your everyday routine or even a relaxing beach day.

4. Koi CBD – THC Gummies: Plentiful Flavor Options

Price: $40

Size: 20 gummies per container

Flavor: 3 flavor options

Koi CBD aims to lead the wave of hemp for natural health and wellness, focusing on its commitment to helping consumers to feel better and live better. With that in mind, the brand says there is no room for compromises or subpar quality, only the best ingredients, best suppliers, and best processes.

With Koi’s THC Gummies, these values absolutely shine through.

Highlights

Balanced 2:1 Ratio: For folks who want a little more of a THC kick or to simply stretch the life of each bottle a bit longer, Koi is the place to go. Each THC gummy has a 2:1 ratio, with 20 mg of CBD and 10 mg THC.

Great Variety: These cannabis gummies also scream variety, with five delicious flavors to choose from: Blue-Razz, Strawberry, Watermelon, Mango, and Lime. The taste is great too, so don’t be surprised if you revisit the Koi site looking to try the entire collection. The brand has a 60-count option, in addition to its standard 20-count bottle – this is great for consumers who want to ensure they always have these relaxing morsels on hand.

Potential Savings: Koi also goes above and beyond when it comes to its customers. The brand offers a savings program, Koi Cares, exclusively for military members, medical professionals, first responders, and people who are financially disadvantaged. Through the program, the brand takes 25% off all purchases. Additionally, Koi offers a points program to help repeat buyers save money on future purchases.

Koi is direct about the feel-good effects of its THC gummies, and customers appear to resonate. Reviews note the mood-enhancing, mellowing effects that promote a sense of chill and assist with relaxation and sleep.

5. CBDfx – THC Gummies + CBD Magic Melon Sativa: Uplifting Effects

Price: $40

Size: 20 gummies per container

Flavor: one flavor option

CBDfx is committed to delivering the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products to new and experienced users alike. The company was launched in 2014 under the belief that everyone deserves access to the myriad wellness benefits CBD offers. Clearly, CBDfx has stuck to that ethos, growing from its humble roots in San Fernando Valley to become one of the largest privately-held CBD companies in the world.

CBDfx offers an array of full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products, and quality is its highest virtue. The hemp crops are organically grown, pesticide-free, and non-GMO, using a specialized solvent-free, CO2 extraction process to draw out highly purified CBD in one of the cleanest and most energy-efficient manners possible.

Highlights

Cannabinoid Specs: The brand’s Magic Melon Sativa gummies boast a 3:1 CBD: THC blend, each bottle containing 20 gummies with 30 mg of CBD and 10 mg of THC in each — double the THC of CBDfx’s other edible gummies per serving.

Balanced Effects: Many reviews point to the potency of these gummies, though the effects still aren’t anything overwhelming. The blend of THC and CBD, along with the array of other cannabis compounds, encourages a sense of calm and relaxation, while the sativa effects allow users to embrace a general sense of happiness and feeling uplifted.

All-Natural Ingredients with Full Transparency: These CBDfx gummies are also vegan, gluten-free, and made with all-natural ingredients, with all lab results available directly on the website.

Returns and Savings: The brand has a 60-day money-back guarantee and regularly offers coupons to its customers to save a little extra.

With its Magic Melon gummies, CBDfx offers great THC value and an incredibly well-rounded experience.

6. cbdMD – Delta 9 THC Gummies: CBD Value

Price: $35

Size: 20 gummies per container

Flavor: two flavor options

cbdMD brings the ultimate combination of calm and balance with its spectacular Delta 9 gummies. With two flavor options to choose from, Cherry or Blue Razz, CBD enthusiasts will especially love this offering.

Highlights

CBD-Rich Full-Spectrum Formula: While each gummy has 10 mg THC, you’ll also get a whopping 50 mg of CBD. This hefty amount of CBD and 5:1 ratio works wonders, ushering in a sense of wellness, relaxation, and calm every time. cbdMD is also full spectrum, meaning that the additional cannabis compounds will only work to enhance the effects of these plentiful cannabinoids.

Returns and Subscriptions: The brand has a 60-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee, along with a subscription service that has two-week, one-month, two-month, and three-month frequency options. Subscribers can also enjoy free priority shipping, and they can reschedule, hold, or cancel orders at any time.

Transparency and Assistance Programs: cbdMD has lab results available directly on its product pages. The brand also has some of the best assistance programs on this list, including qualified discount programs for the military, veterans, first responders, emergency personnel, and the legally disabled. Customers who qualify can enjoy 40% off cbdMD’s premium, hemp-derived products.

Rewards and Referrals: All cbdMD customers can also enjoy savings through the brand’s reward program, simply by purchasing the products they already love, signing up for the cbdMD newsletter, or signing up for a cbdMD account. The brand also offers discounts for referrals, meaning you and a friend can enjoy a little money off your next purchase. Why not share the wealth?

7. Medterra – True Full Spectrum Original CBD Gummies: Low-THC Option

Price: $24

Size: 20 gummies per container

Flavor: citrus flavor

Medterra was founded by a group of passionate individuals standing firmly behind the power of CBD products, looking to ensure that CBD is available for all in need and at an affordable price. The Medterra team is always looking to innovate, regularly introducing new products that can help consumers in a variety of exciting ways.

Highlights

Low-THC Formula: Medterra’s Full Spectrum Original CBD Gummies are ideal for consumers looking for minimal THC while still enjoying the benefits the entourage effect can offer. The brand is non-GMO, uses organically grown hemp, and embraces organic, all-natural ingredients in its gummies. Each weed gummy contains up to 25 mg of CBD, 2 mg of THC, and 3 mg of additional minor cannabinoids, allowing for an even deeper CBD experience, as many reviews point out.

Get Ready to Relax: With these low-THC gummies, you’re less likely to feel the psychoactive effects of THC, but they are still ideal to relax and promote a sense of calm. The Medterra catalog has a number of “benefits,” like Focus, Sleep, and Recover, and pairs each product with a specific benefit. If you haven’t already guessed, the True Full Spectrum Original CBD Gummies proudly wear a Relax benefit on their sleeve.

Quantity Variety: The citrus-flavored THC gummies come in two varieties, 30- and 60-count bottles. Even better, the 60-count option allows for hefty savings if you’re willing to shell out a little extra up front.

Subscriptions and Discounts: Speaking of savings, Medterra also has a pretty great subscription program. Subscribers enjoy 30% off products, free shipping, the ability to pause or cancel orders at any time, and can choose between one- and two-month delivery intervals. If you’re not ready to subscribe, signing up for Medterra emails also gives you an instant 20% off.

Transparency, Returns, and Savings: Lab results are available directly on the product page, and if you aren’t satisfied, the company has a 30-day risk-free guarantee beginning the day your order is delivered for first-time customers. Veterans, active duty military personnel, and those who are long-term medically disabled are also all eligible to receive discounts on full-price retail orders.

For the consumer looking to relax while minimizing impairment, these Medterra cannabis gummies are absolutely the way to go!

8. Elyxr – THC/HHC Gummies: THC-Heavy Psychoactive Blend

Price: $35

Size: 20 gummies per container

Flavor: four flavors plus party and sample packs

Elyxr’s products were born from years of experience and expertise, embracing a wide array of cannabis gummies and products from gummies to pre-rolls and dabs to cartridges, promoting well-being and peace of mind all the while.

If you’re looking for a unique THC gummy option, look no further!

Highlights

Cannabinoid-Heavy Formula: This gummy pick from Elyxr is jam-packed with 25 mg of THC and 37.5 mg of HHC in each gummy. With eight pieces in each pack, that’s 500 mg of cannabinoids total!

Made with HHC: HHC is made with a purified cannabinoid, like THC, through a hydrogenation process in the presence of an appropriate solvent and catalyst, effectively converting THC into HHC. The naturally occurring compound is found in the hemp plant’s seeds and pollen, mimicking the effects of THC in many ways. Similarly, it’s capable of producing a blissful feeling and a number of soothing mental and physical benefits.

Just know that this is definitely going to be the most psychoactive, THC-rich entry on this list! Each THC gummy is a decent size, so it’s easy to dose out to your personal preference and really get your money’s worth out of the eight gummies. Reviewers consistently reference the potency of these babies, so be sure to read the directions before diving in.

Great Flavor Options: Elyxr also embraces variety, offering an array of tasty flavors including Blue Razz, Watermelon, Mango, and Grape. Not enough? The brand also offers a Party Pack option, containing two of each of the four flavors or the Sample Pack, with one weed gummy of each of the four flavors, allowing customers to try each flavor before making a commitment to just one.

Bulk Savings, Subscriptions, and Other Discounts: For consumers looking to shop in bulk, Elxyr also has a great Stack and Save program that takes an additional 15% off of orders combining multiple products. For repeat buyers, check out the brand’s monthly subscription deal, which takes 20% off each order. For even more savings, customers can sign up for emails to earn $20 off, and Elyxr also offers limited-time deals, like 25% off your first order, available at the touch of a button.

9. FAB CBD – Delta 9 Gummies: Most Servings Per Bottle

Price: $48

Size: 60 gummies per container

Flavor: guava or melon

FAB CBD’s mission is to help consumers by creating some of the best CBD products on the market alongside extraordinary customer service. The company is looking to pioneer a new generation of consumers embracing wellness while also giving back to the community as part of its business model.

The brand’s formulations are driven by science, innovation, and customer needs, putting in time and work into every product they create with these values in mind.

Highlights

Big on Quantity: Those looking for quantity can stop their search now: Each bottle has a whopping 60 gummies, each with 5 mg THC and CBD. At 600 mg in each bottle, it definitely has more total cannabinoids than any other product on this list. FAB CBD admits these gummies aren’t made to “shoot you over the moon,” but the full-spectrum hemp and balanced 1:1 ratio will still leave you enjoying the elevated, mood-enhancing effects.

Small but Mighty: Regardless of the lower amount of cannabinoids in each THC gummy, reviews routinely point to the relaxing and mood-enhancing effects, along with FAB CBD’s impeccable customer service.

Tasty, Original Flavors: The brand also carries two unique flavors, Melon and Guava, giving a hint of tropical with just a bit of tartness on top. We’ll take great taste on top of well-balanced effects!

Returns and Subscriptions: FAB CBD has a 30-day money-back guarantee. For returning buyers, the brand’s Subscribe & Save options are immense, taking 20% off with a wide array of delivery frequency options between two and 10 weeks apart for a variety of customer needs. The subscription service also gives customers access to monthly giveaways and exclusive access to new products before launch.

10. five CBD – Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies: Quantity and Potency Variety

Price: $40

Size: 20 gummies per container

Flavor: five flavor options

Rounding off our list of best THC gummies, we have five CBD’s Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies.

Highlights

Plenty of Choices: Off the bat, five CBD is all about options. These gummies have five different strength options to choose from: The Daily Buzz and Daily Buzz Sour with 25 mg of CBD and 5 mg THC; Original and Sour with 25 mg of CBD and 2 mg of THC; and Sleep with 25 mg of CBD, 2 mg of THC, and topped off with 3 mg of melatonin. With a number of experiences and consumer preferences in mind, five CBD does a great job of covering the bases.

And it doesn’t stop there. On top of the various strength options, five CBD offers 20-, 40-, and 60-count of their edible THC option.

Quality Ingredients and Variety: These delicious edible gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, and each edible gummy container has a variety of different flavors (aside from the Sleep option, though the Berry flavor is still very tasty). That means there’s no need to worry about burning out on any one flavor.

Full of Cannabinoids: No matter what formulation works best for your needs, each is made with full spectrum CBD, providing a wide array of benefits across all major and minor cannabinoids. In fact, five CBD says its CBD+THC extract has up to six times the minor cannabinoids of its competitors.

Transparency and Subscriptions: Each iteration has an easily accessible lab certificate available directly on the website, and five CBD also has some pretty hefty savings associated with its subscription program. With a monthly delivery, subscribers save 30% on each order.

Factors to Consider When Purchasing THC Gummies

It’s important to be selective as you narrow down what product will work best for you. As mentioned, it’s a new era for CBD and hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta 9 THC, so having a few benchmarks in mind can make it easier to navigate the bulk of products available today.

Here are some of the factors we considered when making this list that you should keep in mind when shopping for the best THC gummies.

Third-Party Labs/Certificate of Analysis

Whether they are available directly on the website or on the product itself, easily accessible lab results are one of the most important things to look for when shopping for hemp-derived products. The third-party labs give you an unbiased look at what’s in your gummies, ensuring they contain no impurities, are federally compliant, and that the company is actually giving you everything the product claims to contain.

Some companies might leave lab results off their site and products, only emailing them out upon request. In this case, we recommend shopping elsewhere.

Quality and Effects

Hand-in-hand with accessible lab results, quality is huge. Looking at lab reports, alongside customer reviews, can be helpful. Be sure to look at how the products are made, and be aware of the gummies’ cannabinoid content as you think through your desired effects and wellness goals. Broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate, for example, won’t have THC or the full scope of cannabis compounds, whereas full-spectrum products do and typically have better entourage effects.

If this list shows anything, it’s that there is a huge variance of products available with a broad range of cannabinoids, flavors, and potencies. Be sure to know what exactly you are looking for and what formula will most benefit you before you click that “check out” button.

Hemp Sources

All of the cannabis gummies on this list were made with hemp grown in the United States and have transparent information surrounding how the hemp is grown. Most brands should have no problem sharing this information, and if they do, consider it a red flag.

Ingredients

While some entrees on our list contain ingredients like corn starch or food colorings, most are all natural and organic. Plainly, we’re in a time where edible gummies don’t have to be packed with chemicals and artificial flavors. While there are plenty of vegan and organic options out on the market, don’t assume these are the default, either.

Company Reputation

The brands on this list are some of the biggest names in the game, with years under their belt showing a clear commitment to quality. Again, there are countless CBD companies out there today, so be sure to do a little extra digging before you buy. Check out the company’s track record, the information available (or unavailable) on the company website, and what previous customers have to say about their experience. Just a little research could be enough to change your tune.

How We Choose our List of Best THC Gummies

There are always a number of factors behind determining our list of the best THC gummies. That’s because we want to be sure we’re giving you all the best resources for making your next online weed purchase!

With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to understand what companies are offering the best THC edibles. That’s why we made it easy for you:

Reputation and Customer Reviews

We only select the best brands with reputable customer reviews. That’s because customers are just like you! Everyone is looking for the best experience when it comes to popping a THC gummy.

We look for 5-star reviews and only companies with a high volume of quality reviews. We’re looking for real people leaving real reviews!

That’s why we only chose brands that you know and love, combined with a focus for creating great customer experiences. Most of our brands offer money back guarantees along with exclusive savings and discounts. We’re here to help you get nothing but the best!

Cost

With the high price tag for everything nowadays, we know that cost is important. We made sure to research a wide range of brands and edible gummy products to help you determine what fits your needs.

All of our THC gummies are affordable and easy to ship direct to your house. This helps make edibles a part of your regular routine.

Ingredients

We make sure that all these brands use nothing but the best. All plant material is sourced right here in the U.S., so you know it’s high-quality. We aim to review those that offer natural ingredients without the premium price tag.

All ingredients are sourced ethically and what’s on the label is what’s in the bottle.

Third-Party Testing

We believe that independent testing is a critical factor in determining the best products. The best THC gummies are crafted by companies that use third-party testing to verify all their products. This is the new standard for all health and wellness products, so finding companies that make this a part of their policy is crucial for finding the best options.

Customer Experience

If a company puts their customer experience first, that’s usually a good sign of a reputable company. At the end of the day, it’s all about the customers. We want to ensure that the brands we highlight are offering nothing but the best when it comes to customer experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions for THC Gummies

We know with all these options there are a lot of questions. Take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about THC gummies below:

Do CBD Gummies Have THC?

Because most CBD products are derived from hemp, they will have a very small trace amount of THC in them — less than 0.3% to be exact. In order to be considered federally legal, all hemp plants must be cultivated in a way that results in less than 0.3% THC by dry weight.

The trace levels found in hemp-derived CBD products are low enough, but you still get the long-term benefits of CBD.

What is the Strongest THC in Gummies?

There isn’t really a “strongest” type of THC, it just depends on how many milligrams per serving are in the THC gummies you choose. Most start with 5 mg THC or 10 mg THC per serving, with one serving equalling one THC gummy. This is generally a good starting point for new users and it’s always best to start with a lower serving size before trying THC gummies with higher potency.

The source of the THC is another factor to consider. THC sourced from marijuana is only available in select states where you can purchase products medically or recreationally. Generally speaking, some of these products offer higher concentrations of THC per serving, often sourced from plants with anywhere from 10-30% THC.

THC sourced from hemp, often referred to as Delta 9 THC, is considered federally legal because it’s sourced from plants with less than 0.3% THC by dry weight. This just means that in order to be considered hemp, these cannabis plants are grown and cultivated in such a way that the overall percentage of THC stays under 0.3%. Either product is great for those looking to try THC gummies, it really just depends on what is available in your market.

Delta 8 vs Delta 9 THC: What is the Difference?

Both Delta 8 and Delta-9 are just two of the cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Delta 9 is also known by its more common name: THC. That’s because the scientific name for Delta 9 THC is Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. Whenever you see Delta 9 THC and THC, they are by composition the same molecule.

Thanks to new innovation, companies have been able to develop THC products, like weed edibles and cannabis gummies, that can utilize hemp-derived Delta 9 instead of its marijuana-derived counterpart.

Delta 8 is another cannabinoid found in cannabis plants, but it’s usually found at very low levels in its natural state. In order to create Delta 8 products, other cannabinoids, like CBD, must be synthetically processed to recreate the molecular structure of Delta 9.

What is the Recommended Dose for THC?

This is a tough question to answer because everyone is different! Some people might react strongly, while others may feel diminished effects from the same dose. It’s best to start low and increase dosage gradually.

Start with anywhere from 5 mg THC to 10 mg THC, or anywhere in between and below. Generally speaking, this is the right place to start and then you can gauge how you feel.

Remember: you can always take more, but you can’t take less. THC gummies and edibles are meant to be enjoyed in a relaxing environment!

What is the Potency of THC Gummies?The potency of THC gummies will vary based on the brand. The potency just means the amount of milligrams (mg) of THC per serving. A serving size usually ranges from 1-2 gummies. All of this can be found on the label of the product you’re using.

Some offer smaller concentrations of THC potency, anywhere from 1 to 5 mg THC. This is generally considered a lower serving size and is best for beginners. On the other hand, some brands aim to provide potent THC gummies, with upwards of 20 mg THC or more per serving. This is considered a more potent serving size and should be reserved for those who use THC gummies more often.

It’s important to consider where your THC gummies come from. Are they sourced from cannabis or hemp? Cannabis-derived THC gummies are generally considered more potent. But again, this all depends on the serving size and concentration of THC per serving.

How Long Do THC Gummies Last?

Again, this will vary for each person. Due to age, weight, metabolic structure, etc., your body will process things at different rates. For most, effects set in within 45-90 minutes and can last anywhere from two to four hours or more.

But don’t worry, just relax and enjoy the ride! Cannabis edibles are created to help improve relaxation and create a more calm, balanced outlook on everyday life. From trouble sleeping to overwhelming stress, THC gummies are the perfect tasty treat to add to any routine to help you unwind after a long day.

Are THC Gummies Legal?

This really depends on the source material for the product. If the THC is hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, it’s considered federally legal. But states are still allowed to take their own set of rules when it comes to these products.

As far as THC that comes from marijuana, this is reserved for the states that have made the production of THC products legal. This will vary state to state. Be sure to check out your own state and local laws before making any purchases, just to be safe!

But just remember: THC gummies and cannabis edibles are meant to be enjoyed! Start with a lower amount and adjust accordingly. One of the best things about using THC and CBD products as part of a daily routine is that you can use it as you need it.

Now sit back, relax, and enjoy some edibles thanks to our list of the best THC gummies!

