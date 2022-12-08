The Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters for Women This Holiday Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Our uniform for any semi-formal holiday gathering? An ugly Christmas sweater, of course! They’re a blast to wear and can actually be stylish if you put together the outfit properly.

We love discovering new, slightly kooky styles to add to our collections in an effort to upgrade our knitwear game. As we searched for fresh sweaters this year, we found a slew of options we just had to clue you in on! Trust Us — these designs are definitely going to bring in the LOLs!

This Bright Red Sweater

This sweater draws inspiration from classic holiday knits by throwing some trees and reindeer into the mix!

Get the v28 Varied Ugly Christmas Sweater for prices starting at $10 at Amazon!

This Light-Up Sweater

Light up any holiday party (literally) by wearing this LED-equipped sweater!

Get the OFF THE RACK LED Christmas Sweater for prices starting at $40 at Amazon!

This Sparkly Tinsel Top

The tinsel details on this sweater will catch the light beautifully and make you shine bright!

Get the Tipsy Elves Classic Cute Cardigan for prices starting at $40 at Amazon!

This Ultra-Cute Santa Sweater

If you don’t want to go for the full-on “ugly” aesthetic, this cute Santa motif sweater is absolutely ideal!

Get the Lesmart Women’s Ugly Christmas Sweater for prices starting at $33 at Amazon!

This Funny Snowman Sweater

This is quintessential holiday attire at its most adorable!

Get the Pink Queen Women’s Knitted Pullover Ugly Christmas Sweater for prices starting at $30 at Amazon!

This Hilarious Reindeer Sweater

The reindeer on this sweater may be the coolest Rudolph depiction we’ve ever seen!

Get the *daisysboutique* Women’s Christmas Reindeer Sweater for prices starting at $20 at Amazon!

This Cozy Sweater Dress

With a pair of thigh-high boots and tights, you’ll feel seriously comfy and chic in this amazing dress!

Get the Jumppmile Women’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Dress for prices starting at $33 at Amazon!

