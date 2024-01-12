Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With everyone planning their trips for 2024, it’s time to start counting down and preparing. Whether you’re going somewhere for an extended getaway or just a weekend, traveling is a fun and culturally-enriching experience which helps Us learn more about our fellow humans. But one facet of the planning which sometimes gets overlooked is luggage. What you choose to carry depends on where you’re going and for how long — and often, a big roller suitcase is too much. That’s why the weekender bag is the ideal solution! Weekender bags are a versatile and spacious enough option to hold everything you need for a three-day getaway without the bulk and strain.

Related: 10 Best Travel Bag Deals for People Who Always Overpack — Up to 59% Off I got 99 problems and overpacking is one of them. Try as I might, I can never seem to pack light. Even on short trips, I usually bring a big bag — much to the frustration of my travel companions. Baggage claim is basically my home away from home. But overpacking is such a hassle! […]

If you’re looking for stylish or functional options, there is a weekender bag that will suit your needs. We rounded up our eight favorite weekender bags great for your upcoming getaway — read on to see our picks!

Béis Mini Weekender Bag

Toss all your necessities into this easy weekender bag from Shay Mitchell‘s luxe label — just $98!

Rains Hilo Waterproof Weekend Bag

This waterproof bag from Rains is ideal for the true adventurer — just $110!

AllSaints Mito Recycled Polyester Weekend Bag

This durable bag from AllSaints can go with you anywhere — splurge for $329!

HyCoo Weekender Bag

If affordability is the name of your game, the HyC00 Weekender Bag can’t be beat — just $29!

BAGSMART Weekender Bag

Bagsmart’s weekender bag relies on a sleek quilted material which fits right into the quiet luxury trend — just $30!

TUMI Port Weekend Duffel Bag

TUMI is known for its luxury and classic bags, and this dreamy weekend duffel is chic and functional — a splurge at $540, but totally worth it!

Fawn Design The Weekender Bag

Try this weekender bag for when your trip stretches a bit longer than a few days — just $220!

Rebecca Minkoff Studded Weekender Bag

This bag has stylish studs for an elevated look — was $328, now just $230!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us