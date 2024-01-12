Your account
8 Weekender Bags to Grab for Your Upcoming Getaway

By
weekender bags

With everyone planning their trips for 2024, it’s time to start counting down and preparing. Whether you’re going somewhere for an extended getaway or just a weekend, traveling is a fun and culturally-enriching experience which helps Us learn more about our fellow humans. But one facet of the planning which sometimes gets overlooked is luggage. What you choose to carry depends on where you’re going and for how long — and often, a big roller suitcase is too much. That’s why the weekender bag is the ideal solution! Weekender bags are a versatile and spacious enough option to hold everything you need for a three-day getaway without the bulk and strain. 

If you’re looking for stylish or functional options, there is a weekender bag that will suit your needs. We rounded up our eight favorite weekender bags great for your upcoming getaway — read on to see our picks!

Béis Mini Weekender Bag

Béis Mini Weekender Bag
Nordstrom

Toss all your necessities into this easy weekender bag from Shay Mitchell‘s luxe label — just $98!

See it!

Rains Hilo Waterproof Weekend Bag

Rains Hilo Waterproof Weekend Bag
Nordstrom

This waterproof bag from Rains is ideal for the true adventurer — just $110!

See it!

AllSaints Mito Recycled Polyester Weekend Bag

AllSaints Mito Recycled Polyester Weekend Bag
Nordstrom

This durable bag from AllSaints can go with you anywhere — splurge for $329!

See it!

HyCoo Weekender Bag

HyC00 Weekender Bag
Amazon

If affordability is the name of your game, the HyC00 Weekender Bag can’t be beat — just $29!

See it!

BAGSMART Weekender Bag

BAGSMART Weekender Bags
Amazon

Bagsmart’s weekender bag relies on a sleek quilted material which fits right into the quiet luxury trend — just $30!

See it!

TUMI Port Weekend Duffel Bag

TUMI Port Weekend Duffel Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue

 

TUMI is known for its luxury and classic bags, and this dreamy weekend duffel is chic and functional — a splurge at $540, but totally worth it!

See it!

Fawn Design The Weekender Bag

Briggs & Riley Baseline Weekend Duffle Bag
Nordstrom

Try this weekender bag for when your trip stretches a bit longer than a few days — just $220!

See it!

Rebecca Minkoff Studded Weekender Bag

Rebecca Minkoff Studded Weekender Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue

This bag has stylish studs for an elevated look — was $328, now just $230!

See it!

