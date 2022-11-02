Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I got 99 problems and overpacking is one of them. Try as I might, I can never seem to pack light. Even on short trips, I usually bring a big bag — much to the frustration of my travel companions. Baggage claim is basically my home away from home.

But overpacking is such a hassle! From schlepping my suitcase down unpaved paths (channeling Cameron Diaz in The Holiday and Sandra Bullock in The Proposal) or paying extra to check my bag at the airport, it’s always an advantage to choose a carry-on instead. If you’re in the market for new luggage, then you’re in luck! We rounded up the 10 best deals on smaller travel bags that still give you enough room to store and organize your belongings. You won’t have to sacrifice style or space with these handy must-haves — all on sale!

Kenneth Cole Reaction Hardside 4-Wheel Spinner Travel Suitcase

Go for the (rose) gold! With over 15,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, this carry-on suitcase is a crowd-pleaser. Featuring four-wheel multi-directional spinners for smooth maneuvering, protective corner guards for shock absorption and interior pockets for organization, this lightweight luggage is a durable dream. One reviewer raved, “Best suitcase I’ve ever had! So cute and super easy to maneuver.”

Was $240 On Sale: $98 You Save 59% See It!

Jadyn 22″ Women’s Large Duffel/Weekender Bag with Shoe Pocket

Stand out from a crowd of boring black luggage with this large weekender bag! Available in 14 fun colors and patterns (including blue tie-dye, purple floral and leopard-print), this duffel bag will add some flair to your travel uniform. This overnight bag features a front pocket, side shoe pocket and an interior zipper pocket to securely store all of your items!

Was $50 On Sale: $43 You Save 14% See It!

BAGSMART Weekender Travel Duffel Bag

Adorned with gold hardware, this quilted duffel bag looks so much more expensive than it is. Compact yet roomy, this travel bag makes for the perfect carry-on. There are two separate compartments inside: a lifestyle zone that can fit your daily essentials and a business zone with its own laptop compartment and pockets for accessories. Other bonus features: a travel-friendly shoe bag, a waterproof pocket (ideal for vacation!), a detachable shoulder strap and a front zipper pocket.

Was $50 On Sale: $36 You Save 28% See It!

Vera Bradley Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag

Classic, comfy and colorful, Vera Bradley is known for quilted bags with vibrant designs. This large cotton duffel bag retains the iconic style in travel form. Choose from 36 different patterns, including plaid, paisley and floral print. One customer called this bag “beautiful, practical, durable and affordable.”

Was $120 On Sale: $72 You Save 40% See It!

Travelers Club 20″ Richmond Spinner Carry-On Luggage

Blue skies ahead! Prepare for take-off with a pop of pastel. One reviewer proclaimed, “This suitcase is perfect for traveling! Lightweight and durable.”

Was $50 On Sale: $44 You Save 12% See It!

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage

We’re obsessed with this color-block carry-on suitcase! Beyond the gorgeous combo of mint green and lavender, this luggage features spinner wheels that rotate 360 degrees for extra flexibility. The hardside shell provides protection, while the interior mesh, zip pocket and elastic pocket keep your items organized. “I love this as a carry-on!” one shopper gushed. “I could fit a week’s worth of clothes in it, with shoes. So spacious for the size.”

Was $120 On Sale: $66 You Save 45% See It!

Tumi Voyageur Dumont Duffle Bag

A noted name in luxury luggage, Tumi delivers again with this attractive duffel. Ideal for a weekend getaway, this nylon bag includes plenty of pockets and a luggage sleeve that can slide over a rolling suitcase. And the khaki color is a great neutral alternative to basic black.

Was $495 On Sale: $297 You Save 40% See It!

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Upright 2 Wheel Luggage

Known as one of the most reliable brands in the travel industry, especially among flight attendants and pilots, Travelpro offers lifetime limited coverage. This ultra-lightweight two-wheel suitcase is a convenient carry-on. Expandable, water-repellant and ergonomic, this durable travel bag has a long shelf life. According to one customer, it’s the “largest and lightest carry-on you can buy!”

Was $170 On Sale: $145 You Save 15% See It!

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Carry-On 20-Inch

Paint the town red with this top-rated travel suitcase, now 50% off! “I love the color!” one shopper reported. “Easy to spot on the baggage carousel. The separate zippered side of the luggage is a great feature. All items were snug and secure. I just finished my first trip and loved how well the bag wheels maneuver. I would highly recommend this product.”

Was $160 On Sale: $80 You Save 50% See It!

J.Crew Weekender Montauk Tote

Turn your travel tote into a beach bag with this classic canvas weekender from J.Crew! The zippered top and interior pocket will keep all of your personal belongings safe and sound. You can even customize this bag with your own monogram. “I think this is the best beach tote on the market!” one reviewer declared. “Large size, beautifully designed classic beach bag, top zipper, and crossbody strap, sold me on the weekender.”

Was $168 On Sale: $148 You Save 12% See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your travel style? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!