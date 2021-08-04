11 Perfect Weekender Bags to Fit All of Your Vacay Essentials

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spontaneous weekend getaways are our favorite trips to take! When we feel particularly drained from the daily grind, taking a last-minute break can be seriously game-changing. It’s our chance to do something different and come back feeling totally refreshed!

One of the best parts about quick trips? They don’t require a ton of packing, so all you need is a duffle or weekender bag to fit the essentials. Whether you’re a light packer or need more room, we have the perfect bag for your upcoming mini-break ready for you to pick up below!

This Rolling Duffle

This super lightweight duffle is easy to carry over your shoulder — but if you need to take a break, just roll it like a typical suitcase!

Get the Vera Bradley Women’s Lighten Up Foldable Rolling Duffle Luggage for $159, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Sporty Duffle

This is an excellent lightweight duffle for any weekend trip — plus, you can use it as a gym bag once you return from your getaway!

Get the PUMA Evercat Contender Duffel Bag for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Double-Layer Weekender

This bag has a hefty bottom layer and a larger top compartment to separate your shoes from your clothes and other belongings!

Get the CAMTOP Women’s Ladies Travel Weekender Bag for $43, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Convertible Duffle

You can take the two straps of this duffle and wear it as a backpack for a more comfortable feel!

Get the Osprey Daylite® 30L Duffle Bag with free shipping for $70, available at Nordstrom!

This Elegant Weekender Bag

The off-white canvas and brown faux-leather trim on this weekender bag look adorable together — we adore its classically chic travel aestheticf!

Get the BOLOSTA Weekender Bag for Women for $43, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Compact Carry-On

If you’re flying with an airline that has strict baggage limits, this surprisingly roomy tote fits the size requirements for your free personal carry-on item!

Get the Narwey Foldable Travel Duffel Bag Tote Carry on for $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Ultra-Lightweight Duffle

This duffle is ideal for anyone who tends to pack a lot for a trip and doesn’t want their bag to weigh them down!

Get the Gonex 100L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag for $51, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Weather-Proof Duffle

Keep your gear stuff protected from all types of weather conditions with this duffle!

Get The North Face Base Camp Medium Duffel Bag with free shipping for $139, available at Nordstrom!

This Personalized Duffle

This bag will make such a great gift if you have an avid traveler in your life!

Get the Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Duffle Bag with free shipping for $89, available at Nordstrom!

This Impressively Durable Duffle

As with all of Carharrt’s products, this bag is made from a durable material that will last you for years!

Get the Carhartt Legacy 25-Inch Utility Duffel for $90, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Organizational Duffle

There are too many pockets and compartments to count on this duffle bag — check it out if you like to stay organized!

Get the Spring Country Travel Duffle Bag for $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

