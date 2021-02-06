We May Have Found the Most Comfortable Sports Bra on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who has time for traditional undergarments right now? Over the past year, we’ve worn our underwire or push-up bras a mere handful of times, and it’s been completely freeing. We’ve never owned as many sports bras and comfy bralettes as we do now, and that’s why we’re looking for more.

Our latest find is one of the most popular sports bras that we’ve seen on Amazon, so naturally, we had to find out what makes this option from BESTENA so special.

Get the BESTENA Seamless Comfortable Yoga Bra with Removable Pads for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

At first glance, this simple sports bra doesn’t appear to be particularly groundbreaking — but that’s one reason why it’s such a fan-favorite! The most reliable pieces are sometimes the most basic, and this sports bra puts comfort at the forefront. It has thick, supportive straps, it’s made from a soft and breathable material and it’s supportive enough to wear all day long.

The cups are yet another trait that we love about this bra. Keep them in or pop them out — it all depends on how much coverage you want. The cups can provide a more streamlined shape, but if breathability is your priority, leave them behind!

As the name of the product suggests, this is more of a casual everyday bra than a heavy-duty sports bra. For larger bust sizes, it may not be the most supportive pick if you’re running or doing a high-intensity workout. It’s much better suited for a breezy afternoon doing yoga and pilates — or relaxing. It comes in the only three colors you truly need — black, nude and white. Each of these hues can easily be worn under loose tees or other types of staple tops. Are you sold yet? We can’t wait to discover what Amazon shoppers are raving about!

