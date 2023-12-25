Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Raise your hand if you’re lucky enough to be indulging in the holiday break this year (despite the unseasonably warm Christmas Day temps in many areas of the country). Yes, we we hear you! Days of meetings and email exchanges have finally given way to hours of leisurely lounging around the house. Not only do you get to rock comfy two-piece sets and pajamas while catching up on shows you missed out on due to the hustle and bustle of the season, but you’re hopefully in the company of loved ones.

If you’re on the hunt for a pair of slippers which will keep you comfy as you run back and forth to the microwave or grab your fave take-out order, get ready! Tracking down a pair of slides that won’t hurt your feet but still look super cute may seem challenging at times, but we found a pair you’ll love on Amazon.

The Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

The Rosyclo Cloud Slippers truly do live up to their name. These globally-beloved bestselling slides are a hit with shoppers because they feel like “walking on marshmallows.” The interior of these slippers features a diamond-shaped raised design, while the sole has a wave-shaped anti-skid design. The incredibly soft and lightweight material is what helps set these slippers apart from the rest. Plus, they’re made with an insole that delivers a 1.6-inch platform.

Shoppers love that these slippers are available in so many different shades. No matter your color preference, you’ll find at least one hue you’ll want to grab, as they’re available in more than 20 colors. These make an excellent gift for a group (editor’s note: I received a pair as part of a bridal party, and I still wear them on the daily once I get home from work).

Slippers can get a little dirty after wearing them for an extended period. However, these cozy picks feature a quick-drying durable material that’s easily cleaned and feature bending flexibility to help get into the nooks and crannies.

Stay comfy during the holiday break and beyond with these impossibly plush cloud slippers — available now for an impressively affordable price!

See it: Get the Rosyclo Cloud Slippers for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

