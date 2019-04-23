Struggling to find the perfect dress for your next cocktail party or summer wedding? Look no further!

Stepping out in style is always a top priority and our latest find from Nordstrom is no exception. We love the Bardot Gemma Halter Lace Sheath Dress for all summertime occasions that call for a flirty cocktail dress.

This sheath style offers everything you need in a cocktail dress: style, comfort and a body hugging fit. The halter neck dress has a caged ladder trim, a sheer illusion hem and dainty leafy lace. With a back-zip closure, this dress molds to contour your body for the perfect curve-hugging ensemble. Get ready to flaunt your physique!

Ideal for a cocktail gathering, this dress can also work well for a wedding. This piece also serves as a great option for a brunch date, baby shower or even for a daytime wedding. Available in several colorways ranging from red to white, each shade will bring new life to the look.

Because this dress has beautiful detailing, we recommend pairing with a classic slim strap sandal for a flawless look. Accessories are always a must and minimalist jewelry with a sleek clutch will complement this look perfectly. Thinking of a graduation look? Nude pumps are a great pick for a chic finish.

Not into it? See more styles from Bardot as well as even more dresses at Nordstom!

Editor’s Note: This article was updated April 23, 2019 to reflect new colors available.

