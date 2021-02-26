This Blouse Gives Us Major Tory Burch Vibes for Less Than Half the Price

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We adore our favorite designer brands, but don’t necessarily have the limitless budgets to shop them all the time. That’s why sales are our saving grace — but markdowns aren’t the only way to get the look. Browsing sites like Amazon is essential when searching for similar styles that resemble luxe labels. For example, we all know that Tory Burch uses geometric patterns throughout their products — especially their clothing.

So naturally, we set out to find a blouse that channels Tory Burch’s vibe — but is actually a fraction of what their products cost. For example, can’t you imagine a piece like this button-down from BIG DART in the designer’s collection?

Get the BIG DART Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.



The top has a bright and colorful geometric pattern that’s so fashion-forward. It’s also made from a sleek silky material that shoppers say feels much more expensive than the asking price. Not only does this top look elegant, reviewers say that they receive regular compliments on it! While it’s all about dressing for yourself, it never hurts to hear some friendly approval as you strut your stuff! An attention-grabbing blouse like this is just the ticket for the warm spring months. If you’re shopping on a budget but want to feel like a million bucks, this is surely the top to buy.

Want more terrific tops? Allow Us to share some other blouses we’re loving right now:

