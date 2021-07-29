17 Bikini Tops Cute Enough to Wear As Crop Tops

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always looking for excuses to head to the beach, the lake, the pool or even the backyard so we can wear all of our cute swimwear. The designs are so fun, the colors are beautiful and we just love how we look in the pieces — the tops, especially. We wish we could wear them not just as swimwear!

And why can’t we? There are plenty of adorable bikini tops out there that could totally double as a crop top when styled the right way! We’ve picked out 17 below that prove the point, so let’s get to them!

1. This off-the-shoulder Tempt Me top is a ruffly, simply beautiful piece. Wear with or without the straps!

2. Want something sleek and simple to go with your denim shorts, linen pants or high-rise skirt? Check out this BALEAF midkini top!

3. Shop where all of the A-listers do and grab this tropical, strapless Peace longline top from Frankies Bikinis!

4. This snake-print Jessica Simpson top gives you the triangle look, but just a little extra coverage to make it work for daily life!

5. No, this Reebok Maximum Mayhem top is not glitching. It just has a super cool graphic print!

6. This ruffled Hilor bikini top is ultra-cute and actually a bit elegant too!

7. If you love all things vintage, you’ll love pairing this gingham Balasami top with a high-rise, A-line skirt. Look at those buttons!

8. Keep things sleek and chic in this striped Lively bandeau top!

9. This fluttery Gabrielle-Aug top is so comfy. No underwire needed!

10. Wrap tops like this Frankies Bikinis satin top are huge right now for fun nights out, and we adore this one. It’s from an Alo Yoga collab!

11. This Volcom Croplette top from Zappos was created to be a “step-up from the standard” bikini top. (Success!)

12. We can definitely see this Lively high-neck halter top with a variety of different outfits!

13. This Madewell balconette top features a pretty daisy print over a bright and bold orange!

14. Any chance to stylishly incorporate some pom poms into our look, we’re on it. That’s why we love this flouncy Tempt Me top!

15. This knotted Balasami top is like a cropped tank with some extra fabulousness thrown in!

16. We were so mesmerized by the Tropic Moon print of this Billabong top, it took a second for Us to realize it was reversible. The other side is just as cute!

17. This Robin Piccone top from Nordstrom even has short sleeves to really solidify it as a wear-everywhere type of piece!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!