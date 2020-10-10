This Tunic Top Is an Instant Fall Wardrobe Upgrade — With Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The sun is setting earlier and the weather is getting cooler by the day — yes, fall is officially here. Honestly, we weren’t too bummed to bid adieu to the summer sun, especially since there’s so much to look forward to in the fashion department!

What’s not to love about sweater weather? Cozying up in knits is one of our favorite autumn activities — after apple picking and decorating pumpkins, of course. But we’re not quite there yet — October just kicked off, and we can still feel warmth in the air. This is the time to wear lightweight, long-sleeve shirts during the day. Need a top refresh? We’re right there with you, which is why we found the ideal option to wear now!

Get the Bingerlily Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Tunic Crew Neck Top with Pockets for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2020, but are subject to change.



This casual top from Bingerlily is made for lingering over long, socially distant brunches. You can team it with jeans, leggings or any other comfortable bottoms. Oh, and we have to mention that this top has pockets — which is what immediately sold Us! You can easily stow a lip balm, a credit card or any other essential that you may need throughout the afternoon.

These tops are made from a stretchy cotton material that shoppers say feels fantastic. This is the ultimate “lightweight sweatshirt,” which is exactly what we’re looking for during these transitional times. It’s not quite chilly enough to wear a full-blown fleece sweatshirt, but the days of short-sleeve tees and tanks are in the past.

As for the color selection, this top is available in a slew of neutral, mellow shades that will go with everything in your closet. The muted tones are on point with the season’s trends, but certainly won’t go out of style as winter approaches. In fact, just think of how perfectly this will layer under your puffer and scarf on a freezing day. Once you finally come in from the cold and remove the rest, you’ll have this outrageously comfy tunic top to look forward to!

