Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When your hair is damaged for a long time, you start to forget how soft it used to be. You might not even realize just how much it’s changed. You also might not even realize that it’s possible your current shampoo and conditioner could be making it worse. That only goes along with all of the damage from weather, stress, hot water, hot tools, etc. The list goes on.

There are some factors you just can’t prevent, but you don’t need to do it all. It could take just one product to make a game-changing difference in your haircare routine. In this hair mask’s case, it’s a super low time commitment too, as you only need to use it once per week!

Get the Biolage HydraSource Pack Deep Treatment Hair Mask for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

It’s great to use a nourishing conditioner every time you wash your hair, but this vegan Biolage hair mask is a simple addition that could totally transform dry, brittle, frizzy locks. Say goodbye to breakage! Your hair could feel totally different even after just one use. You’ll be shocked at how much softer, more manageable and healthier it could become. It could be really shiny too, thanks to strengthening ingredients like aloe and spirulina!

It’s recommended that you only use this mask once per week, and shoppers agree that a little goes a long way. Each pack contains at least four uses — possibly even more if you have shorter or thinner hair, or maybe if you want to concentrate solely on your ends. Just use in place of your conditioner after rinsing out your shampoo, leaving in three to five minutes before rinsing. No need to leave in any longer! It gets the job done fast.

Get the Biolage HydraSource Pack Deep Treatment Hair Mask for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

This deep treatment mask, which was designed to be safe for color-treated hair, even smells amazing. That comes as no surprise to any loyal Biolage fans out there! We love being able to indulge in the beauty of a hair treatment in every way, and scent is a big part of that.

So, are we ready to say goodbye to breakage and discover how silky-soft our hair is meant to be? This mask could even make hair less prone to future breakage as well. Yeah, that’s an instant add-to-cart for Us!

Get the Biolage HydraSource Pack Deep Treatment Hair Mask for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Biolage here and check out more hair masks here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!